It’s time to return to normal Medicaid enrollment operations after the three-year COVID-19 public health emergency prevented states from dis-enrolling people despite changes in income or family size.

Coined the “Medicaid Unwinding,” it’s estimated that about 6.8 million Americans will mistakenly fall off Medicaid over the next year despite remaining eligible for benefits, according to the Office of Health Policy.

As for Montana, experts are skeptical that the state health department is equipped to handle the massive increase in Medicaid redeterminations. Between pandemic staffing shortages, opting for a shorter unwinding timeline and traditionally slow responses to Medicaid applicants, it’s expected that many eligible Montanans will fall off due to error or an unreturned renewal packet.

The most at risk of mistakenly losing health insurance are people with substance use disorders or mental health conditions. Anyone who is couch surfing will likely miss their renewal packet in the mail. Unstable addresses and phone numbers put people at risk of falling through the cracks.

The first round of Medicaid renewal packets were sent out April 1. Health department workers are reviewing tax filings and other documents to see if the enrollee is still eligible for benefits or if they will need to sign up for subsidized health insurance on the Healthcare Marketplace.

With the State of Montana electing to finish the 322,000 redetermination in 10 to 12 months rather than the 12 to 14 months allowed by the federal government, it’s important for enrollees to be proactive throughout the Medicaid Unwinding.

First steps

Scooter Gates, a care manager at RiverStone Health started scouring medical records in early March to identify Medicaid patients.

When she’d find someone with a phone number listed, she made the call. When the number successfully connected her to the patient — it’s not uncommon to find their phone number had changed — Gates tried to explain the changes that were on the horizon.

“It’s hard to explain it to people. It’s confusing, but individuals need to take the initiative,” Gates said.

The first, vital step is to update addresses and contact information with the Office of Public Assistance (OPA). Care managers or other enrollment assistance groups, like Cover Montana, can help make these updates when they’re contacted.

The address listed is where the health department will send renewal information, and, if the documents aren’t returned in a timely manner, text and email reminders will be sent.

Redeterminations are done in the order of the public assistance case number. By making an account on HealthCare.gov, the marketplace for subsidized health insurance, the website will que individuals of their redetermination date, according to Olivia Riutta with Cover Montana.

Opening mail as soon as possible will also be important. Medicaid recipients will only have 30 days to return their packet with all the supporting documents.

When no longer eligible for Medicaid, consumers can purchase health insurance plans on the insurance marketplace at HealthCare.gov. Income-based subsidies that make coverage more affordable are also available.

Riutta and others encouraged people to call Cover Montana or other enrollment assistance groups with questions. These assistance teams plan on bolstering their forces as the redeterminations ramp up.

“We shouldn’t underestimate how much work there is. We need to make sure that people understand the process,” said Riutta. “We anticipate talking to people more than once, and that’s good. It increases the chance they’ll make it through.”

Likelihood of error

An estimated 71,000 Montanans will fall off Medicaid by January 2024 — a 24% decline in enrollment from March, according to a study conducted by health policy researchers at George Washington University in D.C.

There was no estimate listed for how many discontinuations will occur due to error, but administrative staff haven’t processed renewals since 2020, increasing the risk for procedural mistakes and delays.

To help with redeterminations, the state health department contracted with a company out of Boston called Public Consulting Group in November 2022. The contract, costing over $200,000 up front, will have additional charges of $49.53 per case and is set to expire July 31.

The company has national reach, and will experience a massive increase in workload that could overburden the system.

The state’s proposed plan for the unwinding is untested, and it’s unclear if they’re prepared for the surge in workload, said Leighton Ku, director of the Center of Health Policy Research and participated in the study.

Jon Ebelt, communications director for the state health department, said that in preparation for the unwinding, 73,000 text messages were sent out to households most likely to have new mailing addresses and encouraged them to update their information on apply.mt.gov.

New legislation

Adding to the confusion is the end of continuous eligibility, which keeps people enrolled in Medicaid for a full 12 months regardless of changes in circumstances, for the first time since Montana adopted Medicaid Expansion in 2015.

On this front, Montana is taking a step backwards. At the last legislative session in 2021, when Medicaid Expansion was up for renewal, lawmakers opted to rescind continuous eligibility while other states are just starting to embrace the 12-month enrollment.

Now, a sudden increase in income could bump people off Medicaid, creating issues for those who pick up more hours during the holidays, or when a manger asks an employee to cover for another sick coworker.

Ultimately, continuous eligibility is a tool to reduce churn, the processing and reprocessing of Medicaid enrollees whose income fluctuates.

“There are multiple things happen at the same time, and it’s confusing. We’re requiring people to do a lot. People need help understanding what’s being asked of them,” Riutta said.