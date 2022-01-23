Lighting your way to wellness

January means New Year’s resolutions and sales on exercise equipment, it signals the promotion of new diets and gym memberships. But when it comes to our health our homes should take center stage, and proper lighting is key. Poor lighting can cause a domino effect in our well-being – fatigue and headaches bring about depression and compromised immunity. Bright lighting helps you stay focused, energized, and avoid eye strain, while dim lights promote relaxation and a good night’s sleep. There are several ways to improve your health through good lighting and smart electrical strategies.
Healthy Kitchens
Good lighting is critical for meal prep and clean-up. Undercabinet lighting eliminates shadows so you can chop, cook, and clean with certainty. Undercabinet lighting needs a high kelvin capability (4000-5000K).
Pantries, large or small, are best lit with a large motion-sensing ceiling light. To eliminate that long search for the can of tuna buried behind the soup, LED tape lighting can be added under shelving. Again, pantry lighting should be in the high kelvin range (4000-5000K).
Improve the Air Quality
Many bathrooms have a light/fan combo. Although the light may be adequate, it’s important to replace bathroom fans at least once every 10 years. The older the fan the less effective it is at extracting allergens and moisture from the air, and the easier it is for mold to build up. Even small amounts of mold can reduce air quality significantly.
If you replace your bathroom fan, choose one that’s energy star rated and has a CFM of 80 or higher. The new ones are quiet, efficient, and smart. Smart fans have humidity-sensing or motion-sensing options – some have both.
Get Good Sleep
The way we light our bedrooms may make the difference between a good night’s sleep and a disrupted one. It’s best to use a variety of strategically placed lamps, wall-mounted sconces and nightlights – several lights that all have a specific purpose – so the overhead light isn’t always needed.
Red light has been shown to best aid sleep, so pale pink bulbs whose intensity can be adjusted are best for bedrooms. Too bordello-like? Smart LED bulbs are available whose color can be adjusted throughout the day. Not only that, but there are also bulbs available throughout the spectrum of red – some marketed specifically for sleep promotion.
Get Back to Nature
Creating connections to the outdoors within your home channels the peace and tranquility of nature. Using natural materials for your light fixtures – wood, wicker, rattan, bamboo – is a simple way to incorporate nature-inspired elements into your design scheme.
Need natural light for those air-filtering plants? Not necessarily. Although natural light is best, artificial light can help. There are specialty light bulbs that illuminate your space while at the same time supporting the growth of your plants with a specific photosynthetic spectrum of light. Even better, these bulbs screw into any traditional fixture you have near your plant.
Balance exists in nature, and it should be reflected in our lighting. Creating balance will create a calm feeling. The key to balancing lighting is layers – use at least three sources of light in every room (big or small).
A Three (or Four) Season Room
The sunroom is the cozier version of the great outdoors. Here, the health perks are obvious – great ventilation and lots of natural light. The problem with sunrooms and screened or covered porches is in the winter they’re cold. You often need a heat source in addition to throw blankets and cozy furniture. Electric heaters have many perks.
Electric heaters don’t require ventilation, so if you replace those screens with glass for the winter, you’re fine. Also, electric heaters are over 90% efficient and more friendly to the environment than propane or natural gas. Electric heaters are more discreet than propane or natural gas heaters – some even recess into the ceiling. Also, electric heaters cost less to purchase and operate and require less maintenance than gas heaters.
A Bright Workout
Many home gyms are housed in garages and basements – not a lot of natural light. If there’s limited natural light, which is best, mimic it. The solution to bright light can be as simple as brighter bulbs in existing fixtures or as elaborate as installing new recessed or track lighting.
If it’s different bulbs you opt for, they should be as close to sunlight as possible – in amount and color. Use a bulb with high lumens and one that is “daylight” or 5000K in color. Place the lights on dimmers if possible, for a cool down or a low intensity workout like yoga.
If new fixtures are in the cards, maximize your headroom. Recessed lights are ideal when headroom is easily compromised. If you have room for track lighting, do it. Track lighting allows you to angle light to various workout areas while offering modern aesthetic appeal.
Here’s to a healthy and bright home in 2022.
Jeff Stock is the owner of Elk Ridge Electric in Billings.