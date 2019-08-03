There’s no denying that bears will take advantage of backyard bird feeders, as well as, garbage, barbeques, compost, fruit trees, berry bushes, pet food, and refrigerators/freezers store outdoors. It is possible to make bird feeders inaccessible to bears.
Sometimes a simple solution is change the bird food. Feed bird foods coated with hot pepper or capsaicin products can effectively deter squirrels and other critters. People, rodents, and other mammals feel the burn when they eat peppers. Birds do not. The heat of a chili pepper is not responded to by birds' taste buds. The burning feeling actually comes from the body’s pain response system. The capsaicin found inside the pepper activates a receptor protein in a mammal’s tissue called TRPV1. When it does, it alerts the brain. The brain then responds by sending a pain response back to the affected part of the body. While this pain is unpleasant, at low concentrations, capsaicin does not actually damage tissue.
Another basic principle of bear-proofing bird feeders is to hang the feeder beyond a black bear’s reach using a wire spanning the distance between buildings and/or sturdy trees. The feeder can be reached to refill by using a long pole with a hook or any long-reaching device.
Keeping bears out of trees and off your deck is easy with the use of metal flashing. Use aluminum or stainless, so it won’t rust. Bears will not be able to climb trees that are wrapped with smooth metal flashing as they simply cannot get a grip on it. You can also use the metal flashing to deter bears from a second floor deck by wrapping metal flashing on the support posts or any other area which the bear would use to access the deck.
For more information, check out the “Get Bear Smart Society” website at www.bearsmart.com Happy Bird Feeding!