Health & Beauty

Barber Shop
Rebels & Razors Barber Club, 4 years in business
118 N. 28th St.
(406) 200-7320
Taking two Readers' Choice wins this year: best barber shop and owner/master barber Samantha Waller for best barber, Rebels and Razors Barber Club proves customer service and quality work go hand in hand.
Located in the heart of downtown Billings, Rebels & Razors offers a unique experience — a traditional barbershop with a new age feel. The team specializes in anything and just about everything that deals with men’s grooming to fit every client’s needs.
Waller says first time clients often become return clients — and it’s not just the incredibly talented barbers, it’s how they treat each client, both new and loyal. If clients feel like they belong, they come back, and it doesn’t hurt that they leave looking amazing.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Samantha and Addy have barbering in their blood. They are both generation barbers.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Everyone has a genuine care for one another and became family. We work hard and celebrate milestones together.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The way our clients pulled together to help us out as a community when the pandemic hit was truly amazing.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be treated like family.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means the world to us. Without the love from our clients and the community we would not be able to continue the dream.
What are you most proud of?
We are exceptionally proud of how far our shop has come. From a tiny two-chair shop to an eight-chair shop. The continuous flow of clientele has been unbelievable.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treating everyone like family and expressing a genuine care for others.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We donate to a plethora of local businesses along with volunteering our services.
How do you build trust with clients (or customers)?
Treating every client with respect and fair pricing.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
The services and experiences.
What makes your business popular with families?
It’s a whole vibe and experience when generations of men come in for haircuts and shaves.
Finalists
• Austin’s Barber Shop, 2225 Main St.
• Billings Best Barbers, 2918 1st Ave. N.
Chiropractic Practice
Meier Family Chiropractic, 14 years in business
2908 2nd Ave. N. Suite C
(406) 651-5433
The husband and wife team at Meier Chiropractic listen — really listen — to their patients. Kimberly and Jeff Meier approach their client’s needs (and pain) with compassion and do what they can to help enhance client’s lives and find solutions.
What brings customers back to your business?
A customer does not remember what you say but remembers how you make them feel. We strive to make our patients feel welcome, cared for, and leave our office feeling better than when they first arrived.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We have two locations. Our West End clinic has been open 14 years. We just celebrated our second year at the new downtown location on 2nd Ave N. Brand new news: We are opening Saturdays starting in October.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have the most caring and capable team. We all take care of each other so we can offer our best to each patient that walks through the door.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings is a very supportive community for small business. We felt incredible encouragement when we first opened in 2006 and even more when we expanded downtown. The Downtown Alliance has done such a great job with the revitalization, and we are very proud and happy to be a part of the growth and changes downtown.
Finalists
• Aguayo Chiropractic & Wellness, 2212 Broadwater Ave. Ste D,
• Picard Chiropractic Clinic, 1690 Rimrock Road Suite G
Day Spa
Sanctuary LLC, 22 years in business
1504 24th St. W.
(406) 655-1701
Finalists
• Plush Skincare Studio, 2528 Grand Ave.
• STRIP Waxing Salon, 1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd Ste 2
Dental Practice
Brewer Dental Center, 37 years in business
2900 Central Ave.
710 Main St.
(406) 656-6100
When you ask most people how they feel about going to the dentist, the answers are usually filled with anxiety, discomfort, and financial fears. Brewer Dental Care provides quality work, financial assistance, same-day appointments and treatments to ease all patient worries.
What brings customers back to your business?
The excellent patient experience we provide.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We offer a full-service comfort menu to all patients to make their visit as stress-free as possible.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We're honored to be voted Best of the Best for nine years in a row.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We put the patient first and want to provide them with the best experience possible.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We are proud to have Dentistry from the Heart every year in February. We are able to help hundreds of people within our community by providing dental care at no cost. In addition, we often support local school sporting teams along with different fundraisers and events around the community.
What makes your business popular with families?
We can treat all family members during one visit with multiple convenient locations.
