Why do children need well-child doctor visits?

• The U.S. Preventative Task Force recommends that a one-time vision screening occur between the ages of 3 and 5.

That may seem like a ton of visits to the doctor’s office, but at each visit, different aspects of the child’s welfare and growth are being assessed. For school-aged children, many parents and caregivers find that being seen by a provider before going back to school in the fall is ideal. This is a good time to discuss vaccinations that might be required for attendance and perform sports physicals.

The well-child visit is an opportunity to track the height, weight, and development of a child. Especially in young children, providers look at developmental milestones. These milestones are markers used to measure how well a child is developing. For example, milestones include an infant rolling over by 6 months and eating with a spoon by 18 months.

Occasionally, children need some interventions or special attention to help them meet these milestones. Those interventions can range from behavior modification in the home to going to a specialist who has additional training in helping kids reach their full potential.