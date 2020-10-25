Eating & Drinking

We are a local brand founded and created in Billings, with aspirations and a business plan to grow across the country.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We have a great culture and can offer anyone the opportunity to grow with the company as we expand. We are hoping to double our employee count every year and offer new higher paying jobs as we become a large company. We will definitely have staff members that come in for an entry level job that work their way into some awesome positions, as they are created, in our company over the next 5-10 years.

What do you love most about having your business in this community?

I think Billings is an amazing place to start and grow a brand. The community is extremely supportive, and the smaller population allows a business to be closely connected with their customer base.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Great food, quality customer service, and an enjoyable environment.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?