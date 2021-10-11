WIC fruit and veggie benefit extended to December

What does the fruit and veggie benefit mean to local families? Here’s what one RiverStone WIC mom wrote in a press release: “I have a family with three very busy children and in the past, we have struggled with quick, easy, healthy choices. When you are purchasing on a budget, it can be incredibly difficult to find nutritious foods that can be grabbed for snacks for your little ones. With the fresh produce this summer, my little ones have had the opportunity to branch out and explore new food choices. Cucumbers, carrots, mangoes, peaches, blueberries, broccoli, corn on the cob, and many more have become favorites in our home. This wouldn’t have been possible without the extra WIC credit.”