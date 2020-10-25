People
Accountant
Lisa Woods —Woods Accounting, 12 years in business
1030 S. 24th St W
(406) 969-5394
When it comes to financial business and well-being, everything from taxes to payroll accounts can be stressful and overwhelming. Having a knowledgeable, trustworthy, capable accountant is imperative.
“We really care about the clients. We get to know the clients and what is happening in their lives. We are available to answer questions and help them not only during tax time but throughout the year. When they own businesses and have questions, they can ask those questions and get answers. Taxes, bookkeeping, and payroll are not things that anyone can do, we are there to help take the stress off their plates and let them get back to living,” said owner Lisa Woods.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
I started my business in my home in 2008 and have since grown to have multiple employees and an office front. I really enjoy the problem solving and helping people grow. It is fun to see a business grow from a startup company to a successful company. I also really enjoy watching families and getting to know the clients and their stories.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The employees that work at Woods Accounting make the office fun. We always have a smile and are helping each other out, whether on a project or work duties. Everyone chips in and helps one another no matter the project.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The community is a big but small community. The clients that we have are like family. We have gotten to know them so much that it makes it easy to work with them and help them out the most we can. We have also surrounded ourselves with various other business professionals and when we need help with a question or when we need a referral for a client, we know that there are great people in the community that can help out the clients and will treat them like family like we do.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
An at-home atmosphere that makes you feel at ease and not stressed out. We try to know everyone by name that comes in especially any of our returning clients. We greet everyone with a smile and are happy to help them.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This is my 6th year in a row winning Best of Billings. We have won in both Best Tax Prep and Best Accountant. It makes me really appreciate the clients, family and friends even more. Woods Accounting would not be around if we did not have the supporting group around us that we do. I owe all my success to my clients, family and friends, we couldn't do it without them. We love them all.
What are you most proud of?
I am most proud that it was just a dream back in 2008, when I started the company. I am so proud that I have such a supportive family that help me achieve this dream. I am also so proud of my staff; without their hard work we wouldn't be where we are today.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Greeting everyone with a smile and knowing them by name. Our clients are not numbers to us, they are family and we try to make sure they know that when they come to see us, whether it is once a year or every month.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We try to donate to various organizations in town. Whether it is through time that we can help with these nonprofits or through funds donated, we try to give back to them. We support a lot of kids activities and various service organizations.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We are open year-round which makes it to where if the clients have questions in the off season for taxes, they can call and get answers. We are also available for business owners to ask questions. With times like these, there are so many things that business owners are dealing with that they need help to tread the waters. We make sure the business owners know about grants and loans that they are eligible for. Making sure they are investing in their business. We always let tax clients know about the ever-changing tax laws that will affect them. We stay up on all the laws and changes and convey that to the clients, so they know what to expect throughout the year.
Finalists
• Colleen Black – Colleen Black & Co. CPA's, 1925 Central Ave.
• Whitney Donahue
Attorney
Juli Pierce – Juli Pierce Law PLLC, 2 years in business
100 N. 27th St., Suite 350
(650) 376-0679
Encountering a legal issue is nerve-wracking. Having the right attorney by your side makes the process easier – someone who is knowledgeable, compassionate, and willing to fight for their clients.
“I treat my clients with respect. It is important to be honest with clients and to work as a tireless advocate for the client inside and outside the courtroom,” said Juli Pierce.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
I represent clients in criminal law and family law matters, and I also represent almost 300 abused and neglected children as guardian ad litem appointed by the court.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings is my home and I love being downtown in the center of our beautiful city.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be treated fairly, honestly and with respect regardless of their economic situation or circumstances.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
The attorneys in the Billings area are top notch, and I am fortunate to work with many of them. I am humbled by the honor to be voted Best in Billings this year when there are so many great attorneys in this community.
What are you most proud of?
In May of 2019, I received the Professionalism Award from the Yellowstone Area Bar Association. I was very proud of this award because my peers nominated me and voted on the award winner. The award has now been renamed in honor of my mentor and former office mate, Damon Gannett, which makes the award even more special to me.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
I serve on the Eagle Mount of Billings Board and the Montana Association for Female Executives Board. I just completed my year-long term as President of the State Bar of Montana, a mandatory association for and comprised of attorneys whose mission is to serve the profession and protect the public.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Honesty, respect, and communication.
Finalists
• Colin Gerstner – Gerstner Adam Law, 2702 Montana Ave Ste 201B
• Adrianna Potts – Crowley Fleck, PO Box 2529
Barber
Samantha Waller – Rebels & Razors Barber Club, 4 years in business
118 N. 28th St
(406) 200-7320
Taking two Reader’s Choice wins this year: best barber shop and owner/master barber Samantha Waller for best barber, Rebels and Razors Barber Club proves customer service and quality work go hand-in-hand.
