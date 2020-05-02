Family quarantined? Here's 5 fun outdoor birding activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you find your family staying at home to avoid contact with others, discover the joys of bird feeding. Birds are always near-by and inviting them into your backyard is an excellent way to enjoy nature and relax. Below are five helpful tips for connecting with the natural world:

1. Put up a Bird Feeder – Setting up a feeder near your home gives an up-close-and-personal view of our amazing birds. Be sure to fill the feeder with a quality seed blend. Creating a bird feeding station with various bird feeders and a variety of foods will bring you many hours of bird watching enjoyment.

2. Bird Watching / I Spy a Bird – Watch the birds for a week, and make a list of all the birds you see and where you see them (field, forest, yard, or park).

3. Listen & Observe Nature – By cupping their hands behind their ears for better hearing, guide your child to identify sounds made by insects, birds or mammals. Help them learn to identify birds they see and hear in their yard.

4. Help Birds to Build their Nests – Lend a helping hand to the birds by supplying them with simple nesting materials. Put out some mud, moss, small twigs, straw, and see which birds use the different materials for their nest.