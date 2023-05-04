By the time Craig Harwood was eight-years old, his parents faced a terrible reality — their second born son could no longer live in the family home. Developmental disabilities fixed his mental cognition at about four years old and symptoms of severe autism manifested as hyperactivity, obsessiveness and at times, hallucinations.

With three other kids, two younger than Craig, John and Carol Harwood knew it wouldn’t be possible for them to safely care for their son at home. Craig was to enter an institution where he could get the high level of care he needed.

“It was hard enough to give up custody of him. And that was the only way (the state) could cover care for him. We had to actually go to the sheriff’s office…It was humiliating that we had to sign papers that there was a possibility of abuse and neglect because we couldn’t take care of him and truly we couldn’t,” Carol said.

The Harwoods know what it’s like to be shackled to a system meant to help families through heartbreaking and impossible situations, but one which fails almost as much as it succeeds.

Montana has a long history of physician shortages and extensive health care deserts, but during the last five years the state's behavioral health system has reached a breaking point. Budget cuts, the COVID-19 pandemic and historical deficiencies in state reimbursement for Medicaid services led to the closure of 21 therapeutic group homes across Montana. While lawmakers recently made progress in raising reimbursement for Medicaid services, it still falls shy of covering the cost of care.

The lack of community based-services in the early 1990s pushed John down the road of advocacy pretty early in his experience as a father to a severely disabled individual. The nearest therapeutic service that could have provided the care Craig needed was in Texas. At the time, the State of Montana saw the long-distance transfer as an unacceptable option, John said, and state officials came together to create a plan where Craig could stay in his home state.

While it was far from perfect, the Harwoods could regularly visit Craig and throw him birthday parties and participate in his care.

Now decades later, during the 2023 legislative session, countless Montanans testified about the dozens of out-of-state placements for disabled or mentally ill kids who cannot access intensive therapeutic services in Montana.

A renewed discussion

Montana’s behavioral health system was hit with a triple whammy, as one legislator called it, over the last five years. The 2018 budget cuts devastated essential human services across the state, leaving providers who serve a large population of Medicaid patients poorly positioned to cope with the COVID-19 emergency.

The pandemic then launched health care into an unprecedented financial crisis. The recent flush of closures among social services is largely due to workforce shortages, inflation and insufficient Medicaid reimbursement from the state.

The therapeutic group homes that Craig relied on, where he blossomed, were hit hard with more than 20 closures taking place in the last five years, according to data from the state health department.

In 2023 alone, AWARE, a mental health provider for children and adults with complex, long-term care needs, closed four group homes, but the demand has stayed the same.

Youth Dynamics, another mental and behavioral health provider serving children with severe emotional disturbance, closed two therapeutic group homes in Montana in the last 18 months.

Dennis Sulser, CEO of Youth Dynamics, said that his providers have had 500 fewer interactions with kids in 2023 compared to April of 2020.

This is particularly worrisome for Sulser.

“What happened to them?” he said. “What happened to those kids?”

Therapeutic group home administrators have struggled to attract and retain employees because, like other providers that are dependent on Medicaid reimbursement from the state, they’re unable to offer a wage that reflects the level of professionalism the job requires.

About 95% of the Youth Dynamics clientele are eligible for Montana Medicaid due to low family income or severe disability. Being on Medicaid allows vulnerable Montanans to consume health care at no personal cost. The State of Montana then reimburses the provider for services rendered to a Medicaid recipient, but at a fixed rate.

A study of the state’s reimbursement rates and the cost of delivering care to Montana Medicaid recipients found that many human service divisions have been woefully underfunded for years.

And because of the nature of group homes, which provide housing, food, transportation and specialists, these services are more significantly impacted by inflation than other forms of health care.

John and Carol advocated for greater Medicaid funding during the 2023 state legislature, asking lawmakers to bring the reimbursement rates in line with the findings of the state-commissioned provider rate study.