Located in the heart of downtown Billings, the shop offers a unique experience – a traditional barbershop with new age feel. The team specializes in anything and just about everything that deals with men’s grooming to fit every client’s needs.
Waller says first-time clients often become return clients – and it’s not just the incredibly talented barbers – it’s how they treat each client, both new and loyal. If clients feel like they belong, they come back – and it doesn’t hurt that they leave looking amazing.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Samantha and Addy have barbering in their blood. They are both generation barbers.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Everyone has a genuine care for one another and become family. We work hard and celebrate milestones together.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The way our clients pulled together to help us out as a community when the pandemic hit was truly amazing.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be treated like family.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means the world to us, without the love from our clients and the community we would not be able to continue the dream.
What are you most proud of?
We are exceptionally proud of how far our shop has come. From a tiny two-chair shop to an eight-chair shop. The continuous flow of clientele has been unbelievable.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treating everyone like family and expressing a genuine care for others.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We donate to a plethora of local businesses along with volunteering our services.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Treating every client with respect and fair pricing.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
The services and experiences.
What makes your business popular with families?
It’s a whole vibe and experience when generations of men come in for haircuts and shaves.
Finalists
• Marlon Joe Armando - 406 Elite Barber Company
• Raelicia Maciel - Billings Best Barbers
Bartender – Female
Brianna Oakland – Carbone's Pizzeria, 16 years in business
3925 Grand Ave
Billings, MT 59101
(406) 281-8431
carbones406.pizza
Finalists
• Kelsey Whisler – Squire Lounge & Patio, 1525 Broadwater Ave.
• Katie Lehman – Hooligan's Sports Bar, 109 N. 28th St.
Bartender - Male
Scott Welter – Magic City Casino, 10 years in business
3839 Grand Ave. #3
(406) 281-8006
What makes a great bar tender the best in Billings? Scott Welter says the old adage “treat others how you want to be treated” goes a long way.
“I always think how a customer has tons of places to go, so if they come to your place make sure you give them an experience so they feel they chose the right place,” said Welter.
It also helps that he has a great sense of humor – even before the drinks kick in.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
I think being absolutely dead sexy helps me stand out.
What brings customers back to your business?
The experience the customer has is my first priority. All bars in this town have the same booze, beers, wines, etc. It's the experience that you create for the customer that'll bring them back to you and not another bar.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Contrary to popular beliefs, and downright comical conspiracy theories, I don’t have a button I can push, a screw I can loosen, or a magic pedal to step on that will make your keno/poker machine win.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The best part about our staff at Magic City Casino is we all look at each other beyond just co-workers, we are family. And we support each other as we would a family.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Everything. I love Billings. I love everything about our city. I’ve lived here all my life and still learning new things about our community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A warm welcome, a cold drink, and a great time. And maybe a corny joke.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
I'm truly honored. There are some talented bartenders in this city, and I was thrilled to just be included in the group.
What are you most proud of?
I’ve seen every episode of Full House.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
I have been a state trainer for the alcohol certification program the state of Montana created for 10 years. Also, I give out free hugs.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Learn who they are, and not just their name. Listen to their stories. Involve yourself in their conversations. Be the ear if they want to be heard, the voice if they want advice, and the shoulder if they need to cry.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
I don’t work shifts, I put on shows.
What makes your business popular with families?
We are a family business. My father owns Magic City Casino. We've been in business together for 11 years now. Many families come in and tell us how much they like seeing us do this together as a family.
Finalists
• Trevin Sparboe, Jakes
• Casey Swain - Bugz’s Bar & Casino, 1341 Main St.
Chef
Stephen Hindman, Stacked | A Montana Grill, 6 years in business
106 North Broadway
(406) 534-8702
“I feel like food is about bringing people together and trying to ensure that each food interaction is an experience, rather than just ‘eating for the sake of eating.’ Flavors should excite the senses and bringing tastes from around the world and putting our Montana spin on things helps create food that while creative, is still approachable. The joy of seeing people experience new food and have it bring a smile to their faces and joy to their life's adventures makes the whole food creating process worthwhile,” said Stephen Hindman.
What brings customers back to your business?
People come to Stacked looking for many things but leaving with a full dining experience is what keeps them coming back. Whether you come for the food, beer, and wine or the laid-back atmosphere, what you get in the end is a full dining experience that both excites the palate and soothes the soul. Our open approach to cooking from every angle, be it the meat lover, the vegetarian or those looking for gluten-free and keto options makes dining out with friends a welcoming experience.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our business model is pretty simple — make each person that joins us a little happier than when they came — not always an easy task, but simple in that people just wanted to be treated like family. You may arrive as a new customer but quickly find out you are truly a guest in our "Montana Stacked Home."
