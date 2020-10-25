Eating & Drinking

All Around Restaurant
Montana's Rib & Chop House, 14 years in business
1849 Majestic Lane
Various locations
(406) 839-9200
Finalists
• Montana Brewing Company , 113 N. 28th St.
• Stacked - A Montana Grill,106 N. 28th St.
Bakery
Stella's Kitchen and Bakery, 35 years in business
2511 1st Ave. N.
(406) 248-3060
The famed downtown bakery known for its incredible display case full of scrumptious homemade desserts, cookies, bars and pastries – along with the mouthwatering pie, coffee cake, and cinnamon rolls selection has once again earned Stella's Kitchen and Bakery the win for best bakery in Billings.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Homemade comfort food at great pricing.
What brings customers back to your business?
Service, quality, and consistency of food.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We do onsite and offsite catering.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Ownership really cares about their employees and want to see the grow – either with us or with other people.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Great service, great comfort food from people who want you coming back time and time again.
What are you most proud of?
We have been consistency year over year be it best breakfast in billings or best bakery.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treat people like I want to be treated.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We believe in giving a second chance - we work with both Passages and Alternatives. We support Homes for Homeless pets, MRM, Family services, etc.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
You build trust two ways: 1. Being consistent 2. Treating customers and employees like you want to be treated.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
We have been doing it for over 35 years.
Finalists
• Caramel Cookie Waffle, 1707 17th St. W.
• Harper & Madison, 3115 10th Ave. N.
Barbeque
Blue’s BBQ, 25 years in business
523 Hilltop Road
406) 245-2583
There are certain kinds of cuisine that require the best to truly satisfy a craving – and when it comes to ribs, the Best of the Best is the only way to go. For as many as 16 years, Blue’s BBQ has provided the Magic City with mouthwatering, fall-off-the bone ribs that simply cannot be beat – and reader’s agree as Blue’s BBQ takes the win for best ribs in Billings.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means that all of our hard work is noticed by our customers and the community and we are so grateful.
What are you most proud of?
It has not been an easy year for anyone. We are most proud of our employees. As essential workers, our employees not only kept working, they did it with professionalism and positivity. There have been many changes over the past seven months and our employees have adapted and worked hard to help keep our customers and themselves safe. We are so very thankful for our employees and want them to know how much we appreciate them.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We treat all of our customers like our family. We strive to offer the very best quality food and keep the prices as low as possible. We love our customers and we hope it shows.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We sponsor many school activities, give gift certificates for fundraisers all throughout Billings and donate food and meals to many groups.
What makes your business popular with families?
We make mealtime easy. You can call ahead and order one of our family packs or crew packs ready for pick up. We keep our prices as low as possible so that it is affordable for growing families. Even the pickiest young eaters like Blue’s BBQ.
Finalists
• Blue Line BBQ, 613 S 72nd St. W.
• I'm Cravin' Bar-B-Que Food Truck
Breakfast
The Sassy Biscuit Co., 2 years in business
115 N. 29th St.
(603) 343-5596
Jilan Hall-Johnson, owner of The Sassy Biscuit, changed the game and raised the bar when she opened her restaurant. Brunch has a new, gourmet, delicious spin.
Made from scratch with quality ingredients creating decadent feasts like The Cobbler, a pressed shortcake with warmed blueberries and sweet lemon butter; The Cluck with fried chicken breast right on top of shortcakes and apple cider gravy; spooned cakes like The Southerner with brown gravy and saged sausage and so much more, The Sassy Biscuit will never disappoint.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We provide a unique dining experience for our guests. We are not a typical breakfast restaurant. Our scratch made food is approachable yet elevated and focuses on the biscuit.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our great guest service and even better brunch.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are a woman owned, black owned, veteran owned business.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We understand that if we take care of our staff, they will take care of our guests.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
All the community support and appreciation. The staff work really hard to provide a quality dining experience and we appreciate that we are appreciated.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A hip and funky vibe with a homey feel.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are grateful.