Finalists
• Rimrock Pediatric Dentistry, 1601 Zimmerman Trl. Ste. 1
• Winterholler Dentistry & Implant Surgery, 3737 Grand Ave.
Eye Clinic
Bauer & Clausen Optometry, 12 years in business
100 Brookshire Blvd. Ste. 2
(406) 656-8886
The team at Bauer & Clausen Optometry says excellent patient care does not happen by accident, it happens by appointment. Their commitment to high-quality care and products has earned Bauer & Clausen Optometry two Readers’ Choice wins this year for best eye clinic and best optical store.
The team at Bauer & Clausen Optometry carefully listens to each client and ensures all questions are answered to help patients feel confident in their eyecare health and future.
With four doctors on staff it's easy to get in for anything from a red eye visit to a comprehensive eye exam or anything in between. Patient care, comfort and satisfaction is the top priority, and it shows.
What makes your business a good place to work?
At Bauer & Clausen Optometry, we are proud to focus on culture, growth and development. Each year we invest in team and individual training so that we can continue to offer the highest quality patient care using the latest vision technology.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We love Billings and proudly support the Better Off In Billings campaign with the Big Sky EDA and Chamber of Commerce. We find it a perfect place to raise our children and enjoy a quality of life not found in many other places. This community makes our work possible. We are grateful beyond measure and proud to serve patients in Billings and surrounding communities.
What makes your business popular with families?
We provide high-quality eye care to patients of all ages, from comprehensive eye exams, preparation and follow up to a variety of eye surgeries, red eye visits and more. We also have a full-service eyewear gallery with frames and lenses to fit any size or task, contact lenses and glasses repair or adjustments as needed.
Finalists
• Heights Eyecare, 430 Lake Elmo Dr.
• Drs. McBride, Steiner and Lebsock, Optometrists, 2120 Grand Ave.
Fitness Center
Fit 406 Bootcamp, one year in business
2135 Grand Ave. Suite B
(406) 894-2034
You aren’t just a number, here. Unlike a box gym or a large corporate gym, Fit 406 Bootcamp treats each client with special attention — they know your name and establish personal relationships.
The staff meets every individual, no matter their fitness level, where they are in their personal fitness journey. Boot camp is a 45-minute full body workout that incorporates cardio, HIIT (high intensity interval training), and weights to build a strong core, strength, and endurance in a high energy group setting. Every day is a different workout that is fun and challenging.
What brings customers back to your business?
Definitely the trainers, the workouts and the welcoming and encouraging atmosphere.
Our trainers provide a full body workout every day that is creative, fun and challenging. The trainers build relationships with the members and help our clients reach their personal goals. All of our coaches bring a desire and passion for health and fitness and helping others.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We offer the Fit 3D scanner. There is nothing more accurate on the fitness market than this body scan technology. Members have unlimited use and the price for the community is just $20 per scan. In 35 seconds the Fit 3D scanner takes over 200 measurements including body fat, lean mass and posture reports as well as full body circumference measurements. This gives clients the ability to actually visualize their progress.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have an incredible team of coaches who have a passion for health and wellness, and they love to share that with others. They all work together to bring our members great workouts that get results.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We have an amazing, supportive community. That was made undeniably evident during our shutdown this spring. Our members stayed with us through the closure and the online workouts. Our Billings Chamber was very supportive in helping us share the creative ways we were helping our members stay connected. Other gym owners in the community were showing support and including us in discussions of the closures. Our Billings community is the best.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A friendly greeting, a clean facility, a supportive community and a great workout.
What are you most proud of?
