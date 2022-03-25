Be seasonally savvy with calcium for birds

Calcium is the most challenging mineral that birds need because of the extreme changes in periods of demand (like egg laying and chick development) and because many foods are likely to be deficient in calcium.

Adult birds eating a diet without enough calcium will utilize calcium from their own bones . . . eventually leading to weak and porous bones. Without enough calcium the eggs they lay will have thinner than normal shells causing the embryos to dry up due to excess evaporation.

In growing chicks, a calcium deficiency causes skeletal abnormalities including rickets, lameness, enlarged and painful joints and misshapen bones.

The amount of calcium in the seeds and insects supplied by natural diets of many birds is inadequate for the production of eggs and they must seek calcium-rich foods as a supplement. Birds that lay more than 2-3 eggs must markedly increase their calcium intake during the days the eggs are laid.

If available, birds often consume concentrated calcium sources, especially in the evening as they are forming eggs overnight to lay them the next day. So watch for increased evening feeder activity by egg-laying female birds during their nesting time if you are offering calcium-supplemented foods. Nesting season for most backyard feeder birds runs from April through July.

The more you feed nesting birds calcium, the less time parents will need to spend away from the nest and the better the nestlings are fed, resulting in a higher survival rate. Happy Birdfeeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0