What are you most proud of?
I'm most proud of team of hard-working employees.
What's your secret to good customer service?
I've learned through personal experience what it takes to provide great guests service. When training we ask our staff what examples they have of both good and bad guest service and how we should differ.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We donate to various charities and nonprofits in the community.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Providing consistency.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
We provide a unique dining experience that is not often found in smaller cities.
What makes your business popular with families?
We provide quality food even for our kiddos.
Finalists
• Stella's Kitchen & Bakery, 2525 1st Ave. N.
• Tippy Cow Café, 279 E. Airport Road
Caterer
Blue Line BBQ, LLC, 3 years in business
613 S. 72nd St. West
(406) 396-7820
Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is just what the doctor ordered. Blue Line BBQ not only caters to that mouthwatering desire for delicious barbeque, but actually caters parties and events with top-quality meats and all-natural products that are fresh – and you can taste it. Voted this year’s best caterer in Billings, the Blue Line BBQ menu offers an array of appetizing entrees like ribs, Carolina style pulled pork, chicken, turkey legs and even a whole hog. There is also a selection of delectable desserts and sides.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We use fresh, never frozen proteins and our pits are 100% wood fired.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our product and customer service.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We care.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s really an honor to be recognized in a group of outstanding caterers.
What are you most proud of?
How hard the crew works to deliver superior meals for our clients.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Be sincere and over deliver.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Besides donations to various fundraisers, our annual Blueline love Billings has benefitted several charitable organizations.
Finalists
• Tiny's Tavern, 323 N. 24th St.
• Best Chef
Cheeseburger/Hamburger
The Burger Dive, 10 years in business
114 North 27th Street
(406) 281-8292
Finalists
•. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, 2695 King Ave. W. Ste D
• Stacked | A Montana Grill, 106 N. 28th St.
Chinese Food
Grand Garden Chinese Cuisine, 13 years in business
3839 Grand Ave
(406) 656-9898
It’s all about great food and friendly service in a relaxed setting at Grand Garden Chinese Cuisine. Spring rolls, sweet and sour pork, fried shrimp, sizzling rice soup, curry chicken, kung pao veggies, sweet and sour tofu, and pot stickers are just some of the mouthwatering selections from the large menu that offers meat and meatless options. Delicious, quality food at an affordable price with a reputation for outstanding customer service has earned Grand Garden Chinese Cuisine the win for best Chinese food in Billings.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
A small family owned restaurant with a great supportive team, that provides our community with consistent quality cuisine. Who would not want good food and friendly service?
What brings customers back to your business?
We take pride in the consistency and quality of our food. And our friendly, personable team who takes pride in serving our community.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We recently expanded our dining room by adding a 30+ person banquet room. Perfect for business meeting and special occasions, just in time for COVID-19. We look forward to your reservation in the near future.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have a small dedicated team of employees who have become part of our family.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We are members of this community and feel it is one of the best places to live and raise a family.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Friendly staff is the first thing you will see. Even with COVID masks on you can see the smiles on our faces.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means a lot that the public has chosen us. Words cannot describe how great it feels to have all of our hard work and dedication recognized by the community.
What are you most proud of?
Good food.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Friendly smiles.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
By consistently providing good, quality food.
What makes your business popular with families?
We offer large catering size to-go orders. We also have hosted many birthday parties and other family get togethers in out banquet room.
Finalists
• Wild Ginger, 2713 Montana Ave.
• Asian Sea Grill, 1911 King Ave. W.
Coffee Shop
City Brew, 22 years in business
Various locations
(406) 294-4620
city brew.com
“City Brew has been serving Billings for 22 years – and to have been voted Best of the Best for 20 years in a row, the first thing that comes to mind is gratitude. We live in a great city and we have the best customers. Each day, we arrive at work knowing that we get to service and delight our customers,” said Brittanny J. Reule of City Brew Coffee.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
What makes us stand out from the competition is our outstanding service and our excellent coffee.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We roast all of our own coffee out of our facility on 24th St. and King Avenue right here in Billings.
