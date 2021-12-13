Winter fitness: Keep moving outdoors or indoors

Cold weather has arrived. Don’t let it deter you from staying active. Winter provides opportunities to exercise in different ways that just require a bit more planning.
Start by monitoring the weather and wearing the appropriate clothing, including the right footwear, for the activity. Dressing in layers is best if you are going to be outside. Days are shorter, so carry a flashlight or invest in a head lamp if your activity is before or after work. Don’t be in a rush to get somewhere; plan ahead to give yourself enough lead time to safely manage the roadways.
When heading out into the cold for exercise, remember it is super important to warm up your muscles first. This goes for shoveling snow off the driveway, too.
Winter activities can provide a ton of fun for one or for the whole family. Sledding is by far one of the best memory-making activities. It is packed with lots of cardio exercise and sure to put a smile on your face. Cross-country skiing in our local city parks provides tremendous cardio conditioning. This is an excellent endurance activity for leg, shoulder, core and back muscles. Cross-country equipment is very affordable at rental shops throughout Billings. Going for moonlight walks or cross-country skiing is a great way to clear the mind and enjoy the peacefulness of winter.
Exercises that maintain your balance are especially important this season when the ground may be covered in snow or ice. My favorite balance practice engages the body’s core, hips, quads and small muscles and tendons of the ankle. Start with a single-leg balance for 20 seconds on each leg. Keep increasing your time until you can stand on one leg for a full minute. If balancing is easy for you, fold up a bath towel to the size of a square about 12 inches by 12 inches. Then try single-leg balancing on the towel.
Core strengthening activities will help with your winter fitness. One core exercise I like is called the plank. It is a great strength move that engages many different muscles. The whole family can try the plank. Start by placing hands directly under shoulders on the floor. Then straighten your legs out like you are going to attempt a pushup. Hold yourself in this position for 20 seconds. Keep practicing until you can hold the plank for one minute.
When you can’t go outdoors, stay safe, warm and fit with online workouts. Consider tuning into a TV, online, live Zoom, or Instagram workout class. Find free or low-cost exercise videos online to help you do aerobics, dance, stretch and build strength.
Stuck indoors? Do housework, such as vacuuming, sweeping, and cleaning. Whittle down your to-do list while gaining health benefits of activity. Walking or running up and down stairs in your home can be a great workout, too.
Physical exercise is beneficial for improving mood and maintaining good mental health. You can boost that mental health benefit by helping others. Look for volunteer opportunities that involve physical activity, such as walking dogs for elderly neighbors or shoveling snow. When volunteering, remember to follow social distancing recommendations to keep yourself and others safe.
I encourage you to think about how to keep moving during your winter days. Our minds and bodies need physical activity for good health all year long.
Ryan Braley, RiverStone Health Clinic wellness service manager, can be reached at 247-3229.