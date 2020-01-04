Don’t know what to do with your evergreen Christmas tree once the holidays are over? The Solid Waste Division is collecting trees for mulch for the Audubon Center and ZooMontana now through January 21st. Call 247-8633 for details and collection sites. Or consider “recycling” your tree as a habitat for the birds. Once the decorations have been removed, place the tree in a corner of your yard.
Finding shelter may not be easy for songbirds during winter. If there are limited natural evergreens or shelter, birds may seek manmade houses or brush piles that can provide refuge from the winds, rains, ice or snow of winter. In addition, the brush piles will offer protection from predators. The branches or perches can be alive or dead for birds to use as a pre-landing spot for access to bird feeders and bird baths. The closer to the feeders you place the branches, the better they work.
Many birds and other animals will find your tree to be a cozy shelter. Ground-feeding birds, like the Dark-eyed Junco love the cover a brush pile provides. This lively bird is a ground dweller and feeds on seeds and small fruits in the open. It also moves through the lower branches of trees and seeks shelter in small shrubs. The Dark-eyed Junco, is much more visible when snow covers the ground, finding seeds that have dropped from your bird feeders.
It’s a great way to bring a great variety of entertaining and educational birds and other wildlife to your backyard. When you recycle your tree, the whole family will enjoy watching the antics of the birds and other wildlife that come to the tree throughout the winter months. Happy Bird Feeding!