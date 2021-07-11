Lighting trends and smart innovations

Dare to bare. Not only are oversized fixtures trending, but so are light bulbs. It used to be light bulbs were merely functional – not anymore. The light bulb is often now a design extension of the fixture. Put crystal-cut bulbs on a brushed brass pendant with a gold fabric cable or add tubular bulbs to a candelabra to personalize the look. Be sure to check the fixture first before you buy the bulbs – some have unique base requirements.

Think smart

Not only is there a wide myriad of light bulb designs, but light bulbs are getting smarter. Smart bulbs allow you to control the color temperature and brightness from an app on your phone. Tired of getting up and shutting off the light before you go to bed? With smart bulbs, a simple verbal command can turn off all the lights in the house.

Light switches are getting smarter too. Some switch systems allow you to preprogram a mood – bedtime, dinner, movie night– with preset levels of brightness and adjusted color. Some have settings available to turn the lights on and off like normal even while you’re away, while others include a motion sensor night light. Touch switches have a futuristic design made entirely of glass and will connect to a wide variety of smart devices.