Growing a gym that welcomes all fitness levels. A place where there is no judgement, just encouragement and support. A community of people who are all working on their health and fitness. We are proud of the friendships that are cultivated here and the relationships we are building.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Number one is knowing our members by name and building relationships. We meet our customers where they are in their fitness journey. We give encouragement and support to someone just starting out. Acknowledging their accomplishments and reminding them where they started gives members the motivation to keep moving ahead. Members that are more advanced in their fitness might need a little push or challenge. Providing a clean and inviting space to workout in is important to us.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We have a program that we call Fit 406 Gives Back. Coach Shelley has taken the lead to plan and find charities that Fit 406 Bootcamp can help. We have made sandwiches for the homeless, adopted families at Christmas and worked with Amy and Jason at Liberty and Vine to clean up our city. With COVID, a lot of the charity opportunities have been on hold. Giving back is a great way to get to know our community, meet new people and make an impact.
How do you build trust with clients (customers)?
We build trust with our customers by building a relationship with them. We get to know who they are and what they need from us. We provide experienced certified trainers who are focused on each individual member and provide them with what they need to reach their goals.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
Our gym gives personal attention to our members and variety to the workouts. A lot of people don’t know what to do once they enter a gym. We make it easy by providing a fun and challenging workout already written and a coach to cheer them on every step of the way.
What makes your business popular with families?
We try to include the family by putting on challenge events that families can do together. We had our first Trail Challenge in June and it was such a huge success that we are planning a Halloween themed challenge in October.
We encourage a healthy eating plan. We don’t believe in a diet that is restrictive and hard to follow or that makes some foods "bad." Eating healthy does not have to be complicated. It’s all about learning to prepare healthy meals that everyone can enjoy and live with. We want health and fitness to include the whole family.
Finalists
• Billings Family YMCA, 402 N. 32nd St.
• Granite Health and Fitness (Granite Sport), 3838 Ave. B
Hair Salon
Grace Studio, 4 years in business
1116 Grand Ave #102
(406) 534-6309
Finalists
• Mariposa Salon & Lash Lounge, 2105 Central Ave. Ste. 200
• Salon Avalon, 3210 Henesta Dr. Ste. C
Hearing Aid Provider
Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic, Inc., 40 years in business
1101 N. 27th Street, Suite E
(406) 245-6893
The team at Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic is committed to bringing patients the newest hearing aid technology available on the market. Providers believe in giving each patient the best experience possible and working with the leading manufacturers, which allows them to assist clients with what is right for them. Team members are not commissioned-based, which results in a caring atmosphere where the client’s hearing health is the only thing that matters.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We offer a full array of audiological services for hearing and balance, so we can deliver optimal patient care, which is our number one priority.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We understand the importance of a healthy atmosphere for our team. We all have an immense amount of pride for this clinic as well as a level of trust in each other when it comes to what is best for us and our patients.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We love that for the last 40 years the name Rehder Hearing has become well known with providing excellent audiological care to the community. We are fortunate to have the trust from physicians and providers in our community to bring the best patient care available.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are honored to be voted the Best Hearing Aid Provider for the fifth consecutive year. We can’t thank our patients and our community enough for continuing to put their trust and care in our clinic.
What's your secret to good customer service?
You are never a customer at our clinic, you are a patient and a friend. Our relationships with you grows over time as we pride ourselves on our continued follow-up care.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Our favorite event that we do every year is our Hearing Aid Holiday Giveaway. We give more than $40,000 in hearing aids and services. This event brings our office so much joy to be able to provide patients in our community with the gift of hearing.
What makes your business popular with families?
We try to a leave a lasting impression on everyone who walks through our door. Treating a communication disorder is a family experience. Being able to assist patients of all ages allows us to express the importance of knowing your hearing health at any age and continues to bring patients back.
Finalists
• Costco, 2290 King Ave. W.
• Big Sky Audiology Clinic, 111 S 24th St. W., (406) 656-2003
What makes you stand out from the competition?
What makes us stand out from the competition is our willingness to go the extra mile for the patient. Exceptional service. We treat all of our patients like they are part of our family. We are open and honest with everyone. We feel that building relationships is very important.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
I have been serving the Billings community for 24 years, and recently acquired the business Audiology & Hearing from Gene Bukowski and changed the name to Big Sky Audiology Clinic, LLC. I was fortunate enough to retain office manager Tina Craig who has been at this clinic for almost 21 years.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Friendly, knowledgeable staff who will greet you with a smile and remember your name. People can expect their hearing to be our number one priority. We realize the patient's time is very valuable, so we try our best to get you taken care of with top-notch quality service in a timely manner.