While lawmakers came very close to funding the benchmark rate published in the study, Republicans resisted making the full investment in Medicaid, voicing suspicion that pumping too much money into long-term care would discourage the public from using home health services.

Over the last year, the governor and other legislations expressed interest in phasing out nursing homes and emphasizing home-based services.

This argument permeates into the disability services realm where long-term care is heavily utilized and disabled individuals often reside in nursing home settings.

“Now people say ‘oh well, the church can take care of these people,’ and it’s like, it takes more than just a good hearted neighbor (to care for disabled people). It takes people with training, and people that are paid a competitive salary. They’re medical professionals,” John said.

A separate bill, House bill 872, carried by Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Big Fork, would direct $300 million into the state’s behavioral health system over the course of four years. But the bill includes very few details about how the money will be used.

It lacks parameters and legislative oversight, which has some providers worried.

“With those bills, there are opportunities to solve the issues, but how they work out is yet to be determined,” said CEO of AWARE Matt Bugni, who added that the system really needs a future focused plan.

Right now the future is so uncertain that when the new fiscal year arrives on July 1, Bugni doesn’t know if he’ll need to make additional cuts or attempt to fix the damage that’s already been done to his business.

So far, the staffing shortages have decimated his business model. Without the funds to pay a professional wage Bugni will struggle to find adequate workers.

Consequences of underfunding

Carol and her husband John spoke from their dining room table in Joliet. Their home has all the quaintness of a Western farm house with a collection of old mason jars decorating the kitchen. An old fashioned, wall-mounted, early 1900s telephone that was originally installed at the family farm in Shelby pays homage to their Hi-Line roots.

Sunbeams spilled in from floor-to-ceiling windows and their home feels exceptionally peaceful, though it hasn’t always been that way.

“It was very much a pioneer story in terms of services, but there was abuse, there was neglect, there was blame, there’s all these things that you deal with,” John said.

The 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act and the subsequent ADA Amendments Act marked some of the greatest legal achievements in disability rights in the United States.

At that time, John had become a fervent activist in Montana for the same issues, often bringing his family to Helena where he’d testify.

Craig quickly became the poster child for Montana’s mental health and disability services and was enrolled in what was then considered an experimental program where home health aides would support Craig and the family in their home.

So Craig came home for a short time when the Harwoods lived in Sunburst, Mont., but the experience marked the lowest point in the family’s journey through disability services.

“We were very much pathfinders for services in Montana and we were hiring people off the street essentially,” John said.

One of the home health aides abused their other children, inflicting a wound upon the whole family that will never fully heal. At the same time, Craig became very sick and his erratic behaviors were made even worse. Medications were added and the interactions caused him to hallucinate, Carol said.

Once, Craig was struggling so severely that Carol took the other three children to a motel while John attempted to connect with a social worker or check into a hospital. But neither were available.

“The system was supposed to have (safety checks) and there’s supposed to be a hospital but they wouldn’t take him. Our faith carried us through that, but when there’s no one, when there’s no one to help,” John said, trailing off.

After that, the family moved to Joliet where they could have a fresh start. The upheaval was so great that John and Carol did what they could to protect their other children. They told them that they didn’t have to tell anyone about Craig if they didn’t want to. And for years, Craig was discussed very little outside of the home, though they all made family trips to visit him regularly.

When Craig was placed in an AWARE group home in Billings, he was finally treated with respect, he even got a job in the group’s recycling programs and the change brought huge relief for the family.

“It was just very comforting that we knew he was getting the care he needed and we could bend our focus, our attention on raising the family that we still had,” Carol said.

Craig died in 2017 at the AWARE group home, but five years later his parents are still advocating for disability rights at every opportunity.

When John makes a call to a legislator, he makes a point to ignore the political affiliation listed next to their name. He hopes that in the end people will be there to help people.

“Community based services aren’t about all or nothing...we know what these kids have experienced throughout their lives and it’s good that we pay people in our community to help carry love to them. (The workers) could be making more money somewhere else,” John said.

“We need to be interested in their well-being and each other’s well-being,” he added.