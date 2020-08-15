Make a splash in your backyard: attract wild birds with water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The drip, drip, drip sound of water is so irresistible to wild birds that just a little water can bring your backyard to life. A shallow pond, stream or even a puddle left standing after a rain shower can become a playground for the birds. You can make a conscious effort to bring the birds to your yard by supplying a source of water. By adding moving water, you can increase the variety of birds that will visit your backyard and attract many species, such as robins, that do not eat seeds or suet and wouldn’t normally come to a feeder.

Birds are attracted to the sight and sound of water. However, attracting birds with water does not have to be a difficult or expensive task.

Most birds come to water to drink or bathe and every species has its own unique behavior around water that is fun to watch. Some birds exhibit a behavior called “plunge bathing.” They will actually dive from a perch and hit the water surface just enough to get their feathers wet, then return to their perch to preen. Chickadees and Goldfinches will land on a dripper spout and walk down to the end of the spout and lean over to take a drink. Misters located near foliage provide birds with the opportunity to leaf bathe. When leaf bathing, birds will flutter against the wet foliage to release droplets of water onto their feathers.

It’s easy to enjoy nature in your backyard this summer by making a “splash” with the birds.

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist and is past president of the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society.

