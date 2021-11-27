Fun facts about the American Tree Sparrow

American Tree Sparrows typically live in northern forests and visit feeders only in winter across southern Canada and Northern united States. Many times, they will scratch for millet underneath feeders. They have a large crop (or neck pouch) in which they can store up to 1,000 seeds.

Fun Facts About American Tree Sparrows

- The American Tree Sparrow’s name is somewhat misleading due to the fact that the breeding grounds for most of these birds are found in the treeless tundra habitats of the far north. Early settlers, seeing the birds on their southern wintering grounds, named them for their similar appearance to the Eurasian Tree Sparrows they left behind in Europe.

- American Tree Sparrows eat almost 100% animal matter (mostly insects) during the summer. In the winter they switch entirely to seeds and other plant foods.

- When the ground is snow covered, American Tree Sparrows have been observed to fly around a weed plant, using their wings to dislodge its seeds onto the snow below for easy retrieval.