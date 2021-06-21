Why Yellowstone County needs Children’s Advocacy Center

Every year, dozens of children in Yellowstone County suffer severe physical abuse or sexual victimization. The trauma can have a lifelong impact on children. A coordinated, trauma-informed response helps abused children cope with their world much better. That is why our community needs the Yellowstone Valley Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC).

The Yellowstone Valley Children’s Advocacy Center is accredited by the National Children’s Alliance. In the last five years, the CAC, based at RiverStone Health, has worked with more than 800 Yellowstone County children.

These youngsters have been physically injured, frightened, victimized and emotionally traumatized. They have lost trust in adults and struggle over whether to tell anybody what happened. Before they show up at the CAC door, these kids have been manipulated, groomed, isolated, bribed, threatened, blamed and made to feel powerless. The adults who are supposed to protect them are usually the ones who hurt them. Most offenders are known to the child and had a position of trust or authority over their victim.