We roast only the top 2% of beans from around the world to ensure only the best for our customers.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We are Montana born and roasted – and we are proud of our roots. We started in Billings in 1998 and have been supported and welcomed in Billings ever since.
We enjoy being able to give back to our community. Since we are a local company, we have had the opportunity to partner with many local organizations and have been able to contribute both financially and through volunteer efforts.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect a smiling face, a friendly greeting and great coffee.
What are you most proud of?
City Brew has a great team – our people make us who we are, and we are proud of our team members.
What's your secret to good customer service?
A positive mental attitude goes a long way, but so does being genuine. We strive to be authentic in our interactions with our guests. We care about how your day is going, how your family is doing, or the vacation you just went on. Coffee is about community, and community is about real relationships.
Finalists
• Classy N' Sassy Coffee, 1508 Main St.
• Mountain Mudd Espresso, 915 2nd Ave. N.
Doughnuts
Heiko's Bakery, newly opened
3429 Central Ave Ste. C
2401 2nd Ave. N.
(406) 839-9012
Whether it be with your morning coffee, a family treat on a fall day, a special dessert for a party, or a personal pick-me-up, a delicious doughnut can make any day better. The flavorsome doughnut selection at Heiko's Bakery takes the win for best doughnut in Billings. The melt-in-your mouth doughnuts at Heiko's have proven that Billings has a sweet tooth with high expectations – and this bakery will never disappoint.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We make everything from scratch. We only accept the highest quality ingredients for all of our products.
What brings customers back to your business?
Friendly customer service, fresh daily products, fast service.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
All of our recipes have been handed down from previous generations within the family.
What makes your business a good place to work?
It's a very relaxed environment and we treat all employees like family.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Getting to see all the friendly faces every day. Being able to talk to all of our customers and getting lots of positive feedback from them.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Service with a smile, high quality products, fresh products that will not disappoint anyone's taste buds.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means that we are putting out the best product to the Billings community and the best customer service.
What are you most proud of?
I am proud of all of my great employees, and all the great product that they put out to the Billings community.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Service with a smile and great attitudes.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We donate donuts to Montana Rescue Mission twice a week. We also donate donuts to various first responders during the week. We also give discounts to all first responders, local LEO's, health care workers, and any current or former military.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We are honest about everything that we put in our product.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
Fresh, daily product and great customer service.
What makes your business popular with families?
That we interact with the kids and make their time in our store fun and eventful.
Finalists
• Krispy Kreme, 2520 Central Ave.
• Reese & Ray's IGA, 205 S 1st Ave., Laurel
Family Diner
Montana's Rib & Chop House, 14 years in business
1849 Majestic Lane
Various locations
(406) 839-9200
Finalists
• Texas Roadhouse, 1824 King Ave. W.
• The Montana Club Restaurant, 1791 Majestic Lane
Food Truck
Montana Melt, 4 years in business
(406) 697-2107
Finalists
• I'm Cravin' Bar-B-Que
• Khantaly's Eggrolls
Fresh Meat/Seafood (Grocer)
Billings Seafood Guys, 2 ½ years in business
3201 Hesper Rd. Unit 1
(406) 534-2778
The team at Billings Seafood Guys is all about providing fresh, quality seafood to Billings residents. Yet, it is their undeniable joy and authentic excitement to share their expertise on where the seafood comes from, how to prepare it and everything in between that makes them popular with customers. It is that true joy that has create a connection with them and their clients – and subsequently why they were voted Best of the Best in the Fresh Meat and Seafood category.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our desire to teach and help our customers. So many people are intimated by cooking seafood and we hope to change that by providing amazing answers, cooking videos, online cooking courses, and anything the customer needs to enjoy Wild Caught Seafood.
What brings customers back to your business?
