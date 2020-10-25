Child's Birthday Party
ZooMontana, 25 years in business
Having a birthday party at ZooMontana does more than just get the kids out of the house – they get to visit, see, and learn about some of the most exotic and regional animals in Big Sky Country. Otters, tigers, red pandas, bears, owls, tarantulas, wolves and so many other animals are kept safe at ZooMontana – and kids can learn why they are there and about their species. From a botanical garden to a playground, there is non-stop action at ZooMontana to create the perfect birthday for a kid (or kid at heart).
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted Best of the Best is humbling to say the least. We have all worked very hard at ZooMontana to be a place the community is proud of. We understand this has not always been the case, so to see this vote come through helps us confirm our hard work has been well worth it.
What are you most proud of?
All of us at ZooMontana are most proud of our journey over the last 10 years. The zoo went from community shame to community pride. We have all worked incredibly hard to bring back this local gem from the brink of disaster, and nothing makes us puff our chest more than watching families interacting with smiles while walking our grounds or enjoying one of our many events. This all culminated in 2019, when ZooMontana was granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, something that less than 10% of animal facilities in the U.S. have been able to achieve.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
ZooMontana takes pride in giving back to the community of Billings, and beyond. In 2019, the Zoo gave back over $30,000 in free passes or memberships to other nonprofits to help them raise funds for their noble causes. The Zoo also takes pride in being a community gathering place, a venue worthy enough to hold events that span generations, cultures, and missions.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
At ZooMontana, we are multi-generational. This means a 70-year-old grandmother can enjoy the Zoo just as much as her 6-year-old grandson. There are not many facilities where this is the case. ZooMontana is also a relaxing, outdoor venue that is the perfect size for kids, with the added bonus of two great playgrounds and amazing animals.
Finalists
Get Air Trampoline Park
Skate World West
Customer Service
Classy N' Sassy Coffee, 7 years in business
Great customer service begins at the top of any business. If employees are treated great, then customers are treated great. This is one of the many reasons why Classy N' Sassy Coffee has received the win for Best Customer Service.
“Customers can always expect a friendly smile and someone to make their days great, day after day. We also guarantee them a high-quality drink. We do not believe in cutting corners or going cheap on any of the drinks that go out our windows,” said owner Cassandra Dennison.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Customers come back for our top-notch customer service and the best coffee in town.
What brings customers back to your business?
When you stop at our shops you can expect to be greeted with a smile and one of our baristas to find you the perfect drink.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are locally and veteran owned and operated. We partner with a local roaster, bakery and almost all of our vendors are local.
What makes your business a good place to work?
It’s a great place to work because we provide a fun and upbeat work environment for all employees, we strive to always lead with dignity and love.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
That’s an easy question, it’s the endless support. Without our customers, we simply would not be in business. We cannot thank everyone enough for supporting us day after day.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s honestly such a great honor. It makes all those many hours of hard work and sleepless nights worth knowing how far we have come, and how bright the future is for our company as a whole.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud of the business we have built and the opportunity to not only employ close to 30 employees, but to also be able to give back to our community in many ways.
What's your secret to good customer service?
One should strive to treat customers as if they were your own family. Do right by them and know that they are spending money at our shops and feeding each one of our families that work in our shops. It’s important to not treat people as a number or just another car in the line.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We offer discounts to first responders and veterans every single visit. We donate to many fundraisers and benefits throughout the year, and offer free deliveries to schools and hospitals in our neighborhood.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We build trust with our clients by simply treating everyone as we would want to be treated.
What makes your business popular with families?
Our coffee kiosks are popular because we offer many unique drinks that cannot be purchased anywhere else in town, coupled with our unrivaled customer service.