What makes your business a good place to work?
Working at Stacked isn't always easy as the restaurant business isn't an easy one. But I can tell you as the owner and a worker as well, we are family and everyone in the family is important and necessary in delivering on our promise to our guests. It's simple, everyone has value and that value is appreciated and recognized. We laugh together, we cry together, we celebrate together — we win together.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Having a business in Billings is truly a dream come true. I could live anywhere in the world and be fine, but to be a part of Billings is something special. I didn't grow up here, but I've grown here like so many. Finding that what really makes Billings incredible isn't just where it's at but more so about who is in it. A place where families include friends from every walk of life and part of our amazing nation. We are big, but small, we are proud and confident, yet open to change that helps us grow as a community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Coming to Stacked should be an experience, not just a place to eat. We want to make gathering for food something special whether it's time spent with family and friends, to a dinner for two to get away from the daily hustle and the often busy world.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted Best of the Best is humbling for sure. I never think of myself as a great chef, more of a guy that listens to what my mouth says when it tastes. Even being considered among the amazing group of chefs we have in Billings is incredible, and then to be voted Best to me is about people realizing that Billings is the reason I do what I do; I just love making people happy and being a part of our amazing community.
What's your secret to good customer service?
There is no secret at all, just treat people like they deserve to be treated, and that is that each one is uniquely special and each one is as important as the next. Forget the customer mindset and realize that each and every person that enters your place is a guest, even the ones that work there.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We try to contribute whenever possible. While giving funds isn't always possible, trying to give back via cooking and serving is important — and again bringing that food experience at each and every opportunity. You simply can't be a part of a community like Billings without being involved with helping its most valuable resource, the people themselves.
What makes your business popular with families?
We've built a destination that allows families to slow down and connect over great food in an atmosphere built around sharing and engaging with each other. We are also in the heart of what makes Billings so special: downtown Billings, where people come together for so many events and gatherings, from exciting theater and concerts to parades to celebrate life and the seasons.
Finalists
• William McCormick, Sassy Biscuit, 115 N. 29th St.
• Nick Steen, Walker's Grill, 2700 1st Ave. N.
Chiropractor
Kim Meier - Meier Chiropractic, 14 years in business
2908 2nd Ave. N. Suite C
(406) 651-5433
“So many people in pain just want to be heard. We do our best with each patient to understand their needs and situation and then use our knowledge and experience to help them as best as we can,” said Kimberly Meier.
That kind of compassion goes the distance for suffering clients – and improves the quality of life they have when dealing with chronic pain.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We focus on educating our patients about wellness and not just taking care of yourself when you are sick or not feeling well. Truly, an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure. At Meier Family Chiropractic we want our patients to understand that health is one of the most important assets in our lives. The more we can teach our patients, the more empowered they feel to make better decisions regarding their own health every day.
What are you most proud of?
As husband and wife, we started our clinic when our first daughter was only two weeks old. Together we are most proud of managing the delicate balance between family and business and growing successfully to where we are today. And we still like hanging out with each other. Big win.
What makes your business popular with families?
We are truly Meier Family Chiropractic. We are trained to work with expectant moms through their entire pregnancies, adjust newborns, toddlers, athletes, and adults. When you walk into our office, you will see the kids play area, coloring books and entire families getting ready for their wellness adjustments. We have been in Billings long enough now, that it is a privilege to be invited to a grad party for a toddler we once adjusted.
Finalists
• Dr. Beau Picard – Picard Chiropractic, 1690 Rimrock Rd., Ste. G
• Grey Gardner – Vans Chiropractor, 1644 Broadwater Ave.
Dentist
Dr. Cody Winterholler – Winterholler Dentistry, 7 years in business
3737 Grand Ave
413 SE 4th Street
(406) 652-0505
Having dental work is a highly stressful experience. Having a dentist that is capable of providing quality work while listening to a patient’s needs and wants is essential to not only ease a worried patient but ensure an experience that will not add to the anxiety. Dr. Cody Winterholler listens to his patients, cares for them, and shows compassion. Embracing new advancements in the dental field, while keeping his clients in mind, Dr. Winterholler continues to prove why he is the best dentist in Billings.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Biomimetic dentistry would be the largest difference between my philosophy and others – even my own brother (although he's slowly coming around). Biomimetic restorative dentistry is a tooth conserving approach that emphasizes keeping more of the patient’s tooth structure and focuses on sealing the tooth to prevent bacterial invasion. I'm always trying to look at the tooth more like an engineer and less like a dentist. Advanced adhesive techniques are used to place restorations instead of depending on retentive features. In turn, that means less crowns, fillings that last longer and less root canals.
