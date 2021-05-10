Yellowstone County unites to prevent suicide

Montana loses more than 200 men, women and youth to suicide every year. For the past 30 years, Montana has consistently ranked in the top five worst states for suicide. Our state’s suicide rate is double the national average. The highest rates are among Montana’s Native American and military veteran populations.

Why? Social isolation, depression, access to lethal means, lack of behavioral health services, vitamin D deficiency, stigma around mental illnesses, and even living at high altitude. Many factors may contribute to high suicide rates.

What these disturbing statistics fail to show is Montanans’ ongoing commitment to support suicide prevention. In Yellowstone County, for example, health care and education professionals work tirelessly alongside volunteers to provide services for our most vulnerable populations.

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley is a key local prevention advocate. Sarah Music, of RiverStone Health, leads this group of professionals, suicide survivors and concerned citizens. The coalition strives to provide culturally sensitive suicide prevention education, to increase public awareness and to foster access to resources for anyone feeling hopeless.