Finalists
Montana Muscle Movers
City Brew Coffee, various locations
Family Fun
ZooMontana, 25 years in business
It is hard to please everyone in the family when trying to find an activity to do together. ZooMontana is the ideal way to spend a day with the kids, grandparents, cousins, and friends. Inside is an array of reptiles, feathered friends, amphibians and more. The beautiful trails around the zoo create a peaceful collaboration of nature and impressive wildlife. Relaxing, informative, and fun for all, ZooMontana is a great way to spend the day with the ones you love.
What makes your business popular with families?
At ZooMontana, we know our audience. We listen and plan our future around what our guests and members want. This truly is your zoo.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
ZooMontana is committed to being a gathering place. A space where multi-generations can spend time together, each enjoying the experience as much as the other.
What brings customers back to your business?
ZooMontana understands fun. Everything the zoo does, we do for our youngest guests. We want kids to be engaged and inspired when they come for a visit.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
ZooMontana outdoor habitats feature animals only found on or north of the 45th parallel of earth. This is done for two reasons. The first is budget. Because ZooMontana doesn't receive any public tax support like many zoos do, it must be mindful of its growth. The second is animal welfare. By having animals that can tolerate the crazy Montana climate, they can be out in all conditions, meaning they can be outdoor 99% of the time. At ZooMontana, we value this.
What makes your business a good place to work?
At ZooMontana, we work hard to be a fun place to work. Fun activities for staff, a beautiful setting, and the ability to interact with incredible wildlife are all great reasons to be fortunate enough to work here.
Finalists
Öx Indoor Axe Throwing
Get Air Trampoline Park
Hotel
Northern Hotel, more than 100 years in business
Staying at the Northern Hotel is like staying in a piece of downtown history. Originally built in the early 1900s, the hotel has undergone fire, transformation, and transition – time and again, it has proven why it is the best hotel in Billings.
Beautiful, majestic, and enchanting, the hotel has two incredible restaurants with menus that will never disappoint and an ambiance that makes customers never want to leave. The Northern Hotel truly is the heart of downtown Billings.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our hard-working staff, which is second to none and the finest in Billings.
What brings customers back to your business?
Once again, we have to say it's our customer service and the connection our staff makes with our guests. Whether a guest returns for business, is celebrating a special occasion with us or simply staying for a weekend break from it all, it's the staff and the pride they have in the Northern that keeps them coming back.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
TEN restaurant is the only establishment in Billings to receive the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 2020.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We have some of the finest neighbors here in downtown Billings and are so proud to be a part of this community and eager to continue assisting in the overall development and growth.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Our friendly staff to welcome you and the experience in knowing that the Northern is rich in history and a true cornerstone of Billings where countless memories have been made over the years.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are incredibly humbled when the hard and tireless efforts of our staff are recognized. Without our staff and the impact they have on our guests, we would not have the honor of receiving such recognition. We are truly grateful and sincerely want to thank all the wonderful people of Billings for their business, their support and for coming through our doors during these very trying times. We thank you, Billings, from the bottom of our hearts.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We will never tell. In all seriousness, it is our mission statement: Connect. Empathize. Respect.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
The Northern management team and employees are involved in the furtherance of the following development of employee base, economic development, business development, community safety, education and advancement in diversity and inclusion.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
The incredible history surrounding the Northern along with Bernie's, TEN and our event space. We can't forget to mention our great location in the heart of downtown Billings.
Finalists
The Big Horn Resort
Hilton Garden Inn
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Hilton Garden Inn hotels are very unique in the hospitality industry by offering affordable and comfortable sleeping rooms, delicious cook-to-order breakfast, dinner and bar service and adequate meeting space for business and leisure travelers coming into the Billings' market.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our hotel has a warm welcoming experience the minute that you enter our doors with our goal to make each guests stay better and brighter with giving our guests a peace of mind by delivering an even cleaner stay with consistent service that you can expect with each visit.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
The Hilton Garden Inn is more than just a hotel. We have over 4,100 square feet of meeting space that is perfect for weddings, corporate trainings and parties, family reunions and holiday parties. We have an executive chef who adds a personal touch to every catered meal that is prepared and banquet staff that will take care of the set up and tear down of your event.