Medical Cannabis Provider
Seed of Life Labs, three years in business
5702 Stearns Circle
1716 Crisafulli Drive
(406) 855-8204
Zach Schopp believes knowledge is the key to creating a successful business — especially when it comes to health and wellness.
The staff at Seed of Life Labs receives extensive training to fully understand the inner and outer workings of the products. After training, staff can guide clients, provide advice, and help build regiments. Clients are not approached with a one-size-fits-all methodology. The well-being of each client is handled with attention to find what works best for an overall improved quality of life.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our focus on product quality and customer care are the key factors that separate us from the pack. While many companies in our space prioritize quantity, we hone in on the variables that allow our products to reach their full potential. The shopping experience itself is unparalleled, in that our patients and customers know they can expect a great shopping experience when they step into the store, and be greeted with smiling faces who genuinely care for the patient's health, well-being, and the oversight of their needs being met.
What brings customers back to your business?
When customers try our product they quickly realize the difference in flavor, effect and overall experience. Coupled with our low prices and relationships our budtenders build with the patient, we have developed a loyal, fantastic patient base.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our team is what makes this all possible. We have built a phenomenal working environment centered around personal relationships and open communication, while striving toward the common goal of producing the highest quality medicine. The SOLL team is a tight-knit group of hard working, caring, passion-driven professionals who care deeply about the plant, the patients, and one another. Personally, I could not be happier with the way our organization has come together in the ups, the downs, and everything in between. This staff is everything in a company, and we would be nowhere near where we are today without each one of them.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I love the Billings community. What stands out most to me is how well our company has been received. When I started this (years ago in my basement), we were the “new guys on the block,” and at the time, building a reputation and patient base was incredibly difficult. It was all word-of-mouth advertising. We were up against some serious competition that had resources and infrastructure far more advanced than ours. We had extremely limited resources to bootstrap the company. However, the community members showed up, and by letting us earn their business, allowed us to scale to where we are today. I am infinitely grateful for everyone who has ever stepped foot in our stores and promise to repay you all with SOLL's future community involvement.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
In my opinion, far too many retail establishments are what I jokingly refer to as “glorified gas stations.” My background in sales taught me the importance of building a personal relationship with the customer. I tell new front-of-house staff in the interviews that we are not in the cannabis industry, we are in the people industry. I also tell them part of their job description is to learn their regular patient's names, learn about their lives, and build a relationship with them not just as their budtender, but as a friend. When one enters our store they are greeted with a smile, an introduction, and some discovery questions to best meet the patient's needs.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It's a culmination of all the hard work, sweat, blood, and tears that our team has dedicated to this company. It means we are not only meeting our goals but exceeding them.
What are you most proud of?
I'm most proud of creating this company and assembling this incredible team. When I started, it was a bare bones operation with no employees, a home office, a basement cultivation, and a big dream. Since then, it has transformed to an incredible staff, state-of-the-art facilities, multiple retail locations, and the forward momentum to continue this growth. I'm so incredibly proud of the employees and staff. They have continued to not only meet but exceed expectations.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Personal relationships: we want to get to know you. We want to ensure we are meeting your needs — medically and professionally. We also understand that as a business, like every single other organization, we are not immune to human error or elements outside of our control. If we have an upset patient we are ecstatic at the opportunity to make things right. We don't let ego or reputation proceed our customer service. I love the opportunity to settle disputes or unhappy customers because it not only earns us their business, but it allows us a chance to improve our services. Many businesses do not like admitting their faults, but we are as human as the next, and actively look for areas to improve. That is how you become the best of the best.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Every year we donate to the animal shelter, or various other organizations. We have collected donations for food banks, Help for Homeless Pets, and actively look forward to more future chances to further enrich our local community.
Finalists
• Collective Elevation Billings, 4949 Danford Dr.
