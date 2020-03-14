Fun facts during nesting season

Spring is around the corner and now is the time birds start evaluating their nesting options. A bird's primary consideration when choosing a nesting site is protection from predators and proximity to food. Abundant and easily obtained sources of food allow for more time to be devoted to better nest site selection and construction of higher quality nests, along with more time and energy to be vigilant in defense of the nesting territory from interlopers and predators. A study published in the England’s Royal Society journal Biology Letters found that birds with winter access to the extra nutrition that feeders provide will lay their clutch of eggs earlier and fledge an average of one more chick per clutch than do their counterparts with no access to feeders.

Here are some fun nesting facts about two favorite backyard birds: Chickadees are cavity nesters. They will excavate their own nest site in a rotten or decaying wood, use an old woodpecker hole or use a nesting box. They add a cozy nest on a moss base.