Amazing seafood and a team who is willing to do anything to help our customers.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We also have a Nationwide Seafood Subscription box business called Wild Alaskan Seafood box.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Passion and love for our customers and that they allow us to be in business here in Billings.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The support – local support here in Billings is amazing, all the way from customers to other local business owners.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be greeted warmly and to be ready to learn all about Wild Caught Seafood.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Unbelievable, knowing customers voted for us and made this happen we are speechless. Now we want to do more to keep creating an incredible experience for our customers.
What are you most proud of?
Our customers and our team. Helping people learn more about seafood.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treat our customers the way we want to be treated as customers. Help wherever you can.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Donations, sponsorships, hosting events at our Billings Retail location.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Listen and help however we can, and always willing to teach. Giving our years of experience in the Alaskan Seafood Industry back to our customers.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
Our focus on Wild Caught and Wild Alaskan, working directly with fisherman on many of our seafood items, and teaching customers how to cook and enjoy seafood.
What makes your business popular with families?
Our willingness to help, teach, and make our services as easy and convenient as possible.
Finalists
• Ranch House Meat Co., 3203 Henesta Dr.
• Poly Food Basket, 2648 Poly Dr.
Fried Chicken
Tiny's Tavern
323 North 24th St.
(406) 259-0828
Finalists
• Pizza Ranch, 2505 King Ave. W., 1327 Main St., Ste. 6
• Albertsons, various locations
Frozen Yogurt Shop
Spinners, 8 years in business
3031 Grand Ave
(406) 969-4750
Finalists
• Billings Best Yogurt, 1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Ste 5
• U-Do Yogurt , 27 Shiloh Rd Ste 5
Ice Cream
Big Dipper Ice Cream, 5 years in business
100 N. Broadway
(406) 534-2350
Finalists
• Wilcoxson's Ice Cream Co., 114 N 19th St.
• Candy Town USA, 820 Shiloh Crossing Blvd Ste 1
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our new interactive kitchen that allows every customer to sample our delicious treats such as gourmet popcorn, caramel apples, fudge, and cotton candy while they shop.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
That we make all of our gourmet caramel apples, gourmet popcorn, gourmet chocolates and confections, and cotton candy in the store alongside our old-fashioned soda fountain. We also have over 1000 types of candy.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
An amazingly sweet aroma of our homemade goodies, fast and friendly service, and a trip down memory lane.
International Food
Oktoberfest Imbiss, 5 years in business
Billings, MT 59102
(406) 894-2337
Finalists
• Athenian, 18 N. 29th St.
• Siam Thai Restaurant, 3210 Henesta Dr. Ste G
Italian Food
Ciao Mambo, 10 ½ years in business
2301 Montana Ave.
(406) 325-5100
Finalists
• Olive Garden, 2201 Grant Rd.
• Bistro Enzo, 1502 Rehberg Lane
Japanese Food
Wild Ginger
2713 Montana Ave
(406) 252-4486
Finalists
• UMI Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 1603 Grand Ave. Ste 105
• Nara, 3 Custer Ave.
Mexican Food
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, 25 years in business
17 N. 29th
1223 Grand Ave
1403 Main St Heights
(406) 652-5156
Comfort food comes in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. Whatever the occasion – date night, girls evening out, family dinner, a relaxing meal for one, or gathering of friends, Guadalajara has an impressive menu for everyone. Chicken and beef fajitas, chimichangas, enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, burritos, chile relleno, and so much more – Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant will never disappoint.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We are a blend of tradition and trend; you can find the Mexican customers have in mind. From a Fresh Squeezed Lime Margarita and Carne Asada Enchiladas to our Homemade Brown Sugar Rimmed Margarita and Ground Beef Mexican pizza, we’ve got it covered.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our family like atmosphere. We have a big family and feel like the more the merrier.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our newest place we are opening has taken on the name Guad’s from our local community and roots. It is an honor to live and grow where we have been loved and supported for almost a quarter of a century.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We all care and watch out for each other. Whether it be covering each other shifts so we can to special events or, family emergencies, slot if us consider each other more family then anything.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Everything. Seriously. Who can get through a pandemic without the help of your community? It is overwhelming, the support. Businesses, clinics, hospitals, and so many people. That allowed us to keep our business going and we could not have done it without their support.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be greeted and escorted to your table to enjoy chips and salsa to start before you order.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means so much, especially because it is done amongst our peers. We are and support local so that means everything.