Live Music Venue
Pub Station, 6 years in business
Finalists
First Interstate Arena, MetraPark
Craft Local
Place to Buy Produce
Swanky Roots Inc., 3 years in business
When it comes to produce, quality products without harmful chemicals at a reasonable price is hard to come by – but not at Swanky Roots.
The incredibly affordable farm and produce store uses an aquaponics system in their greenhouse. The result is a delicious, sustainable, fresh array of homegrown vegetation like butter lettuce, oakleaf lettuce, romaine lettuce, super greens mix, kale, rainbow swiss chard, herbs, mint, basil, arugula, microgreens, edible flowers, and an array of vegetables.
Longevity, price, and unbeatable fresh taste make Swanky Roots the best place to buy produce in Billings. Greens can last three times longer than regular store-bought greens, so no more tossing out lettuce a couple days after you buy it. Shop local and stay healthy.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We have a farm store at the greenhouse where our greens are available to purchase directly.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Knowing that we are raising a product that people really want and will help make people’s lives a little healthier at the same time.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The support that we have gotten from this community has been amazing. We have fantastic restaurants that go above and beyond to use our product. Supporting local isn't always the easiest but we have many customers that we see every single week as they visit our farm store to pick up their greens.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We have a couple fridges with product in them, merchandise to look through and two windows that allow you to see in the greenhouse. Typically we are out working in the greenhouse so it takes us a minute to meet you in the store but once we are there we can help answer any questions about the different types of greens or our growing process.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted Best of the Best really makes the long hours, days, and weeks’ worth it. We are putting our heart and soul into raising these greens and it is so wonderful to see that people are responding in such a positive way to our passion.
What are you most proud of?
How much people really love our product. Hearing how people know eat a salad every week or crave lettuce on their sandwiches really makes us proud that our product is meeting our expectations and so much more.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Visiting. We love talking about recipes with our customers, finding out how they are using our greens and giving them new ideas to try. Food connects people in such a wonderful way and often it can take a new idea to create a family favorite.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We donate lettuce to a couple of church organizations, the rescue mission, ZooMontana, and Big Sky Reptiles and Enclosures when they need it. We also love when organizations come and want to include our product in giveaways and prizes for their events. We know that everyone is better off when our community is stronger together.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Visiting with them and following up with them. When we first started out, we gave lots of samples to customers to help them understand why our products was not your average lettuce. Also checking in with them, we visit with our restaurants almost twice weekly to make sure they are stocked on our product and happy with what they are receiving.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
The way we grow. Aquaponics is such a unique and wonderful way to farm and it is often what sparks people’s curiosity about us. We love giving tours of the greenhouse and showing what it is that we do and why we do it.
What makes your business popular with families?
We've seen so many parents astounded by the way their kids gobble up our greens. You can really taste a difference and it becomes part of family’s regular routine.
Finalists
Billings Farmers' Market, select times, downtown Billings
Produce Depot Billings
Place to Get Married
Camelot Ranch, 3 years in business
When it comes to the moment you say, “I do,” everything should be perfect – especially where you say it. Camelot Ranch encapsulates the elegance every married couple wants for a wedding, with a beautifully rustic panache that truly captures the Big Sky country.
Nestled only 15 minutes away from the west end of Billings, guests can feel like they are out in the beautiful countryside without being too far from the big city. The large venue can hold up to 300 guests year-round. Come snow, heat, or rain, the staff at Camelot Ranch will ensure your big day is truly the best day of your life.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The community has been very receptive to a new venue in town. We have enjoyed getting to know the amazing people in our community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
The wow factors. Once in the main room they are looking at 26-foot ceilings with rustic chandeliers and windmill fans. A large fireplace for the best focal point for any event.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are so honored to be even nominated — and we can’t thank our community enough for voting for us.
