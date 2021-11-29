Why do children need well-child doctor visits?

“Kids grow like weeds,” the saying goes. With all that growing, a lot of changes occur in the body. Bones are lengthening, minds expanding, and personalities blossoming.
Family medicine doctors, pediatricians and other primary care providers conduct “well-child visits” for several reasons. These checkups are opportunities for the health care provider to review several different parts of a child’s well-being. It also gives the health care provider a chance to touch base with the child’s caregiver and discuss any areas of concern. This is a perfect time to ask the child’s provider about any lingering concerns regarding sleeping, eating, growing, playing, screen time, or any really anything.
The age of the child will determine how often their provider recommends checkups.
• In the first two years of life, a provider will see the infant fairly often. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggests that infants be seen in the first week of life, at 1 month, 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months old.
• After the age of 1 year, it is suggested that children be seen at 15 months, 18 months, and 24 months.
• Screening for autism spectrum disorder specifically takes place at 9, 18, and 30 months.
• After the age of 3 years, children should be seen annually.
• The U.S. Preventative Task Force recommends that a one-time vision screening occur between the ages of 3 and 5.
That may seem like a ton of visits to the doctor’s office, but at each visit, different aspects of the child’s welfare and growth are being assessed. For school-aged children, many parents and caregivers find that being seen by a provider before going back to school in the fall is ideal. This is a good time to discuss vaccinations that might be required for attendance and perform sports physicals.
The well-child visit is an opportunity to track the height, weight, and development of a child. Especially in young children, providers look at developmental milestones. These milestones are markers used to measure how well a child is developing. For example, milestones include an infant rolling over by 6 months and eating with a spoon by 18 months.
Occasionally, children need some interventions or special attention to help them meet these milestones. Those interventions can range from behavior modification in the home to going to a specialist who has additional training in helping kids reach their full potential.
Well child visits are a perfect time to review and receive recommended immunizations. These include vaccinations against childhood diseases, such as measles, chicken pox and pertussis (whooping cough). Annual flu shots are recommended for children age 6 months and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a two-dose series of COVID-19 vaccinations for children age 5 and older.
A comprehensive assessment of the child will take place at the well-child visit. The provider will ask questions to help learn about risk factors for certain diseases or concerns that might pop up over time.
The well-child visit is an opportunity for parents or caregivers and providers to work side-by-side for the benefit for the young patient. Contact your child’s doctor’s office to schedule a well child exam soon if it has been a while. If you child doesn’t have a doctor, RiverStone Health Clinic’s family doctors can care for your child and your whole family.
Dr. Tom North, a family physician at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3306.