The last of our songbirds to nest is the American Goldfinch. They nest between late June and mid-August, a time when other birds have finished breeding for the year. Now the young have fledged and families are coming to bird feeding stations.
Goldfinches are small birds measuring 5 inches long. The male is quite noticeable with its brilliant lemon yellow summer plumage. For the rest of the year both sexes have a subdued predominantly olive-buff plumage. Because of this subdued wintering plumage, a wintering goldfinch often passes unrecognized or is mistakenly identified as a sparrow.
Like most finches, the American Goldfinch is predominantly a seedeater. Even during the breeding season, when most birds seek out insects and other invertebrates to feed their rapidly growing young, the goldfinch consumes very little animal matter. It eats seeds from a wide variety of plants, preferring those of dandelions, thistles, grasses, and many garden plants, such as purple coneflower and cosmos. The goldfinch is well adapted to agricultural and urban habitats, where it is commonly found nesting in orchards, gardens, and tree-lined streets, particularly in new suburbs where the trees are still small.
Because goldfinches are known to be picky eaters, there are several things you can do to make sure goldfinches find your yard attractive:
• Keep seed fresh and dry inside your tube feeder.
• Make sure the seed does not stay in the feeder uneaten for more than 2 weeks.
• Mesh feeders and upside down feeders can help reduce the competition from other species at the feeder
• Since they only eat seed, providing a steady source of clean water is vital.
Listen to the calls in the backyard. As the young learn about backyard bird feeders, they are incessantly begging food from their parents. And they aren’t taking no for an answer! Happy Birdfeeding!