What are you most proud of?
Still being up and running after a pandemic.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Loving our co-workers. Our motto is teamwork makes the dream work.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We try to contribute to any and all causes in our community. They have helped us help others and it is a dream come true to be able to be able to help and support any of our struggling families the way they have us all these years.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
By treating them the way we want to be treated, family.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
The food and drinks are definitely the star of our show.
What makes your business popular with families?
Most of the time it is our family friendly menu for all family members and our fun staff.
Finalists
• Sarah's Mexican Food, 310 N. 29th St.
• Fiesta Mexicana, 3042 King Ave. W.
Micro-Brewery
Canyon Creek Brewing, 7 years in business
3060 Gabel Rd
(406) 656-2528
“We strive to make our customers truly feel appreciated. From remembering your favorite pint, asking you about that recent trip you took, to keeping our brewery and patio areas clean and inviting. Our beer is consistently delicious. Our Beertenders pour you a perfect, tasty pint with a smile,” said Ron Kalvig of Canyon Creek Brewing.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We are the first ones to build a brewery from the ground up on the West End of Billings – and we make a good product that keeps them coming back for more.
All the breweries in this area make great beers and we should all be proud of this.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We get to serve our community the best beer around. Who is not having a good time serving tasty brews to our fellow beer drinkers?
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The people that come here to enjoy great beers.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A relaxed atmosphere while being greeted by our Beertenders who are ready to serve you your favorite beer.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It validates all the hard work every single member of our team at the brewery strives for every day. We are all very proud to call Canyon Creek Brewing our place of employment.
What are you most proud of?
It’s a beautiful place and the patios are an awesome place to hang out. The beers are some of the best around town. Returning customers.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We support a lot of nonprofit organizations with donations and event gatherings.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
Medal winning beers, two beautiful patio areas to relax and hang with friends, tasty food trucks, and great customer service.
Finalists
• Angry Hank's Microbrewery, 20 N. 30th St.
• Uberbrew, 2305 Montana Ave.
Pizza
Carbone’s Pizzeria & Pub, 8 years in business
3925 Grand Ave
(406) 281-8431
carbones406.pizza
Arguably, pizza is a favorite food across America and Europe – and good pizza makes or breaks the craving for gooey mozzarella cheese, marinara and delicious dough. Carbone’s Pizzeria & Pub is just the ticket for fresh ingredients and quality recipes. Taking the win for best pizza pie in Billings isn’t just about ingredients, it’s about a great team working together to create an outstanding dining experience.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Carbone’s stands out because of the pizza. We use quality ingredients made fresh daily.
What brings customers back to your business?
The friendly and welcoming staff creates a “Cheers” like atmosphere, where everyone knows your name.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Carbone’s uses proprietary recipes from the original Carbone’s in Minnesota created well over 50 years ago. We get our cheeses shipped in from Wisconsin, and our sausage in from Minnesota.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Even in the midst of some of our craziest nights, we maintain a chill and efficient tempo for a smooth-running kitchen and bar.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Without a doubt we have the very best loyal customers an establishment could ask for.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To see a familiar face, greetings from friends and neighbors, and a great meal.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
I am grateful for a staff that makes it possible to deliver a product and service that the community loves and keeps coming back for, they are the best of the best.
What are you most proud of?
The hard work we all put in to make Carbone’s what it is today from where we started 8 years ago.
What's your secret to good customer service?
