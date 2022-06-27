 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH MATTERS

When parents abuse drugs, kids need treatment, too

  • 0

News media often report on risks of medical problems and deaths associated with substance use. Less often reported are the medical complications suffered by the family members of individuals who are struggling with substance use.

Addiction is a chronic mental health condition. Addictions to alcohol, opioids, meth, cocaine and other substances kill thousands of Americans every year and affect millions of lives. Addiction to alcohol, substances or impulse disorders, can also impact the lives and health of the children, other family members and friends of people struggling with substance use or impulse disorders.

Seven million American youngsters under the age of 18 live with parental alcoholism, according to the Children of Alcoholics Foundation. Every day these children must cope with emotional turmoil, stress, erratic and irrational behavior and often physical as well as psychological pain. Their health suffers from tensions and often from abuse and neglect.

Some of these children were permanently injured when their mothers drank during pregnancy. Research conducted over the last decade has shown that children from alcoholic families experience more physical, emotional and mental health problems than other youngsters.

People are also reading…

Adverse childhood experiences increase the risk for long-term health problems. Children who experience trauma, such as living with a person with substance use disorder, are at higher risk for health problems as children and are also at higher risk for health problems after they become adults. The many possible health consequences include high blood pressure, headaches, stomach problems, struggles with weight loss or weight gain, panic, depression, diabetes, stroke, heart attack, and suicidal ideation.

Still in our society, the person abusing substances is generally perceived as the “one with the problem” and the one in need of help. Treatment has helped many individuals to start and continue addiction recovery and support long-term sobriety.

Those who love the struggling person will benefit from healthcare, too. Research shows positive impact on the whole family when even one family member begins making self-care changes regardless of whether their loved one accepts or receives help.

Families and friends of those who love individuals struggling with substances or impulse disorders also struggle and are often marginalized or unseen.

Both the family members and the individuals struggling with substance use may benefit from exploring a combination of medical care, counseling and self-help group exploration. These services have the potential to dramatically improve health and life. Some individuals experience benefits from medical services alone. Others may choose medical services coupled with counseling. Maximum benefit has been reported when individuals explore access to all three types of care.

An online search can help you locate information on local meetings for reputable self-help groups, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Alateen, Narcotics Anonymous, and Celebrate Recovery among others.

The first step to healing the family is recognizing that substance use impacts loved ones as well as the person who uses.

Karen Wilcox riverstone

Karen Wilcox

Karen Wilcox, a Licensed Professional Counselor at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at 406-247-3350.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Montanans featured in Ken Burns documentary about youth mental illness

3 Montanans featured in Ken Burns documentary about youth mental illness

Two boys from Montana and Billings therapist Kee Dunning are featured in a new Ken Burns documentary that aims to address youth mental illness. The two part documentary, Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness, will be premiered at Alberta Bair Theater on June 27 and 28. Tickets are free. 

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said the conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity," but proposed no solutions. China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia by refusing to criticize its invasion of Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia. Xi was speaking at the opening of a virtual business forum of the BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In other comments, Xi said imposing sanctions could act as a “boomerang” and a “double-edged sword,” and that the global community would suffer from “politicizing, mechanizing and weaponizing" global economic trends and financial flows.

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

As the World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency, some experts say WHO’s decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic. Many scientists also doubt any declaration would help to curb the epidemic, since the developed countries recording the most recent cases are already moving to shut it down. Monkeypox has sickened people for decades in central and west Africa. To date, no deaths have been seen outside Africa. The WHO said Thursday it did not expect to announce any decisions by its emergency committee before Friday.

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

The Supreme Court has stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. It's a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under the court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Friday's new ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority was unthinkable just a few years ago. It was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.

Live updates | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Live updates | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Police fired tear gas from the windows of the Arizona Capitol building to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating outside Friday night, as lawmakers briefly huddled in a basement. The lawmakers were working to complete their 2022 session as thousands of protesters gathered on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix. They were divided into groups condemning and supporting the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. KPHO-TV reported the officers opened fire when several anti-abortion protesters started banging on glass doors of the building. It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries or arrests.

SD gov: Bar abortion pills, but don't punish women for them

SD gov: Bar abortion pills, but don't punish women for them

South Dakota’s Republican governor is pledging to bar mail-order abortion pills but says women shouldn't face prosecution for seeking them. Kristi Noem's stand appears to be in defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. The governor is indicating that she'd put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the abortion pills. The ruling Friday by the court’s conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere. But Noem says in news show interviews that doctors, not their patients, would likely be prosecuted for knowing violations of what would be one of the strictest laws on abortion pills in the United States.

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Yet most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation — and not the primary one. Others include: Supply disruptions at factories, ports and freight yards. Worker shortages. President Joe Biden’s enormous pandemic aid program. COVID 19-caused shutdowns in China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And, not least, a Federal Reserve that kept interest rates ultra-low longer than experts say it should have. Most of all, though, economists say resurgent spending drove inflation up.

Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection

Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection

Pfizer says tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection. Saturday's announcement comes just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall. The current COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against hospitalization and death. But protection against infection has dropped markedly with the omicron variant, and now its even more transmissible relatives are spreading. Pfizer says either an omicron-targeted booster or a combination shot that mixes the original vaccine with omicron protection substantially increases protection. Rival Moderna hopes to offer a similar combination shot.

Is abortion illegal in the U.S. now? Depends where you live

Is abortion illegal in the U.S. now? Depends where you live

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. Friday's ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access. The decision also sets up the potential for legal fights between the states over whether providers and those who help women obtain abortions can be sued or prosecuted.

Watch Now: Related Video

Job candidates not applying for positions with 'vague or confusing' job descriptions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News