What brings customers back to your business?
I work really hard to provide treatment options that fit specifically to each patient. As mentioned before, those treatment plans and options will look drastically different as I continue to expand my knowledge of the current dental literature and of biomimetic dentistry.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Something patients may not know and or see is the constant internal battle we have over the music in the office. It makes it fun but there are definitely some strong opinions. I personally am very eclectic so I can roll with most of the stations that are chosen.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We understand that the dental office isn't anyone's first choice, so we try to make the environment light and upbeat among the whole office.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted the Best of the Best was definitely a surprise and something that was humbling and cool. At the same time, it gives me even more motivation to continue honing my skills and my knowledge.
What are you most proud of?
I'm most proud of my commitment to learn advanced techniques in adhesive dentistry and specifically biomimetic restorative dentistry. The Biomimetic Mastership course I participated in involved reading over 127 literature articles over the course of a few months while having weekly Zoom meetings to review techniques and the science behind saving teeth in a different way. Feeling like the 'crazy' dentist guy who is anti-crown was an adjustment at first, but I've just tried to embrace it.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Patient education is always first and foremost on my mind. By providing patients with the options they have and explaining the science behind the 'why' is essential in trying to change the traditional dental paradigm of "you need a crown.”
What makes your business popular with families?
We're popular with families because we are a family. Owning a business with my brother has been extremely rewarding and our staff is an extension of my own family.
Finalists
• Turley Dental Care, 315 N. 25th St. Ste 101, 1002 Shiloh Crossing Blvd
• Mortiz Dental Care, 2049 Broadwater Ave. Ste 3
Esthetician
Kialy Iverson – Element Skin Therapy, one year in business
1901 Broadwater Ave Unit #5
(406) 208-7822
Finalists
• Amber Hirschi - Plush SkinCare Studio, 2528 Grand Ave.
• Cassandra Kelly
Financial Advisor
Adam Gross – Retirement Solutions, 6 years in business
178 S 32nd ST W, Suite 1
(406) 794-2627
Adam Gross wants to take care of his clients and help them rest easy knowing their financial well-being is handled by the best in the industry – and it is. Adam Gross of Retirement Solutions takes the win for this year’s Reader’s Choice win for best financial advisor.
“From start to finish the conversation is focused more on them and not on why one product is better than the other. In other words, I am not trying to sell them on a product or company; I'm focused on their needs and goals,” Adam Gross.
What brings customers back to your business?
I strive to have people leave my office knowing they are in great company and that I have their best interest at heart.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Photography is one of those things I love and have been doing for years for fun. I have a lot of hometown pride with Billings, and all of the artwork in my office are photos I’ve taken from around our beautiful city.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Having the right team results in one plus one not always equaling two. Like-minded people working together means one plus one can equal 10 when you are happy and enjoying what you do. Not only can you do more, you can enjoy the heck out of it.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Helping my neighbors and friends be the best version of themselves helps bolster the whole community and put all of us in a better position to raise kids, start a business or even retire.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Coffee, great artwork, a smile and a firm handshake.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s an honor once again. I had a lot of competition this year with some extremely talented people and I’m blessed to have been voted for the 3rd year in a row.
What are you most proud of?
My family – my girls and my wife are amazing. My wife is such an inspiration for me and an encourager. I wouldn’t be here without her. My girls are teaching me every day that I can do more and handle more.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Besides a great smile and firm handshake, it’s getting to know not what someone needs, but why they need it. Then do that.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
I am serving on a non-profit board for Aspen’s Angels and am a council member for Harvest Church. I have supported almost every silent auction out there with one of my photos of Billings.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Do what you would do for your own family. Always. Trust comes on its own.
What makes your business popular with families?
You have enough things to worry about, money should not keep you up at night. If I can make talks about money easy and help point someone in the right direction, it allows them to spend time creating memories – the ones that you want to make a photo album of – the timeless classic memories.
Finalists
• Josh Thometz – Northwestern Mutual
• Lee Humphrey – Edward Jones
Hair Stylist
Alyssa Donato – Alyssa’s Killer Kreations, 2 ½ years in business
Grande F-Nail-E Salon
1313 Grand Ave #9
(406) 245-5588
Finalists
• Lori Whitcomb
• Kendra Halvorsen – Escentia Salon, 670 King Park Dr. Ste 3
Insurance Agent
Sean O'Daniel – State Farm Insurance, three years in business
1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd Ste 3
(406) 702-7711
Customer service is a top priority at State Farm Insurance. Sean O'Daniel says the goal is to treat each customer with importance. It isn’t about getting clients in and out – it’s about the details. O'Daniel believes it is imperative to take time with clients and explaining what coverage makes the most sense for them. Having the right insurance is a make-or-break deal for homeowners, renters, car owners, leasing and more. O'Daniel and the State Farm team take that seriously and want the best for each client.
