Yellowstone County unites to prevent suicide

Montana loses more than 200 men, women and youth to suicide every year. For the past 30 years, Montana has consistently ranked in the top five worst states for suicide. Our state’s suicide rate is double the national average. The highest rates are among Montana’s Native American and military veteran populations.
Why? Social isolation, depression, access to lethal means, lack of behavioral health services, vitamin D deficiency, stigma around mental illnesses, and even living at high altitude. Many factors may contribute to high suicide rates.
What these disturbing statistics fail to show is Montanans’ ongoing commitment to support suicide prevention. In Yellowstone County, for example, health care and education professionals work tirelessly alongside volunteers to provide services for our most vulnerable populations.
The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley is a key local prevention advocate. Sarah Music, of RiverStone Health, leads this group of professionals, suicide survivors and concerned citizens. The coalition strives to provide culturally sensitive suicide prevention education, to increase public awareness and to foster access to resources for anyone feeling hopeless.
The coalition has more than 30 members, including representatives from RiverStone Health, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, School District 2, Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, United Way, South Central Mental Health Center, Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center and Billings City Council.
The coalition is planning a suicide prevention conference in September with a focus on those populations most at risk for suicide.
The Billings Mayor’s Challenge started in 2018 when Mayor Bill Cole accepted the challenge to elevate the issue of suicide prevention among military service members. RiverStone Health’s Dr. Claire Oakley leads this group of community partners. The Mayor’s Challenge offers evidence-based support, such as peer-to-peer connections and access to extensive resources, including 211. Yellowstone County residents can dial 211 to be connected with trained operators who can provide information on local mental health resources. The information also can be accessed online at 211.org.
The Mayor’s Challenge members include:
- Veteran’s Outreach Center at Big Sky Economic Development, working to create a networking system for local veterans.
- Dog Tag Buddies, pairing dogs with veterans who sustained invisible injuries.
- Veteran’s Navigation Network, training Certified Behavioral Support Specialists to offer peer-to-peer support and creating a website with links to nonprofit organizations.
- Montana Veteran’s Affairs Health Care System, which assists with veteran’s readjustment, treatment of PTSD and military sexual trauma.
Over this past year, RiverStone Health has received funding through Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services to expand and coordinate suicide prevention efforts across Yellowstone County. We are working to provide age- and culturally appropriate resources for students in grades 1-12; the LGBTQ+ community; Native Americans and for military members, veterans and their families. We are planning a media campaign later this year with posters and billboards to display suicide prevention messages across Yellowstone County.
Especially during these times of pandemic-related stress, it’s important to surround those who are most vulnerable among us with compassion and care. If you or someone you know is in need of help, please dial 911, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or text MT to 751 741.
If you have questions about the local resources listed in this column, please contact Kathy Sabol, RiverStone Health’s Population Health manager, at 406-651-6437