Just as people make seasonal wardrobe changes, many birds are beginning a transformation of their own, losing and replacing their feathers in a process known as molting. You may have noticed a lone feather or two scattered here and there in your yard.
Molting is when a bird replaces some (partial molt) or all (full molt) of its feathers. This complicated process requires a lot of energy and may take up to eight weeks to complete. Molting is so physically demanding for most ducks and geese that they can’t fly and will molt in seclusion to avoid predators.
Molting season varies by species and time of year. Right now many birds are beginning their main molt of the year. In fact, the molt in chickadees and goldfinches can be seen with the naked eye.
Feathers are made of more than 90% protein, primarily keratins, so every molting bird needs extra proteins to grow stronger feathers for proper flight and effective insulation. It takes extra energy to grow feathers and also the right building blocks to grow them. A birds’s feathers contain 25% of the total protein found within its entire body. The main ingredients in growing feathers are amino acids (protein) and lipids (fats).
A diet low in proteins and fats may cause feathers to be improperly colored or form defectively such as being frayed or curved. If their colors are duller, birds may have trouble attracting a mate. If they feathers are defective, it could seriously hinder their flying or insulation abilities.
Offer high-protein foods, such as Nyjer® (thistle), peanuts, mealworms, and blends with tree nuts, to ensure that your birds have a reliable source of protein to help them with molting. Happy Bird Feeding!