What brings customers back to your business?
I think our honesty and integrity keeps customers coming back to our office. We also treat every customer we have like family. We will always go out of our way to make sure the customer experience is second to none.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
They may not know that every chance we get, we try and scare the daylights out of each other on the daily – makes for an exciting work environment.
What makes your business a good place to work?
I believe we have created a culture here that can let individual personalities shine. Everyone is unique and can bring a unique perspective and background to make our office inclusive to all. We don't take ourselves too seriously, but when it is time to get down to work, our office operates at a very high level.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I have always loved the city of Billings. There is something to do for everybody. I went to college at MSU-Billings and played tennis here and have always enjoyed the people of Billings and would not want to be anywhere else. Many of the other small business owners in this town are always willing to help out or lend a hand at the drop of a hat – it is a very close-knit community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can always expect to be greeted with a smile. We like to mix up our music, so any song from any genre could be playing and we do like to play our music a little louder, so if you feel like dancing when you walk in, that would be perfectly fine. We also have homemade popcorn and fresh chocolate chip cookies at all times.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
I’m very blown away by the support we have received. Getting into the insurance industry, I just wanted to help people out. I’m very honored not only to win, but because there are so many incredible insurance agents and people throughout the city of Billings.
What are you most proud of?
I’m most proud of my team. I ask a lot of them, and they step up to the plate and deliver every single time. I’m lucky to have found these people and they make me work harder every single day. I'm also thankful to my family who have always stuck by me and given me support at every turn. I’m also proud to represent the city of Billings, the best place to live in Montana.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We don't really have a secret. We just treat everyone how we would want to be treated. We give them 100% of our attention as if they were our only customer.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We have our Quotes for Good Program. Every month we pick a new non-profit and for every quote we get, we donate $10 to that non-profit. We also like to do our food challenges to highlight all the great local restaurants in the Billings area. This year will be our third annual haunted house that we are putting on, and 100% of the proceeds go to four local non-profits. This event has gotten bigger and bigger every year and I can't wait for Billings to see what we have in store for this year.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We build our trust with our customers by our honesty and integrity and always being available to help our customers out.
What makes your business popular with families?
We like to create a family atmosphere by developing life-long relationships with our customers. we go through the ups and downs of everyday life with each customer and we wouldn't want it any other way. Like a good neighbor, we will always be there for our customers.
Finalists
• Tully Hogan - PayneWest Insurance, 3289 Gabel Road
• Angela Stiller - Farmers Insurance, 2646 Grand Ave. #9
Interior Decorator
Tami Soumas — B Staged Montana, 2 ½ years in business
6855 Trailake Dr
(406) 860-3657
Having the right atmosphere in a house can dramatically affect how people behave while at home. Oftentimes, when we are surround by things that reduce stress, improve moods and uplift our spirits, it enhances our quality of life. That’s where fantastic interior decorators like Tami Soumas come into play. Soumas takes the time to not only educate herself about interior design but about her client’s personalities. It’s all about the little touches and big ideas.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
I believe we stand out from the competition by our commitment to great customer service. We achieve that by setting high standards for ourselves in the form of using quality and current home decor and furnishings that are carefully picked to not only complement each home's features, but also appeal to the demographic likely to purchase the home. Another commitment we keep is continuing education. I often take several classes a year regarding the home staging industry including current trends, and buyer psychology. Home staging is still in it's infancy here in Montana, so it's my responsibility to learn as much as I can in order to educate my clients in what will help their home sell for top dollar and why.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our attention to detail, promptness, and our ability to match decor and furnishings to the feel of the home while keeping the aesthetic current and appealing to buyers.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Customers may not know that we also offer decor services for living. When people purchase a house, they may want help deciding how to set up their new home. I offer help in the form of a simple consultation with recommendations for them to follow or will do the whole thing including the shopping and installation of furniture and decor. This service is also great even if there is not a new home purchase, and the client simply wants an update and a new, fresh look.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I love having this business in Billings, because of the small community feel and values. I have had the opportunity to meet some really great people that I would now call friends.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Wow, being voted the Best of the Best is just awesome. I'm very flattered and proud of our team for achieving this status in such a short time of being in business. I really want to thank everyone who has supported us and made this title a reality. It also has fueled the goal to achieve a level of excellence that may make it possible to happen again. Thank you, voters – your support is appreciated so much.
