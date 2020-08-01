Create a unique wildlife habitat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wild Birds Unlimited encourages everyone to create a bird and wildlife-friendly habitat in their backyard; it’s fun and easier than you might think.

When creating a wildlife habitat, the habitat elements are food, water, cover and places to raise young. Carefully selected plantings can provide food, cover and/or places to raise young.

Landscaping for the ideal wildlife habitat should include plants ranging in size and density from small evergreen shrubs to tall, full-grown trees so that birds and other wildlife can choose the appropriate cover they need for feeding, hiding, courting and nesting activities. For example, dense plantings of shrubbery provide safe areas for many species of wildlife to mate, build nests and raise their families.

Develop a habitat plan for your backyard. Take an assessment of what you already have and then map out a landscaping plan that includes all the plants and natural features in your yard.