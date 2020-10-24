Prepare your yard for autumn birds

Autumn is a time for sweet memories for falling leaves and aromas of pumpkin spice. Birds look forward to the consistent things in our yards. Fall is the perfect time to advertise to the birds that they can rely on our yards as part of their winter habitat territory.

Leave the Landscape: Leave spent plants standing to provide the natural food sources and protective cover for the birds. Some birds will flit to the top of the plans and “ride” them to the ground to feed on the seeds and others will scratch the ground for dropped seeds. Other birds can find morsels of native insects overwintering in the dormant garden spaces.

Take Stock of Feeders: Birds need high calorie foods to keep their little bodies warm, especially during cold nights. Fall is the perfect time to clean, repair or install new feeders.

A Feeding Foundation: Have at least one foundational feeder available now that dependably provides food. Help your birds know your food is reliable, especially when the weather turns nasty.