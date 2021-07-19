What young people should know about STD prevention

As former U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop famously said: “When you have sex with someone, you are having sex with everyone that he or she has had sex with in the past.”

Other highly effective prevention methods are wearing latex or polyurethane condoms and vaccination against hepatitis B and human papilloma virus (HPV). These vaccines can be received at little or no cost through many healthcare providers in our community.

Mistakes happen and you may find yourself thinking you have an STD or that you’ve been exposed to one by a partner. What do you do?

The most important first step is to get tested before you have sex with anyone again, including the person you believe exposed you to a disease.

Most health care providers offer STD testing, often at little or no cost to you. Many tests can be done with just a simple finger stick, while some do require additional testing methods.

Once you know your STD status, you can begin treatment, if necessary. Many STDs are now fully treatable, while others, though incurable, can be almost fully suppressed. There are many treatment options available, so be sure to ask your health care provider what’s best for you.