The customer is always right, no matter what. We strive to make good on our mistakes because they are inevitable, but we will always do what’s right for the customer when given the opportunity.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We have a soft heart, and when it comes to helping out the community we try and do as much as we can. A good local cause is always a priority. Schools, local fundraisers, and personal outreach have really become our specialty.
What makes your business popular with families?
Our full menu offers kids meal selections, including our popular pizza fries, that make family dining much more enjoyable.
Finalists
• Village Inn Pizza Parlor, 2048 Grand Ave.
•. MacKenzie River Pizza Co., 3025 Grand Ave., 405 Main St.
Place for Lunch
Montana Brewing Company, 26 years in business
113 North Broadway
(406) 860-8056
Finalists
• The Burger Dive, 114 N. 27th St.
• Caramel Cookie Waffles Co., 1707 17th St. W.
Place for a Romantic Dinner
Bistro Enzo, 22 years
1502 Rehberg
(406) 651-0999
“I purchased the iconic restaurant in June of 2020 and did an elegant remodel and made some subtle changes to the food menu and revamped the wine list. I wanted to respect the history of the restaurant while enhancing what was already there for 22 years. I also plan on adding a patio this spring on the north side of the building. Enzo has been my favorite restaurant for 12 years, and I wanted to make sure it remained a staple for the Billings community for many years to come,” said owner Tyler Samson.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
The number one thing we focus on in our business model is hospitality. I am a big believer that our guests remember more than anything how they felt while at our restaurant. We want to customize each and every dining experience for our guests. Our culinary team procures the freshest ingredients possible, from produce, to the land or sea and focuses on precise execution when plating each and every dish. Pairing unmatched hospitality with amazing food is our winning combination. Seeing people connect over food and wine is a beautiful thing.
"People will forget what you said. They will forget what you did. But they will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou
What brings customers back to your business?
Doing something unique is always going to attract new guests, but to bring them back continuously with all of the competition to choose from we make sure our food and service is always impeccable. We are very blessed to have a great number of loyal guests who frequent our restaurant every week. We focus on creating long-lasting relationships.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The entire staff takes so much pride in what they do. Our entire staff is very passionate about what they do, and no matter what position they are always eager to learn new things and help others.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Enzo has always been a local favorite. Keeping Enzo an iconic Billings restaurant was the main goal, and we are so blessed for all of the continued support we have had since the new ownership and especially during this pandemic.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A very welcoming environment. The first thing you see is our open kitchen with our culinary team preparing all the dishes. You will always be greeted by the culinary staff as well as our hosts and managers, and don't forget to check out the amazing art by local artist, Kira Fercho.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being someone's favorite anything is the highest honor we can receive. That is something that can never be argued. There are some great restaurants in Billings, and we are so grateful for this honor continuously the last few years.
What are you most proud of?
I am so proud of our entire staff for how they have performed during this pandemic. We have not missed a beat when it comes to service, food quality, and safety for our staff and guests. There was no playbook invented for anything like this, but I am so impressed with our staff every single day.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We try and donate to all of the nonprofits as often as possible and help with local fundraisers. Our community has done so much for us it is always a goal of ours to give back as much as we can.
What makes your business popular with families?
Not only a great date night spot, Enzo has always been a family establishment. Our "junior gourmand" menu has a lot of great options. Having a 6-month-old baby boy myself, I always enjoy seeing people have their family dinners with us.
Finalists
• Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse, 2401 Montana Ave.
• Juliano's Restaurant, 2912 7th Ave. N.
Ribs
Blue’s BBQ, 25 years in business
523 Hilltop Road
406) 245-2583
There are certain kinds of cuisine that require the best to truly satisfy a craving – and when it comes to ribs, the Best of the Best is the only way to go. For as many as 16 years, Blue’s BBQ has provided the Magic City with mouthwatering, fall-off-the bone ribs that simply cannot be beat – and reader’s agree as Blue’s BBQ takes the win for best ribs in Billings.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our number one goal is to please our customers who we have had the pleasure of serving in Billings for over 16 years. We strive every day to put a smile on our customer’s faces. We have a passion for our business. We value our customers and employees.