• MariMint, 6845 Niehenke Ave.
Medical Spa
Central Wellness, 8 years in business
1010 Central Ave. Ste. 1
(406) 869-1066
Taking care of your inner self often means taking care of your outer self. It is not about vanity; it is about feeling good in your own skin which enhances your quality of life. At Central Wellness, the team assists clients in finding methods to be their best self: comfortable, confident and happy.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
I believe it is our staff. They love what they do, and they are devoted to the clients and to each other.
What brings customers back to your business?
I think it is because they are our friends. Our clients are not just people who come and get treatments — we know them, we care about what is going on in their lives, they share the happy and the sad.
We try to help fill their cup, so when they carve out a few minutes to take care of themselves we try to make it count.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
It’s not scary to come into Central Wellness. We know talking about aging or body fat can make you feel vulnerable. Our staff really helps people feel safe in their own skin. We help people feel better about themselves from the inside. Beauty is not from the outside but comes from within. In the aesthetic world we see lots of "over done" faces, that is not what you will find from our team at Central Wellness.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have a healthy team environment. Everyone genuinely enjoys working with each other. They help when someone gets behind or is feeling a little stressed. They care about what is going on with each other outside the workplace.
We laugh. We celebrate the good and learn from each other’s success and mistakes.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The people. We have some of the most amazing clients. We look forward to seeing them. I think it is gratifying when you can see the women and (men) leave here more confident because they feel better about themselves.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A big smile and a warm welcome. We are here to help them find the best services to help them age a little slower. To help them feel more confident about themselves.
I think they know we will always be honest in our recommendations. Sometimes telling a client that it is not the right service for them is not easy, but we do if what they are wanting is not the right fit.
What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of the amazing group of women that make up this team. With all that goes on in the world today — uncertainty, family challenges, the world disliking one another, natural calamities — who knows what will come next? Here we treat each other with kindness and respect.
This team shows love and kindness to all — no matter their background or cultural diversity. They all have a faith in God and just to do the right thing, no matter the consequence. That is truly what I am most proud of.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We enjoy helping in the community and often do. Making a difference outside of the office is very important to all of us here at Central Wellness.
I tell our marketing team that charitable contributions or helping hands we lend in the community cannot be used as a marketing tool. I believe if you blow your own horn it stops being a charitable gift, because you are getting something in return.
Finalists
• Tallman Dermatology & Medical Spa, 2294 Grant Road
• Montana Medical Aesthetics Clinic, 2664 Grand Ave.
Nail Salon
Knock Out Beauty, 4 years in business
926 Main St. Ste. 24
(406) 969-3343
Finalists
• Nail-issimo! Salon and Spa, 2215 Broadwater Ave.
• Mariposa Salon & Lash Lounge, 2105 Central Ave. Ste. 200
Pharmacy
Albertsons Pharmacy
Various locations
(406) 555-1234
Finalists
• CVS Pharmacies, various locations
• Juro's Pharmacy Health and Wellness, 2043 Grand Ave.
Tanning Salon
Versa TAN, 11 years in business
3210 Henesta Drive
1603 Grand Ave., Ste. 110
(406) 656-8267
The staff at Versa TAN believes the secret to good customer service is showing appreciation to everyone who walks through the door. Showing gratitude and attentiveness to each client lets them know they are special — not just another face or number. The staff aims to let clients know they made the right choice with their tanning needs.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
VersaTAN is Montana's premier 24-hour Tanning Salon. Versa offers the best UV tanning and spray tanning experiences at unbeatable prices.
What brings customers back to your business?
By mixing 24/7 access with the best equipment and the best rates, we guarantee that our clients will have an experience unlike any other.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are more than just a tanning salon. We also specialize in UV free tanning. Our VersaPro spray tan booths are not only private but deliver the best results possible. We also offer UV-free, anti-aging, total body red light therapy to enhance results and keep our clients looking their best.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When walking into a Versa TAN location customers can expect to be entering the cleanest, most knowledgeable, and technologically advanced salon in town. We prioritize cleanliness and update our equipment frequently.
