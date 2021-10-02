7 simple steps to help birds

A study published recently in the journal Science has found that the population of breeding birds in the US and Canada has dropped by nearly 30% (or 3 billion birds) since 1970. The study is a collaboration between avian and conservation scientists from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and American Bird Conservancy.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology has released several resources on "7 Simple Actions to Help Birds" shown below:

1. Making Windows Safer. Help birds avoid window strikes.

2. Keep Cats Indoors. This is the #1 human-caused reason for the loss of birds, aside from habitat loss.

3. Plant natives and pollinator plants that provide the nectar, seeds, fruits and insects that sustain our local and migratory birds.

4. Drink Bird-Friendly Coffee. Three-quarters of the world’s coffee farms grow their plants in the sun, destroying forests that birds and wildlife need.