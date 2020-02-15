Proper birdfeeder care is important to bird health

The recent Gazette article regarding a pigeon virus infecting Eurasian collared doves serves as a harsh reminder that our actions can negatively affect the natural world around us. This begins in our own backyard.

It is essential for those who enjoy the hobby of backyard birdfeeding to understand the importance of proper feeding methods to promote bird health. Keeping your birdfeeders clean may be important in reducing the spread of bird illnesses. Also, using specifically-designed bird feeders can eliminate the spread of bacteria from sick birds.

Individuals who feed the birds follow these birdfeeding tips:

• Provide multiple feeding stations in different areas of your yard. When birds crowd at feeders, they can become stressed and more vulnerable to disease.

• Keep seed fresh and dry.

• Always wash your hands after filling or cleaning your feeders.

• Provide fresh water and clean your bird bath regularly.

• Disinfect your feeders with a 10% bleach solution if your feeders are moldy or you find a dead bird that has not been killed by a predator.