Missing something? Where are the birds?

From time to time, you may notice a lack of birds at your feeders. It is sometimes hard to tell why we see fewer birds at our feeders, but there are a few possible explanations, including:

• changes in birds' seasonal movements and food preferences

• studies have shown that wild birds still rely on natural foods for about 80% of their diet when bird feeders are present.

• sudden extremes in weather

• a recent loss of some area of local habitat

• a hawk, cat or other predator taking up residence in the neighborhood

• problems with a feeder or the food

The birds will return to your feeders. In the meantime, here are a few tips you might want to consider to increase the number of birds in your yard.

• Keep feeders clean and filled with fresh food.

• Provide different types of bird feeders, offering a variety of foods.

• Install a bird bath. Birds need a dependable year-round water source for drinking and bathing.