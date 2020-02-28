Meet the dark-eyed junco

Watch for juncos feeding on the ground under your feeders this winter. This lively bird is a ground dweller and feeds on seeds and small fruits in the open. It also moves through the lower branches of trees and seeks shelter in small shrubs. The North American population of Dark-eyed juncos is estimated at approximately 280 million, second only to the American Robin in overall population size in North America.

Juncos have a definite hierarchy within the flocks. You can observe the pecking order with birds lunging at subordinates or even pumping the tail or flashing the white outer tail feathers. The general dominance order is older males, younger males, older females and younger females.

Juncos have over 30 percent more feathers (by weight) in the winter than they do in summer. They prefer to roost in evergreens at night, but will also use tall grasses and brush piles. They return to the same roost location repeatedly and will share it with other flock mates, but they do not huddle together.

Dark-eyed Juncos are often called “Snowbirds,” possibly due to the fact that they are more likely to visit feeding stations during snowy periods. Many people also believe their return from their northern breeding grounds foretells the return of cold and snowy weather. Another possible source of the nickname may be the white belly plumage and slate-colored back of the junco, which has been described as “leaden skies above, snow below.” Both the snow and the juncos are here to stay for a while. Enjoy them while you can. Happy Bird Feeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings at 111 S. 24th St. West and www.wbu.com/billings

