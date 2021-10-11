When is my student too sick to go to school?

If your student has symptoms of COVID-19 (feverish, new or worsening cough, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or trouble breathing), keep them home and contact your healthcare provider to see if they should be tested.

Students who test positive for or are diagnosed with COVID-19 should stay home from school for at least 10 days after symptoms started AND 24 hours after last fever AND until symptoms are better.

If your student has symptoms of COVID-19 and a negative COVID-19 test, talk with the child’s healthcare provider about what may be making the student sick and when they can return to school.

Most schools have their own guidelines or policies about when to keep a student home. If your student will be absent, don’t forget to inform the school office or attendance clerk.

Please keep the school up to date with current phone numbers so you or an alternate contact can be reached if your student is injured at school or becomes ill and may be contagious to other students. Ensure that arrangements can be made to transport your student home from school and that childcare, if needed, is available in case of illness.