WIC fruit and veggie benefit extended to December

The WIC (Women, Infants & Children) fruit and veggie benefit boost has been extended till December. Current WIC participants should have received text messages this week with instructions for applying to continue this healthy benefit. Applying is easy by text, phone or survey. The Montana WIC office then will process your benefit increase.
The increased benefit was extended through December in the continuing budget resolution Congress approved on Sept. 30.
What does the fruit and veggie benefit mean to local families? Here’s what one RiverStone WIC mom wrote in a press release: “I have a family with three very busy children and in the past, we have struggled with quick, easy, healthy choices. When you are purchasing on a budget, it can be incredibly difficult to find nutritious foods that can be grabbed for snacks for your little ones. With the fresh produce this summer, my little ones have had the opportunity to branch out and explore new food choices. Cucumbers, carrots, mangoes, peaches, blueberries, broccoli, corn on the cob, and many more have become favorites in our home. This wouldn’t have been possible without the extra WIC credit.”
RiverStone Health WIC Services is here to assist our families to continue fruit and vegetable benefits. If you need help, call RiverStone Health WIC at 406.247.3370 or email wic@riverstonehealth.org.