What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of our dedication to providing the best service to sellers and agents as possible. I am very proud of my husband Jim, because it was his idea that I look into the home staging industry as a possible business here in Billings. After I invested in the education to get my certification, I realized that home staging much more than fluffing pillows and moving furniture around. There is a science behind the whole process, and psychological studies to back it up. I'm sure Jim didn't realize that he would become such an integral part of this business and has been on every staging with me. We've also been very lucky to keep all of our extra help within the family. It's been so great to have a true family business.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Do what you say you will do, and when you say you will do it, treat every client as if they are your only client, and pay attention to detail. My personal goal for great customer service has always been under promise and over deliver.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Last fall, we were happy to help out the Yellowstone Repertory Theatre by providing set furnishings and decor for their play the "The Rabbit Hole." We were also given the opportunity to attend the play, and very much enjoyed it.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
I build trust with clients by being realistic and setting expectations that are achievable. I also firmly believe in continuing education. Every year I enroll in at least one course to further my knowledge and expertise for preparing homes to hit the market as strong as possible.
What makes your business popular with families?
Growing families often need larger homes, and usually they need to sell a home to move up to a more spacious one. What family doesn't want their home to sell as quickly as possible, and for the most money possible? Statistics show staged homes spend less time on the market, sell for more money than un-staged homes, and the money invested in home staging is always less than a price reduction.
Finalists
• Mike LaVelle — LaVelle Interior Solutions,
• Rebecca Langman — Revision Custom Home Design, 935 Ave. F
Massage Therapist
Danielle Adelman, LMT LLC, 17 years in business
2619 St. Johns Ave., Suite F
(360) 661-4622
Finalists
• Theresa Vondra
• Tiffiny Russell
Mortgage Loan Officer
Nikki Waldo – Stockman Bank, 13 years in business
2700 King Ave. W
(406) 655-2721
Finalists
• Andria Eames – LendUS
• DeDe Stoner – Guild Mortgage, 3721 Central Ave.
Nail Technician
Kayla Schelle – Fringe Salon, 12 years in business
3127 Central Ave., Suite 5
(406) 860-9316
Finalists
• Jensen Muri
• Mai Sticka
Optometrist
Dr. David Bauer – Bauer & Clausen Optometry, 12 years in business
100 Brookshire Blvd Ste 2
(406) 656-8886
Not only did Bauer & Clausen Optometry win Reader’s Choice for best eye clinic and best optical store, Dr. David Bauer brings a third win for best optometrist.
Dr. David Bauer takes time with his patients, getting to know them both personally and medically. From glaucoma and macular degeneration to new glasses or contacts, Dr. Bauer is there to help patients maintain the best eye health possible. Bauer & Clausen Optometry goes the distance with quality eye care, compassion, and knowledge. When it comes to eye health, settling for anything less than the best should never be an option.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
The Bauer & Clausen eye care experience is designed, start to finish, with the patient in mind. Our doctors ensure that patients of all ages receive customized care in a comfortable environment using the latest in vision technology. Our trained opticians work one-on-one with every patient to ensure that each pair of glasses fits and functions properly. Our eyewear gallery is stocked with over 1,000 high quality frames, hand-picked to fit virtually any face, purpose or style. From the Patient Care Coordinators in the front to the Technicians in the back, we work as a team to provide high quality vision care for the whole family.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our secret to good customer service is a coordinated team approach and training, training, training. We believe in staff development and invest time and energy in creating a culture of excellence.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We treat our patients like family, ensuring that the highest quality vision care is just a phone call away. Our doctors and staff are attentive and focused on providing customized care for each patient, answering questions, and providing education and information for all things vision.
Finalists
• Dr. Brad Kimball - Heights Eye Care, 430 Lake Elmo Dr.
• Dr. Jessica Forsch - Bauer & Clausen, 100 Brookshire Blvd Ste 2
Photographer — Children
Amber Renee Breuker - Amber Renee Photography, 7 years in business
114 N. Broadway
(406) 670-1899
For Amber Renee Breuker, she doesn’t simply take photos of clients, she connects with them, becomes friends with them, and understands that a photographer isn’t just there to snap pictures but to be a positive addition to meaningful moments and milestones. Having that kind of significant methodology behind her work creates moments that are not only beautiful at the time, but forever in a frame.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
I have been in business for seven years. I built in from nothing except a few classes at Montana State University for photography. I have learned everything along the way.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I love Billings. I love the community we have and how well our businesses support each other.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect a hug usually (well, not with COVID). They can expect me to meet them for coffee, laugh a little, and gain a new friend.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This is something I have been working toward for years. I can't help but thank all the other wedding vendors that bring these events to life. I sometimes think I have the easy job because I show up and the beauty has already been created. I am truly living out my dream come true.
