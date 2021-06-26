Be an ally for backyard bees

Insects play an important role in our ecosystem and many species are beneficial to our gardens. Usually, insects will find their own homes in our yards and garden, but we can also help and encourage some of them by providing additional nesting material and sites and by creating backyard habitats.

Orchard Mason Bees are small blue-black metallic bee native to the United States and Canada west of the Rocky Mountains. It is about two-thirds the size of a honey bee. Orchard Mason Bees were pollinating flower and fruits long before honey bees were introduced by the colonists. Orchard Mason Bees differ from honey bees in that they do not make their own holes and are dependent on others for a nest site.

Orchard Mason Bees are not a colony nester like honey bees. They are a solitary nester using holes they find, like a bee house, to lay their eggs. The bees fill the hole with food and the female deposits one egg into the hole. The hole is then plugged with mud collected by the female. Egg laying goes on from spring until June when the adults die. The egg hatches into a larva, eats the food, spins a cocoon that transfers into a pupa and, by the end of the summer, is an adult. The adult stays inside the chamber until next spring when it emerges to complete the cycle again.

Bees pollinate a staggering 80 percent of all flowering plants, including approximately 75 percent of the fruits, nuts, and vegetables grown in the United States. Build a wildlife habitat today and you will reap the rewards.

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings and www.mywbu.com/billings.

