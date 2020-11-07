As many as one billion birds die each year colliding with buildings, one of the leading causes of bird mortality in the U.S. Recently in a single day, more than 1,000 migrating birds collided with buildings within a small area in downtown Philadelphia, killing a particularly large number of warblers.

The popularity of glass-sided buildings in recent years have accelerated bird collisions. However, all glass, whether on an office building or a home can be deadly to birds. This threat to bird population is particularly of concern since it’s not just the old and weak birds that die. The glass is equally dangerous for strong, healthy, breeding adults, which can severely impact populations.

Modifying building designs by using more textured and/or opaque glass makes buildings less reflective. Adjusting interior lights and outdoor landscaping also makes buildings more visible to the birds. The American Bird Conservancy has an extensive guide on their website at: www.abcbirds.org/

For homes and offices, the use of window decals helps keep birds away. Window Alert decals are helping to stem the loss by exploiting the keen vision of birds. Birds enjoy vision that is far superior to human vision. “Humans don’t notice the decals, but birds are seeing a red stoplight,” says company founder, Spencer Schock.

Nearly one third of the bird species found in the United States, over 258 species, from hummingbirds to falcons, are documented as victims of collisions. As Benjamin Franklin said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Happy Birdfeeding!

Protect birds with safer buildings and windows

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings and at www.mywbu.com/billings. She is a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist and is past president of the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society.