What are you most proud of?
Honestly, I am most proud of my family. They have supported this dream of mine. I have had to sacrifice watching their games to shoot weddings. I have missed many dinners because I have family shoots in the evenings. They support me no matter what.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Be real. Let them see your true colors. I love to laugh with people, but I have also been there through the tears. Weddings can be stressful and being there as a friend, not just their photographer, makes a huge difference.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Amber Renee Photography holds a free Back the Blue day. All law enforcement and their families are welcome to have their pictures taken for free. I also give back to many silent auctions. I truly don't think I can give back enough compared to what the community of Billings has given to me.
What makes your business popular with families?
I have a huge family. I love families and I love kiddos. My degree is in Elementary Education, so I am used to working with kids. It's such a relief to parents when they show up that I can easily interact with their kids. I can get the most stubborn of stubborn to even smile. Let them be who they are that day.
Finalists
• Whitney Jones, Littles and Bigs Photography, 1335 Cortez Ave.
• Miranda Murdock, 2702 Montana Ave Ste 203
Photographer — Portrait
Clark Marten Photography, 33 years in business
2606 Montana Ave.
(406) 256-5555
Photos are a time capsule – a vessel holding on to one special moment. Clark Marten Photography understands how important it feels to not only beautifully capture that moment but also how it feels during the portrait process – especially for children and teen’s unforgettable milestones. From guiding parents and kids in choosing clothing to offering a full-time assistant to entertain toddlers, tend to infants, and get snacks for everyone so that families can come together to select portraits, Clark Marten Photography wants the process to be as pleasing as the end result.
What brings customers back to your business?
How we make them look and feel. We help people see the best version of themselves.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are an internationally-known portrait studio that has photographed President George W. Bush, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, NFL superstar Terry Bradshaw, national hero Sully Sullenberger, TV star Henry Winkler, as well as families in all walks of life who want portraits of quality.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our culture. Although we’re not related, we’re very much a family. We eat lunch together where we share stories, photos, and laugh a lot. We support each other.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings is an incredibly giving community. It’s also a community that’s on the cusp of great change and new development. The next 10 years will be exciting to participate in.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be delighted. We genuinely care about who our clients are, what they do, and what their dreams are. That care goes beyond the experience here to the framed portrait they display in their home. We also remove all of the stress and frustration that’s usually associated with having family portraits taken.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s a great honor.
What are you most proud of?
What we’ve been able to give back to charities and non-profits in the area. Do date, we’ve helped raise over $200,000 for non-profits and given away over $500,000 in services and products. Each Christmas we also opt not to send cards or gifts and use that money to support countless elderly and young families in need, kids who otherwise wouldn’t get a Christmas gift, and homeless youth who don’t always have money for food.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Matthew 22:36-40
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Transparency and anticipating client’s questions or concerns before they have them.
What makes your business popular with families?
Our passion is family. In life, what we hold closest is our family ... past, present, and future – that is what we celebrate.
Finalists
• Amber Renee Photography, 114 N. Broadway
• Tracy Moore Photography, 2702 2nd Ave. N.
Photographer – Wedding
Amber Renee Breuker - Amber Renee Photography, 7 years in business
114 N. Broadway
(406) 670-1899
Finalists
• Sara Nagel Photography
• Miranda Murdock Photography, 2702 Montana Ave. Ste 203
Realtor
Darwin George, 13 years in business
Senior Vice President, GRI, Seniors Real Estate Specialist
Berkshire Hathaway HS Floberg Real Estate
1550 Poly Dr
3939 Parkhill Dr
(406) 794-4663
Darwin George takes the win for best realtor – which isn’t easy to do with as many as 1,000 realtors serving the Billings market. What the secret to his success? His approach is simple.
“I don’t really try to stand out in front of everyone, but just try to do the right thing for my clients and to give back to this wonderful community. Repeat clients and referrals are the key to success in this industry,” said George.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
What I love about having my business in Billings is the people. Growing up in Billings was such an amazing experience and after being away for 20 years, returning home to Billings was even more amazing. It takes time living out of state for you to really understand and treasure how special our community is. To be able to help people with their real estate transactions and to really focus on their wants and needs is such a great feeling, and the friendships that have been built through these transactions are cherished.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When a customer walks through my doors, they can expect a realtor who will invest the time in their true wants and needs. Whether buying or selling, there is tremendous amount of ever changing information that needs to be considered, and I will take the time to walk you through it and get you comfortable with the whole process. What you won’t find is a lot of pressure to make quick decisions and “settle” for less than you want.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted best, first of all, is a huge honor in an industry full of amazing agents. To me, I hope it means that I have accomplished several goals in my career.
