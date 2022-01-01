A wintertime feeding tip

Let’s talk inchworms. Wait . . . what does that have to do with feeding birds in winter? Believe it or not, inchworms are an important source of food for several of our winter birds.

Inchworms are the larvae, or caterpillars, of small geometrid moths. There are more than 1,400 species native to North America. These caterpillars’ over-winter in the bark and limbs of trees, as do other numerous insect larvae, pupae and eggs. All of them have an amazing ability to tolerate extreme cold while maintaining the spark of life that allows them to emerge undamaged next spring.

Over the eons, many of our winter birds learned to glean the trees in search of this frozen food supply that is high in the fats and protein they need to survive. It’s a behavior you have probably observed as you watched nuthatches, chickadees, woodpeckers and Brown Creepers explore every nook and cranny in the trees.

Here is a tip to supplement that feeding behavior. Slather a “spreadable” suet directly to the trunk of trees to attract and help these winter birds. Using a tree trunk is a natural magnet for gleaning birds and makes every tree a feeder. Providing high-energy, high-fat spreadable suet is hard to beat, especially during winter. It is a great way to embrace the changing seasons and provide your birds with the best foods for their shifting nutritional needs. Your birds will love it, and besides, you may also be giving a cute little frozen inchworm a welcome reprieve to defrost next spring. Happy Bird Feeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.

