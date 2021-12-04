Decorate a tree for the birds

Decorating a tree for the birds is a fun and easy activity. Just select a live, growing tree or shrub—preferably an evergreen—that is strong enough to support birds that come to dine.

Decorations that can be strung and placed on the tree include popcorn, fresh cranberries, thick fresh orange slices, peanuts in the shell, dried apples or dried figs on heavy string.

You can also hang rice cakes with string, fresh crab apples by the stem, baby dried corn bundles, dried ears of colorful corn husks, or red seedless grapes tied up in bunches.

Natural rough brown string, ribbon and raffia can be used for hanging the decorations.

Here is an easy feeder to make at home:

Bagel Feeder

1. Split bagels in half and harden overnight.

2. Spread peanut butter or Bark Butter® on each side and then sprinkle with black oil sunflower seed.

3. Tie a string through the hole, and hang from a tree.

If you don’t have a creative hand, buy pre-made seed ornaments at your local store.

Be sure to select a tree somewhere near a window so that once you have completed your decorating, you and your family can sit back and watch as the many beautiful birds and creatures come to enjoy their holiday treats. Happy bird feeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0