What are you most proud of?
We are very proud to be noticed for all the hard work we have put into this amazing business. Thank you to all our vendors and employees for making this place what it is today.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Being kind to everyone who walks through the front door. Listen to the needs and wants of any potential customer.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We absolutely love to give back to the community any chance we can.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
By being available and trouble shoot any situation that may come our way to help customers have the best experience ever.
What makes your business popular with families?
Everyone can come together and celebrate special events and make memories that will last forever.
Finalists
DanWalt Gardens
ZooMontana
Place to Work
St. Vincent Healthcare, 121 years in business
“St. Vincent Healthcare delivers compassionate, quality care to over 400,000 people in a four-state area, as it has for more than 120 years. St. Vincent Healthcare is the only CMS 5-Star rated hospital in Eastern Montana. In addition to 11 primary care clinics in and around the Billings area, St. Vincent Healthcare offers dozens of progressive specialty services and a 286-bed hospital. St. Vincent even has a special ‘hospital within a hospital’ just for children, St. Vincent Children’s Healthcare. From its modest beginnings over a century ago, St. Vincent Healthcare has grown into one of Montana’s largest comprehensive hospitals; renowned for a mission of compassionate care and service to the poor, the St. Vincent Healthcare team is continually recognized as a technological leader in the healthcare industry.” –Melissa Patek of St. Vincent Healthcare.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
At St. Vincent Healthcare, we are happy to tell you about us, our compassionate caregivers, our clinical excellence, our award-winning care and even our beautiful campus. But it is really all about you. Our patients and families are the center of every thought, communication and action that takes place in this healing space.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Every company has a mission statement on its wall, but at St. Vincent Healthcare the mission lives in our hearts and actions. No matter what part you play or which role you fill, you are improving the lives of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. Our values and culture tie us together, and we recognize that a caring smile or kind word contribute to our success as much as the job itself. There is no greater satisfaction than doing work that helps people when they need it most. All our associates are part of a team that believes a career is a calling and knows healthcare serves a higher purpose.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
St. Vincent Healthcare has served Montana and the Billings community for generations, first opening in 1899. We have grown over the decades as medicine has advanced and the needs of our community have evolved so that today we’re not only a legacy, but an innovator paving the way for tomorrow. We love that we are part of a proud Billings past and exciting future all at once.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
If you need care, you want to know that your hospital or healthcare system is known for patient safety and excellence. You can feel confident that St. Vincent Healthcare is establishing a national reputation for our commitment to safety, excellence, and innovation. A few 2020 accolades include CMS 5-Star Rating, Top 100 Hospital by IBM Watson Health, Hospital Safety Grade “A” by Leapfrog. You can also take comfort in knowing that SCL Health is a faith-based organization guided by our mission, vision, and values. Inspired by our faith, we will partner with our patients and communities to exceed their expectations for health.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Caregivers are the foundation of our ministry. We genuinely believe that we have the Best of the Best healthcare workers at St. Vincent Healthcare, so to be voted by them as the Best Place to Work in Billings is an absolute honor. Our team lives out our mission every single day by improving the health of the people and communities we serve, and they are the heart of this organization. We could not be prouder.
What are you most proud of?
We are proud to be one of Montana’s most trusted healthcare leaders, while being a tight-knit team that’s making a meaningful difference in our community. While we reflect on our accomplishments and cherish our traditions, we embrace an innovative spirit that works to heal people and help them stay healthy. We are always modeling new approaches to care, with a focus on improving quality and creating more value for patients.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Inspired by our faith, St. Vincent Healthcare addresses the most critical needs of the communities we serve; especially of those who are poor and vulnerable. The Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth found creative ways to provide healthcare in their communities more than 150 years ago. Through strong community partnerships, we continue that work today, bringing innovative, evidence-based programs and services outside the hospital walls. St. Vincent Healthcare is committed to investing in community benefit programs and initiatives that: address the most critical needs of the communities we serve, especially of those who are poor and vulnerable; support health equity; address social determinants of health – conditions in which people live, learn, work and play – including economic stability, education, social and community environment, food security, housing, and transportation.
