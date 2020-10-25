What do you love most about having your business in this community?

We love the opportunities for collaborative partnerships with other for-profit and not-for-profit organizations in the area.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Construction and innovation. The world is continually changing, and senior services are too. St. John’s aims to continually evolve and grow in order to better serve all generations.

What are you most proud of?

We are most proud of our dedicated staff who truly give the best of themselves every day. We're also proud of our incredible residents who enrich our lives in so many ways.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?