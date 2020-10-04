Lighting – Making A Swap

A pendant light for a pendant light is also an easy swap. Even easier? Replace the shade. Swap glass shades for metal ones, exchange crystal shades for paper. And while you’re at it, change the shape – move from teardrop to globe or drum to lantern.

Bulbs make a difference

Forget changing out the fixture when a simple bulb could do the trick. The right bulb can take your room from dark and dreary to bright and open with a few twists of the wrist.

First things first – determine the use. The function of the lighting determines which color of bulb you choose. Is it a space you go to relax? Choose a light color that’s warm and snug (around 2700 Kelvin). Is it a place you perform tasks such as bill paying or vegetable chopping? Choose a light color that’s fresh and airy (around 4000 Kelvin)

Style follows function, and the variety of decorative bulbs these days are endless. Vintage-style LED filament bulbs, if they’re exposed, add an elegant touch. These filament bulbs now come in a range of choices, from the traditional Edison bulb to unique, whimsical shapes. Filament bulbs are perfect for making a fixture look turn-of-the-century vintage.