Reflections of a winter yard

The high-spirited chickadee alights on the feeder, reminding us that even through the cold and dark of winter, life can be full of energy! A sassy nuthatch drops in for a bite, entertaining us with his gumption! The calculated strategy of the squirrel never ceases to amaze us as he develops yet another technique to fill his belly with bird seed from our feeder.

Although birds are well equipped to weather the winter chill, you can provide help and, in the process, attract a colorful variety to your backyard.

Provide high fat food to help birds stay warm. You can help your birds by adding high fat foods. Consider suet, peanuts and a custom seed blend high in black oil sunflower.

Offer shelter from the cold. When the snow blows and the wind howls, birds need a place to escape the elements. Placing nesting boxes in your backyard can give birds a warm, dry place to call home. You can also create a brush pile of tree limbs and twigs, leaves and other debris that the winter winds have blown into your yard.