Missing something? Where are the birds?

From time to time, you may notice a lack of birds at your feeders. It is sometimes hard to tell why we see fewer birds at our feeders, but there are a few possible explanations, including:
• changes in birds' seasonal movements and food preferences
• studies have shown that wild birds still rely on natural foods for about 80% of their diet when bird feeders are present.
• sudden extremes in weather
• a recent loss of some area of local habitat
• a hawk, cat or other predator taking up residence in the neighborhood
• problems with a feeder or the food
The birds will return to your feeders. In the meantime, here are a few tips you might want to consider to increase the number of birds in your yard.
• Keep feeders clean and filled with fresh food.
• Provide different types of bird feeders, offering a variety of foods.
• Install a bird bath. Birds need a dependable year-round water source for drinking and bathing.
• Birds need to feel safe when feeding. Provide protective cover, such as special plantings, hollow logs, and brush piles.
Feeder use is typically slow during the fall and early winter because natural food sources, such as seeds, tree nuts and berries, are at their greatest abundance. Lots of natural food means fewer birds at our feeders. As those food sources dwindle, the birds will be back at our feeders. Happy Bird Feeding!
Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings and at www.mywbu.com/billings. She is a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist and is past president of the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!