What brings customers back to your business?
Great food, great service, reasonable prices and even though we are all wearing masks hopefully our customers can see our smiling faces.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our business is named after the beautiful Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We value our employees and acknowledge that we would not be where we are today without having the best employees in Billings.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The people. We have been blessed to be a part of graduations, weddings, baby showers, retirement parties, open houses, family reunions and of course family dinners. We love the Billings community — they are generous, innovative, diverse, and strong. They have supported our business for over 16 years, and we are so thankful for all of them.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
The best smell that welcomes them the minute they pull into the parking lot.
Finalists
• Famous Dave's, 2883 King Ave. W.
• CJ's Bar & Grill, 2455 Central Ave. Ste 2
Seafood
The Windmill/BAR51, 14 years in business
3429 Transtech Way
(406) 252-8100
Finalists
• Edgar Bar, 105 Elwell St., Edgar
• Bistro Enzo, 1502 Rehberg Lane
Steak
Beartooth Restaurant Group DBA Edgar Bar, 4 ½ year in business
105 Elwell Dr., Edgar
(406) 962-3091
Edgar Bar is a destination, Montana steakhouse. In a state that you must drive an hour to get anywhere, no drive is too far to get to the Edgar Bar. The bar serves local beef from the Oswald Family Farm and serve scratch food in a town of 100 people. While open for about 4 ½ years, the owners say it has been around since the 1950s.
What brings customers back to your business?
The legendary food — scratch kitchen, local beef, fresh, never frozen products.
Ambiance – located in beautiful, Clark’s Fork Valley, in rustic Edgar (population 100), in an iconic old Montana bar – doesn’t get better than that.
Hospitality — best service and friendliest team you will ever encounter. Our staff is not here just to serve you, we want to create the best experience a guest can get. Once a guest, always a friend.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
The Edgar Bar has been in business in some form or fashion for over 75 years. We continually expand and update to provide the best dining/entertainment experience in Montana.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We aren’t corporate. We foster a family atmosphere. Our employees are not just staff, they are friends and family. We all work together to provide the best experience possible.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The friendships and love. Kim and I have been fortunate enough to be welcomed into this wonderful, caring community. We have employed kids from Bridger, Fromberg, Roberts, Joliet and Laurel. They become family. Truly special relationships.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A smile, a cool vibe, legendary steaks, and jumbo shrimp.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Kim and I have never looked for accolades. But, to do the work and see the appreciation is truly gratifying. It would not be possible without our team and community. And I would be remiss to say it would not have been possible without the faith of two special people, Shane, and Gina Colton, who believed in our vision.
What are you most proud of?
The work. The commitment. The passion. The team.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We are part of the community. These are our friends and family. With the partnership of U.S. Foods, our primary distributor, we
Have teamed up to provide staff, food, and service to several wonderful local benefits. This is our home.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
It is the destination steakhouse. Come out, relax, dine, forget your cares, and enjoy what Montana can offer.
Finalists
• Montana Rib and Chop House, 1849 Majestic Lane
• Jake's Downtown, 2701 1st Ave. N.
Sub Sandwich
TopZ Sandwich Company, 5 years in business
900 S. 24th St West Suite 6
4007 Ave. B
(406) 969-1043
“We serve the best deli ingredients available in the state,” said Tucker Veltkamp, owner of TopZ Sandwich Company.
Friendly and fast service combine with high-end meat quality, fresh cheeses, and crisp veggies are just some of the reasons TopZ Sandwich Company took the win for best sub sandwich. Add the mouthwatering white cheddar queso with the garlic house chips that come with every sandwich for a scrumptious meal perfect for lunch or dinner.
“Our drive thru at our west-end store is also something that sets us apart and as we grow into the heights next year we will be running with the drive-thru model,” said Veltkamp.
