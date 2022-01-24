When winter blues become SAD for you

Seasonal affective disorder, commonly referred to as SAD, is a type of major depression that usually begins in the late fall or winter and subsides in the spring and summer months.
In January, the wind is blowing, trees are bare of leaves, temperatures are fluctuating from cold to colder and the daylight hours are shorter than hours of darkness. Other changes are taking place in the sky with the shape and intensity of the moon, and the sun has lost its intensity.
At the same time, we may also notice changes within ourselves. You may ask “why am I feeling this way?” Some of us may also begin feeling that this seems to happen every year. And this year, there is the additional factor of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may be affecting our sense of wellbeing.
Many people experience “winter blues”. Sometimes these mood changes are more serious and can affect how you feel, think and handle daily activities. If you have noticed significant changes, you may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder. Common symptoms of SAD may include: increased sleep and daytime drowsiness, loss of interest and pleasure in activities formerly enjoyed, social withdrawal and increased sensitivity to rejection, irritability and anxiety, feelings of guilt and hopelessness, fatigue, or low energy level, decreased sex drive, decreased ability to focus or concentrate, trouble thinking clearly, increased appetite, especially for sweets and carbohydrates; weight gain, physical problems, such as headaches; or thoughts of suicide
Let’s face it, we all experience highs and lows in our lives. This is normal. It is possible these experiences may be just a bit of feeling sad about all the changes within the environment or could it be symptoms of something else.
Healthy lifestyle habits can help prevent depression or treat an already present clinical depression:
• Practice good self-care. Manage stress with exercise, meditation or other relaxation techniques.
• Eat a healthy diet.
• Consistently get enough rest and sleep.
• Limit or avoid alcohol, which tends to worsen symptoms and decreases effectiveness of anti-depressant medications.
• Seek support with friends, your therapist or your doctor. You may find support from family members or a support group.
Studies have shown counseling done by a licensed mental health provider can work as well as medications to treat mild to moderate depression. However, it is always a good idea to talk with your medical provider.
If your health care provider prescribes medication for depression, continue taking it as prescribed. Stopping medications abruptly can cause emotional dysregulation and withdrawal symptoms with a return of depression. Consider talking with your doctor to adjust your medications, if necessary.
Light therapy has long been a mainstay of treatment for SAD, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Talk with your healthcare provider about how to use light therapy safely and effectively for your health.
If you have thoughts of hurting yourself or are in mental health crisis, get help immediately. You may call the National Suicide Hotlines anytime at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) or 800-SUICIDE (800-784-2433).
Karen Wilcox, licensed clinical professional counselor, licensed addiction counselor and master addiction counselor, can be reached at 406-247-3200 at RiverStone Health Clinic.