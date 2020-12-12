Holiday folklore and fun facts

Many family and holiday traditions are shared in our homes. Here are the meanings behind some of our treasured holiday symbols of nature.

Birds as holiday symbols

• An old Norwegian custom was to gather the finest wheat each autumn and save it until Christmas. This wheat would then be hung from tree branches, making perches for the birds. Just before sunset on Christmas Eve they would check on the wheat in the yard. If a lot of sparrows are seen dining, it is supposed to indicate a good year for growing crops.

Christmas trees

• The use of pine trees in winter celebrations dates back to pre-Christian times.

• in protecting delicate birds, and other animals during bitter weather by providing shelter and food.

• During the Middle Ages, pine trees were decorated in winter with apples to represent the tree in the Garden of Eden.

• Martin Luther is credited with introducing the first lighted Christmas tree, purportedly inspired by seeing stars shining through the branches.

• Queen Victoria's husband Albert, who came from Germany, saw the trees and brought the tradition home to England.