Health & Beauty

What makes your business a good place to work?

Our teachers have the ability to teach from their hearts. Yoga is a very personal practice, and we encourage our teachers to come from a place that is very personal when they guide customers through their practice. We encourage authenticity 100% of the time.

What do you love most about having your business in this community?

We have watched yoga grow in the Billings community to such an extent that we now know how important it is for the well-being of all of us. Yoga may seem unknown or foreign to our community, but we find so much joy in watching people discover the benefits of the practice in all ways — mind, body and spirit.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

An extremely welcoming atmosphere, and a way to discover their own path to well-being.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It means that all of our work and love for this practice has grown to an extent that people realize the importance of yoga.

What are you most proud of?