What are you most proud of?
We are so proud to have been featured in an international industry magazine as the "Salon of the Month." We were highlighted for our business practices and modern take on tanning.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
At VersaTAN, we strive to educate our clients on responsible tanning and sunburn prevention. Our "Smart Tan™" certified, friendly staff help you develop customized tanning packages with the variety of beds, booths and products we carry.
What makes your business popular with families?
We offer a Family Membership for two family members of eligible tanning age. For only $99 a month you receive unlimited tanning, spray tanning, and red-light therapy for two.
Finalists
• Sun Haven Tanning, 517 N 24th St. W., 595 Main St.
• Knock Out Beauty, 926 Main St. Ste. 24
Tattoo Shop
Forget Me Not Tattoo, 3 months in business
2059 Broadwater Ave., Ste. B
(406) 702-1784
It is an impressive feat to take a Reader’s Choice award when only a few months into opening a new business — and that is exactly what Whitney Donohue, owner of Forget Me Not Tattoo, has done.
The work speaks for itself. That is the largest reason for the popularity and client loyalty. In addition, Donohue says the environment at Forget Me Not Tattoo is relaxing, even comforting, which is ideal when committing to a piece of body art.
“It is intimidating enough getting a tattoo much less getting it in a dark and dreary dungeon. We wanted to create a bright, luxurious, and inviting space for people while remembering and paying homage to the people that paved a way for us to tattoo, and for you to get tattooed,” Donohue said.
What brings customers back to your business?
We thrive to give only quality to you. Having the honor of giving you something you'll wear forever is something we take very seriously. You, the client, are the most important part of this equation. I hope every single person who walks through my front door feels like royalty and at a high level of importance.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We create something one of a kind for the client. Every piece is drawn by hand and created for each individual. We guarantee every tattoo and only get the best quality supplies to be able to create your one-of-a-kind artwork.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Its bright and inviting as soon as you walk in. Our staff is friendly and always smiling. A good attitude and kind air are extremely important to us. We all respect each other and communicate extremely well. Everything runs like clockwork because of that. Plus, we all get to work for you and give you something you will take with you forever. We enjoy our "jobs" because in our mind, it’s the best job anyone could have, and we are lucky enough to get to do it.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I've met some pretty amazing people doing what I do. You make friends for life and get to give them a little piece of yourself. Billings people are extremely supportive and are usually always offering endearing words. I would not have been able to start this business without all the support I've received. I'm thankful every day for it.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect to be treated like the most important person in the room. Throughout the entire procedure they should be extremely comfortable and happy. We want to make it about the client entirely. This is why we've created a luxury tattoo parlor. We are blessed enough to be chosen to give you something this important, you should feel like royalty throughout the entire process.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Humbling.
What are you most proud of?
Building something a lot of peers said I wouldn't or couldn't. Making a future for my family.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Actually caring for each individual who comes through the door. Making sure their time spent with us is 100% satisfactory.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
There are several things that go on behind the scene. I don't feel comfortable giving and bragging about it, so we'll leave it at that. I do appreciate this community more than I can say so every opportunity to give back is welcomed.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Listening and communicating. Developing a bond and providing a comfortable environment.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
I think it’s because it’s not a typical tattoo shop. I have heard that several times. I wanted a space that a teenage can come and bring their dad and grandma and everyone is comfortable in a place where staff and environment are friendly and inviting.
What makes your business popular with families?
Like I said, everyone can feel comfortable and heard here. They are easily able to trust that they'll be 100% satisfied in their time spent at Forget Me Not.
Finalists
• Sovereign Tattoo, 2040 Rosebud Dr. # 9
• The Living Canvas Custom Tattoo Studio, 1038 Terry Ave.
