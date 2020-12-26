Reflections of a winter yard

The high-spirited chickadee alights on the feeder, reminding us that even through the cold and dark of winter, life can be full of energy! A sassy nuthatch drops in for a bite, entertaining us with his gumption! The calculated strategy of the squirrel never ceases to amaze us as he develops yet another technique to fill his belly with bird seed from our feeder.
Although birds are well equipped to weather the winter chill, you can provide help and, in the process, attract a colorful variety to your backyard.
Provide high fat food to help birds stay warm. You can help your birds by adding high fat foods. Consider suet, peanuts and a custom seed blend high in black oil sunflower.
Offer shelter from the cold. When the snow blows and the wind howls, birds need a place to escape the elements. Placing nesting boxes in your backyard can give birds a warm, dry place to call home. You can also create a brush pile of tree limbs and twigs, leaves and other debris that the winter winds have blown into your yard.
Quench birds’ thirst and keep them clean with fresh water. Birds need access to water for drinking as well as bathing. Bathing keeps their feathers clean and will help them to stay warmer throughout the frigid weather. You can equip a plastic birdbath with a heater or baths with built-in heaters. Never add any chemicals to unfreeze water because they could be harmful to the birds.
Nature's cycle of life continues to touch our lives as we bring it to our yards with our feeders. Winter birdfeeding is our way to stay close to nature even as we remain snug and warm inside.
Kathy Haigh and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings.