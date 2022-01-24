When winter blues become SAD for you

Seasonal affective disorder, commonly referred to as SAD, is a type of major depression that usually begins in the late fall or winter and subsides in the spring and summer months.

In January, the wind is blowing, trees are bare of leaves, temperatures are fluctuating from cold to colder and the daylight hours are shorter than hours of darkness. Other changes are taking place in the sky with the shape and intensity of the moon, and the sun has lost its intensity.

At the same time, we may also notice changes within ourselves. You may ask “why am I feeling this way?” Some of us may also begin feeling that this seems to happen every year. And this year, there is the additional factor of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may be affecting our sense of wellbeing.