Lighting your way to wellness

If you replace your bathroom fan, choose one that’s energy star rated and has a CFM of 80 or higher. The new ones are quiet, efficient, and smart. Smart fans have humidity-sensing or motion-sensing options – some have both.

Get Good Sleep

The way we light our bedrooms may make the difference between a good night’s sleep and a disrupted one. It’s best to use a variety of strategically placed lamps, wall-mounted sconces and nightlights – several lights that all have a specific purpose – so the overhead light isn’t always needed.

Red light has been shown to best aid sleep, so pale pink bulbs whose intensity can be adjusted are best for bedrooms. Too bordello-like? Smart LED bulbs are available whose color can be adjusted throughout the day. Not only that, but there are also bulbs available throughout the spectrum of red – some marketed specifically for sleep promotion.

Get Back to Nature

Creating connections to the outdoors within your home channels the peace and tranquility of nature. Using natural materials for your light fixtures – wood, wicker, rattan, bamboo – is a simple way to incorporate nature-inspired elements into your design scheme.