Migration isn't so straightforward

You may have heard about the recent discovery of a Mountain Bluebird on a beach in North Carolina. What’s amazing about this is Mountain Bluebirds are rarely seen east of central Oklahoma.

Bird migration can span more than 7,000 miles and some involve flying nonstop over the Gulf of Mexico. Without a compass or other navigational tools, it’s believed that many birds find the right course by orienting their route to the positions of the stars. Others seem to be sensitive to the earth’s magnetic field.

However, adverse weather conditions can cause birds to be blown off course like strong winds, fog and rain. Occasionally birds stray east or west falling off course of their expected south to north flyways.

Birds need protective cover for times of rest, social interaction and as a retreat from foul weather and predators. Landscaping for the ideal wildlife habitat should use native plants ranging in size and density. Without places along the way that provide adequate food supply for the quick replenishment of fat reserves and water, birds may not complete their long journey.

As the birds move north in waves, they fan out across the eastern U.S., feeding on the all-you-can-eat buffet of insects that hatch out in the spring. This broad-front movement pattern means that songbird stopover sites are widely dispersed across the wooded areas of the eastern U.S. in the spring. Could this be the reason our Mountain Bluebird strayed from his usual route. Or was he bad at following his spouse’s directions. Happy bird feeding!