First, I have been able to build a business and help many families purchase and sell homes over the years, many also being return clients as well as their children.
Secondly, I have been able to give back to the community and our industry in a way that people remember and acknowledge. Next and most important, is the building and maintaining of relationships that last for years. I am truly honored and thank everyone for their nominations and votes in the Readers' Choice promotion.
What are you most proud of?
From a business perspective, what I am most proud of is being in such a great industry that allows you to help people with the biggest purchases and sales of their lives and to see how happy and appreciative they are with the results. Many clients have asked me about becoming a Realtor and several actually have become Realtors. When asked why they want to be a Realtor, they respond that I made it look really easy. That makes me proud that their journey was a success.
What's your secret to good customer service?
I don’t believe there is a secret to good customer service. I believe in treating my clients the same way I would expect to be treated. I try to make all my clients feel like they are my only client. I listen to what they want, what they need, how they want to communicate and what their expectations are. Buying and selling homes is a big decision, my clients need an ally, a sounding board, an outside opinion, and a partner that is knowledgeable not only about all aspects of the real estate transaction, but also about our community. I simply strive to fill my client’s needs.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
In moving back to Billings in 2007 and becoming a Realtor, I was able to start giving back to the community I grew up in and that had given me so much. I joined community service clubs, sat on several boards, volunteered for various organizations, took over the Playhouse Parade fundraiser, and with the help of my wife Teresa, build the Santa Float for the Holiday Parade in Billings each year.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Building trust with clients doesn’t just happen and can’t be taken for granted. People don’t just automatically trust you; you must prove yourself without asking for anything in return. I believe in helping people, plain and simple. If someone wants an opinion on a property, a market analysis or maybe just to visit about the real estate world, I am happy to do so, without any expectations. Maybe in the future they will call again and become a client, if not, I will be happy that in some way I may have helped them in the past.
Finalists
• Drew Stensland, North Acre Real Estate, 1510 24th St. W.
• Shawna Morales, Engel & Volkers, 623 Lake Elmo Dr.
Tattoo Artist
Cameron Scott – Sovereign Tattoo, 6 years in business
2040 Rosebud Drive
(406) 969-1041
Selecting a tattoo artist is never easy – and having the best is crucial. Trusting in the artist to not only listen to what you want but create a beautiful and permanent piece of body art is essential. Cameron Scott has done that for his clients, time and again. His talent and devotion to each piece of tattoo art has earned him the Readers' Choice win for best tattoo artist in Billings.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
I am more versatile than almost every tattoo artist in Billings, or Montana for that matter. I run a small private studio as opposed to those big open-roomed, walk-in type studios.
All my artwork is hand drawn and made custom for my clientele.
Not only do I pride myself on producing world-class tattoo work for my clients but also take a lot of pride in how clean and sanitary my studio is. You won't find a more sanitary tattoo studio in Billings.
What brings customers back to your business?
I believe in art first, tattooing second. My clients come back to me for my original ideas and designs. They come back because they trust me to give them a great tattoo, while safeguarding their health.
My clients often tell me that they enjoy how private the studio is. When we are in session all my attention is on their art. There is a bunch of people gawking at them and causing distractions. They always tell me how comfortable the studio is.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
I hope they know how much I appreciate them. If they don't, I just want to say thank you for everything. I wouldn't be here without you and your support is invaluable to me and my family.
What makes your business a good place to work?
I love what I do, and I try to make everyday a good one. I get to do something different everyday but always doing what I love.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings is a great area to work in. There are so many great people here. I get to meet new people almost every day and everyone has been super supportive of my work here.
Billings is full of hard-working folks and they like to spend their money on the best tattoo work they can get – what's not to love about that?
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When you enter Sovereign Tattoo, you can expect to see a lot of fine art on the walls. You can smell how clean it is and you'll hear the entangled harmony of a tattoo machine and hard rock.
Expect that you will be treated with respect and expect to feel that you are being listened to.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s a great feeling knowing that for the last four years the people of Billing's have noticed all my hard work. It is an honor to be held to such a high standard and I look for to proving you all right in the years to come.
What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of the great reputation Sovereign Tattoo has in the community.
Finalists
• Whitney Donohue — Forget Me Not Tattoo, 2059 Broadwater Ave Suite B
•. Jay — Legendary Tattoo Studio and Art Gallery, 406 Grand Ave.
