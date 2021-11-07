Lights please: Impress holiday guests with lighting features

The line between pendants and chandeliers are beginning to blur, but if there are drops and strands of crystals there can be no dispute. If a freestanding tub is the focal point in your bathroom, a delicate crystal chandelier overtop will add elegance.

The ceiling is the fifth wall of a room. If beautiful, exposed wood beams grace its lines then they should be highlighted. Wood beams feel relaxed with wall scones that focus the light up, but can be made to feel glamourous by using small recessed lights between the beams in combination with pendants and chandeliers.

Elevate a causal dining room into a sophisticated dining experience with an oversized crystal chandelier. Because they are so light and reflective, crystal chandeliers make a big style statement without feeling heavy.

Open floor plans are in, so use small pools of light to add depth to your room and draw people into different spaces within that open plan. Airy minimalist chandeliers are trending, also lending themselves to the open vibe of any room.

Ways to wow

Amp up the visual drama in your home by using light to direct attention. But first, consider the aesthetics of each room – a rock fireplace, a marble countertop, a tiled wall. The more features in your home you can accentuate the better.