Delivery, dine in, takeout, and catering – TopZ Sandwich Company is there with fresh, flavorsome food that will never disappoint.
What brings customers back to your business?
Great food, quality customer service, and community involvement.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are a local brand founded and created in Billings, with aspirations and a business plan to grow across the country.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have a great culture and can offer anyone the opportunity to grow with the company as we expand. We are hoping to double our employee count every year and offer new higher paying jobs as we become a large company. We will definitely have staff members that come in for an entry level job that work their way into some awesome positions, as they are created, in our company over the next 5-10 years.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I think Billings is an amazing place to start and grow a brand. The community is extremely supportive, and the smaller population allows a business to be closely connected with their customer base.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Great food, quality customer service, and an enjoyable environment.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted Best in Billings is humbling and something we believed since we opened in Nov. 2015. I started this business to be better than an average sandwich shop and we worked hard to ensure that every ingredient sourced is the best available.
What are you most proud of?
I am proud of my beautiful family. My wife Danielle, and our kids Vaya and Vander, are the reason I work so hard. They are the support system that allows me to go out and build a large business. Entrepreneurship is an emotional roller coaster that involves some major risk-taking and without my family I would not be where I am today.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Hiring and cultivating happy employees that understand customer experience is the number one factor in building and growing a business.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We have partnered with many groups including Billings Exchange Clubs, Rimrock Foundation, Head Start, Copper Ridge Playground, and high school sports teams across the city. Each time we open a new store, we will be partnering with non-profits donating a portion of sales.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Honesty and authenticity. Every company is going to make mistakes from time to time, we approach every problem with a solution-oriented mindset because we believe our customer base is the single reason for our success.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
We serve a high-quality product in with quality customer service and a great atmosphere to enjoy lunch or dinner. We also deliver and cater. We built our delivery business by offering delivery anywhere in Billings except the Billings Heights, which we are planning to open a store in within the year. Our catering business has become extremely popular because we can provide on demand ordering. Customers can submit a large catering order and receive a great lunch for a large group typically within the hour.
What makes your business popular with families?
Our price point is affordable, and our customers trust us to provide a high-quality product. We subscribe to the idea that fast can be fresh and affordable. Also, everyone loves our white cheddar queso. My 2-year-old son, Vander eats it almost every day.
Finalists
• Pickle Barrel, 3225 Rosebud Dr.
• Jersey Mike's Subs, 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd Ste 2, 315 Main St.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
At Jersey Mike’s, we offer a sub above – one that’s measured in more than inches or seconds ‘til served. We carefully consider every aspect of what we do – every slice, every sandwich, every store, we provide our customers with sustenance and substance too. Here's how we do it:
The Juice – red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. It is how a Jersey Mike’s sub gets its exquisite zing.
Pride in our produce – our produce is grown, packed, and shipped locally (where available), and then handled with the utmost care at our stores.
Cooked in-store roast beef – we trim and cook our roast beefs, USDA choice top rounds, right in the store. Fresh sliced, fresh grilled slicing meats and cheeses right in front of you is not only the tastiest way to make a sub sandwich – it is the only authentic way.
Serving oven-fresh bread – daily authentic Jersey bread is the foundation of a sub above.
Sushi
NaRa Restaurant, 24 years in business
3 Custer Ave.
(406) 245-8866
Finalists
• Fancy Sushi | Asian Fusion, 1313 Grand Ave. Ste 3
• Wild Ginger, 2713 Montana Ave.
Thai Food
Siam Thai Restaurant
3210 Henesta Dr Suite G, 19 years in business
(406) 652-4315
Finalists
• Lemongrass Thai Restaurant, 2695 King Ave. W.
• Imperial Thai Cuisine, 216 N. 28th St.
Wings
Tiny's Tavern
323 North 24th St.
(406) 259-0828
Finalists
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 411 S 24th St. W.
• Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino, 905 Grand Ave.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!