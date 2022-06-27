When parents abuse drugs, kids need treatment, too

News media often report on risks of medical problems and deaths associated with substance use. Less often reported are the medical complications suffered by the family members of individuals who are struggling with substance use.

Addiction is a chronic mental health condition. Addictions to alcohol, opioids, meth, cocaine and other substances kill thousands of Americans every year and affect millions of lives. Addiction to alcohol, substances or impulse disorders, can also impact the lives and health of the children, other family members and friends of people struggling with substance use or impulse disorders.

Seven million American youngsters under the age of 18 live with parental alcoholism, according to the Children of Alcoholics Foundation. Every day these children must cope with emotional turmoil, stress, erratic and irrational behavior and often physical as well as psychological pain. Their health suffers from tensions and often from abuse and neglect.

Some of these children were permanently injured when their mothers drank during pregnancy. Research conducted over the last decade has shown that children from alcoholic families experience more physical, emotional and mental health problems than other youngsters.

Adverse childhood experiences increase the risk for long-term health problems. Children who experience trauma, such as living with a person with substance use disorder, are at higher risk for health problems as children and are also at higher risk for health problems after they become adults. The many possible health consequences include high blood pressure, headaches, stomach problems, struggles with weight loss or weight gain, panic, depression, diabetes, stroke, heart attack, and suicidal ideation.

Still in our society, the person abusing substances is generally perceived as the “one with the problem” and the one in need of help. Treatment has helped many individuals to start and continue addiction recovery and support long-term sobriety.

Those who love the struggling person will benefit from healthcare, too. Research shows positive impact on the whole family when even one family member begins making self-care changes regardless of whether their loved one accepts or receives help.

Families and friends of those who love individuals struggling with substances or impulse disorders also struggle and are often marginalized or unseen.

Both the family members and the individuals struggling with substance use may benefit from exploring a combination of medical care, counseling and self-help group exploration. These services have the potential to dramatically improve health and life. Some individuals experience benefits from medical services alone. Others may choose medical services coupled with counseling. Maximum benefit has been reported when individuals explore access to all three types of care.

An online search can help you locate information on local meetings for reputable self-help groups, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Alateen, Narcotics Anonymous, and Celebrate Recovery among others.

The first step to healing the family is recognizing that substance use impacts loved ones as well as the person who uses.

Karen Wilcox, a Licensed Professional Counselor at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at 406-247-3350.

