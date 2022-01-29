Crows and ravens: Can you spot the difference?

- Crows themselves are often mobbed by smaller birds, especially kingbirds and Red-winged Blackbirds.

- Shiny objects seem to fascinate crows. They have been known to fly off with bits of glass, rings, keys, and foil.

- Crows can imitate a large number of sounds including whistles, cats, machines and the human voice.

- The oldest known American Crow in the wild was recorded to be almost 15 years old.

- Like a stunt pilot at an air show, the Common Raven often performs rolls and somersaults while flying. They have even been known to fly upside down for over a half a mile.

- Common Ravens will often “commute” up to 55 miles a day to reach good sources of food.

- Ravens are well adapted to cold weather. Thick soles on their feet and dense plumage allow them to maintain a normal metabolism until temperatures drop below -4°F. Only then does their metabolism need to increase to generate extra body heat.

- Common Ravens are curious and have been known to peck holes in airplane wings and to steal balls off of golf courses.

- The oldest known Common Raven in the wild was recorded to be over 13 years old.

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0