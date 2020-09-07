Flathead Valley group helps struggling bee populations in Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — The constant hum of more than a quarter of a million bees and the faint acrid smell of smoke fill the air as Angela Tollerson sets to work carefully inspecting the first of five hives on a farm east of Kalispell on a recent morning. With short sleeves, blue nitrile gloves and a simple protective veil covering her head, she begins her search for the single queen among the more than 50,000 bees the hive contains. The search does not take long.

"It's the beekeeping world's version of Where's Waldo," Tollerson told the Daily Inter Lake. "It's a skill you develop over time and you can get pretty good at it after a while."

For the past two years, Tollerson, along with Ingvar Ingvarsson, has been helping area apiculture aficionados learn more about beekeeping at the helm of the Flathead Valley Beekeepers Guild.

An unofficial association without membership dues, the group of more than 50 active members is helping to sustain the struggling bee population in Montana by cultivating many of their hives with bees found throughout the Flathead Valley. By finding and extracting swarms before they can establish themselves in areas where they would become a nuisance, the group is helping maintain a delicate part of the ecosystem that has seen a severe decline in numbers over the past century.