Weight Loss Center
SCL Health Medical Group - Billings Weight Management, 5 years in business
2900 12th Ave. N. Yellowstone Medical Center Ste. 160 W
(406) 237-4580
“What makes the SCL Health Medical Group – Billings Weight Management clinic stand out is our approach to care. We provide comprehensive care and focus on the whole person. We partner with behavioral health, physical therapy and primary care to make sure that each patient is successful, not just in the short term but for their entire life,” said Melissa Patek of SCL Health Medical Group - Billings Weight Management clinic.
What brings customers back to your business?
What brings customers back to the SCL Health Medical Group - Billings Weight Management clinic is the care and compassion provided by our providers and staff. They treat each patient with respect and dignity.
What makes your business a good place to work?
One of our core values is good humor. We create joyful and welcoming environments.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect to be greeted with a warm smile.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is a tremendous honor, and we value the trust and confidence that our community and patients have in the SCL Health Medical Group - Billings Weight Management clinic.
What are you most proud of?
What the team is most proud of is fulfilling our mission of revealing and fostering God's healing love by improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.
What's your secret to good customer service?
While there is no secret to great customer service, we listen and help each patient achieve their goals.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We build trust with our clients by establishing transparent and clear communication.
Finalists
• Billings Last Diet, 10 Avanta Way Ste. 2
• Kinesi Coaching Studios, 317 N. 13th St.
Yoga Studio
Limber Tree Yoga Studio, LLC, 8 ½ years in business
27 Shiloh Road Ste. 7
(406) 860-9991
“Limber Tree Yoga is a space that allows for people of all ages and physical abilities to find a way to practice yoga. We offer professional guidance that ensures that everyone who steps foot in our studio will find a way to practice yoga with ease and still find the benefits of their practice. There is no competition, stress, or straining here. There is no ‘fitting into a mold’ — we make sure that you are able to find your yoga practice according to your body and mind capabilities,” said owner Sharli Kiner.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our gift of making people feel welcome brings people back to Limber Tree. We strive to provide a space that makes every single person who comes through our door feel comfortable. We understand that everyone has to start at the beginning with their practice, and we are there to guide them through their journey.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our years of experience and dedication to yoga have given us the expertise to show you — in a gentle, understanding, and compassionate way — how to discover yoga in a way that is nonjudgmental. We strive to make sure that your yoga practice is as vulnerable-free as possible, with the use of kindness, compassion, yoga props and options.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our teachers have the ability to teach from their hearts. Yoga is a very personal practice, and we encourage our teachers to come from a place that is very personal when they guide customers through their practice. We encourage authenticity 100% of the time.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We have watched yoga grow in the Billings community to such an extent that we now know how important it is for the well-being of all of us. Yoga may seem unknown or foreign to our community, but we find so much joy in watching people discover the benefits of the practice in all ways — mind, body and spirit.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
An extremely welcoming atmosphere, and a way to discover their own path to well-being.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means that all of our work and love for this practice has grown to an extent that people realize the importance of yoga.
What are you most proud of?
My friends and students who have stayed with the practice through all of the challenges of life, all while sharing it with others. This means that humans really want to see the joy in others, that they continue to share the benefits of what they are experiencing at Limber Tree with others.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Always treating others as we would like to be treated and putting ourselves in other’s perspectives.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We offer discounts, free classes, and fund raisers to so many people, animals, and organizations in our community. We have done everything from pop-up shops to those who are ill, animals in need, organizations that benefit from fundraising, etc. Our mission is to live to give back to our community as much as we can, for the well-being of all.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Integrity is our favorite word. We do our best to always make sure people find that our offerings are beneficial for them. And if they are not, we do everything we can to make sure our customers are happy.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
The loving, kind, and compassionate atmosphere — along with helping people to understand, at a very real level, why yoga is so important and beneficial.
What makes your business popular with families?
We offer classes for people of all ages. Kids are always welcome at our studio, and we make sure we offer special offerings for kids: yoga, aerial, and meditation.
Finalists
• Black Orchid Yoga|Barre, 2049 Broadwater Ave.
• Good Vibes Hot Yoga, 3860 Ave. B Ste. B
