Molting birds need both protein and fat

Most backyard feeder birds molt from July-September; although, some may molt through November. Molting is the process by which a bird replaces its feathers. Every molting bird needs extra proteins to grow strong feathers for proper flight and effective insulation and needs extra fats for energy to grow feathers and provide proper coloration to best attract a mate. If they lack these proper nutrients, it could be a difficult winter and a lonely spring.

When a bird replaces all the feathers on its body, it is described as a full molt. A partial molt may occur between full molts for some species of birds as they replace only a portion of their feathers such as American Goldfinches who get their bright breeding plumage by replacing only their body feathers each spring. Their body plumage, flight and tail feathers are all replaced during a full molt each fall.

Feathers are over 90% protein, primarily keratins. A bird’s feathers contain 25% of the total protein found within its entire body. A diet low in proteins and fats may cause feathers to be improperly colored or form defectively such as being frayed or curved. If their feathers are defective, it could seriously hinder their flying or insulation abilities. Birds will eat more of their daily diet and/or seek out foods high in protein and fat to satisfy the extra energy requirements and the needed building blocks to grow feathers. Have you seen any feathers in your yard? Help bird with molting process by providing foods rich in protein. Happy Bird Feeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.

