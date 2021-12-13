Winter fitness: Keep moving outdoors or indoors

Exercises that maintain your balance are especially important this season when the ground may be covered in snow or ice. My favorite balance practice engages the body’s core, hips, quads and small muscles and tendons of the ankle. Start with a single-leg balance for 20 seconds on each leg. Keep increasing your time until you can stand on one leg for a full minute. If balancing is easy for you, fold up a bath towel to the size of a square about 12 inches by 12 inches. Then try single-leg balancing on the towel.

Core strengthening activities will help with your winter fitness. One core exercise I like is called the plank. It is a great strength move that engages many different muscles. The whole family can try the plank. Start by placing hands directly under shoulders on the floor. Then straighten your legs out like you are going to attempt a pushup. Hold yourself in this position for 20 seconds. Keep practicing until you can hold the plank for one minute.

When you can’t go outdoors, stay safe, warm and fit with online workouts. Consider tuning into a TV, online, live Zoom, or Instagram workout class. Find free or low-cost exercise videos online to help you do aerobics, dance, stretch and build strength.