Finalists
Stockman Bank, various location
St. John's United
Retirement Community
St. John's United, 57 years in business
The quality of life family members expect to see when a loved one enters a senior living facility is exactly what is expected at home, but with healthcare. Compassion, a listening ear, and high standard of professionalism are key elements to creating a valued homelife for independent and assisted-living patients at St. John’s United.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
To begin, St. John’s United acknowledges that there are many fine retirement communities in the Billings area which provide quality service to seniors. There are, however, some distinguishing features that set St. John's United apart. First, St. John’s is the only Life Plan Community in the area, meaning that we offer every level of senior living (from independent to skilled nursing) in our family of services. Our residents have priority access to the care they need before we reach out to offer this same care to people from broader community. Second, St. John's has retirement communities in multiple locations (Billings Heights, Billings West End, Laurel, and Red Lodge). Third, St. John’s is a faith-based, not for profit organization, affiliated with 25 ownership Lutheran congregations.
What brings customers back to your business?
People return to St. John's because of our missional intent and willingness to accompany people as they experience all forms life transitions. Some of these transitions include, but are not limited to, child adoption services, child daycare, after school childcare, rehabilitative services, retirement living, at home services, home health care, and hospice care.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
St. John’s United provides human services to people of all ages, from the beginning of life to the end of life. St. John’s currently is the largest not-for-profit child daycare in Yellowstone County. St. John’s provides mental health counseling services, in-patient and out-patient rehabilitative services, home health care services, and hospice care services. Most people may also not be aware that St. John’s is one of the five largest employers in Yellowstone County.
What makes your business a good place to work?
St. John’s employees genuinely care about and support one another. Employees speak often that there is a sense of family among staff and residents. Our missional intent to provide living opportunities within nurturing environments generates caring interaction between staff and our amazing communities of elder residents, children, and patients.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We love the opportunities for collaborative partnerships with other for-profit and not-for-profit organizations in the area.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Construction and innovation. The world is continually changing, and senior services are too. St. John’s aims to continually evolve and grow in order to better serve all generations.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud of our dedicated staff who truly give the best of themselves every day. We're also proud of our incredible residents who enrich our lives in so many ways.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
The most well-known way that St. John’s United gives back to the community is through its annual Summer Concert Series, which provides the gift of music to be enjoyed by people of all ages. These musical concerts are scheduled over a seven-week period and are held on three of our campuses. We certainly missed hosting our Summer Concert Series in 2020 due to the COVID virus. St. John’s also hosts an annual Art for the Ages event, which has also been cancelled for 2020. Finally, we gladly welcome our neighbors to enjoy our beautiful campus communities and to find refreshment in the beautiful flowers and on peaceful walking paths.
Finalists
Westpark Village
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our long-standing reputation of creating a community whereby our residents are the center of everything we do. We are now having family members of our first residents move into Westpark Village. We have many staff members who have been here for decades — including a couple with over 30 years.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Westpark Village has been a great supporter of many charities and causes in the Billings community. We are known for our many events that are open for everyone in Billings to enjoy.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Our neighborhood. So many of our residents lived in a close vicinity of us and have known us for years.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We are a family, plain and simple.
The Springs at Grand Park
What makes you stand out from the competition?
The reason The Springs Living exists is to help residents, their families and each other live life to its fullest. We do this through the incredible people we hire who share our core values of doing the right thing.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
In 1996, our founder Fee Stubblefield, created a community for his grandmother because he was not happy with the choices available at the time and his mission has been to change the way people think, feel and experience senior living.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A sense of warmth and comfort and belonging. Families will feel that their loved one will truly be cared for as the unique individual they are.
