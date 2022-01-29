Crows and ravens: Can you spot the difference?

Beginner birders may find it difficult to identify these two black birds: the Common Raven and the American Crow.
Ravens are larger and uncommon especially in Eastern Montana and Wyoming. Ravens, also, are longer winged, and heavier billed than crows. American Crows are common and thrive around people. The best way to differentiate the two is ravens’ tails are tapered at the end, giving them a diamond or wedge shape compared to a crow’s shorter, squarer tail.
Facts about crows and ravens
- During the winter, American Crows congregate at night in large communal roosts. These roosts range in size from a few hundred, several thousand, or even up to one million crows.
- The winter roosts of some American Crows have been located in the same area for well over 100 years.
- Just as a flock of quail is called a “covey,” a group of crows is called a “murder.”
- Unlike most American Crows that maintain a year-round territory, the majority of crows that nest in Canada leave their territories and migrate south to the United States for the winter.
- Birdwatchers know to listen for American Crows raising the alarm when predators are discovered. They vigorously mob owls and can tip off their location to alert birders for a closer look.
- Crows themselves are often mobbed by smaller birds, especially kingbirds and Red-winged Blackbirds.
- Shiny objects seem to fascinate crows. They have been known to fly off with bits of glass, rings, keys, and foil.
- Crows can imitate a large number of sounds including whistles, cats, machines and the human voice.
- The oldest known American Crow in the wild was recorded to be almost 15 years old.
- Like a stunt pilot at an air show, the Common Raven often performs rolls and somersaults while flying. They have even been known to fly upside down for over a half a mile.
- Common Ravens will often “commute” up to 55 miles a day to reach good sources of food.
- Ravens are well adapted to cold weather. Thick soles on their feet and dense plumage allow them to maintain a normal metabolism until temperatures drop below -4°F. Only then does their metabolism need to increase to generate extra body heat.
- Common Ravens are curious and have been known to peck holes in airplane wings and to steal balls off of golf courses.
- The oldest known Common Raven in the wild was recorded to be over 13 years old.
Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.