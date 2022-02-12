Great Backyard Bird Count four-day winter activity

Feeding birds…watching birds…counting birds. Yep, it must be February and these three simple actions can make a world of difference. This year’s count is Feb. 18-21, 2022.

How so? Well, it’s the month for the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), which takes place over four days each February. By simply offering your birds a variety of foods and recording the activity you observe around your feeders, you will provide valuable information that helps scientists determine where bird populations are thriving—and where they need help.

Simple. But important.

Not sure which foods to offer your birds during the GBBC? Again…keep it simple. However, it’s still winter and birds need extra nutrition. Provide suet for woodpeckers and other woodland birds, nyjer and fine sunflower chips for finches and siskins, and a sunflower seed blend to bring in a wide variety of your other backyard birds. Throw in some extras like spreadable suet and peanuts and your birds will come a-running (flying) to be counted.

To learn how simple it is to participate in the GBBC, visit www.birdcount.org to learn how easy it is for you to become a GBBC Citizens Scientist.

Oh…and speaking of simple. While on Cornell’s website look for the seven simple actions you can take to help birds and become a Song Bird Hero.

And being a Song Bird Hero is simply the best. Happy Bird Feeding and Counting.

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.

