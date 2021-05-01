Robin redbreast is back?

Not really, they never left. Robins are considered short-term migrants. They will migrate for short distances to find food and shelter. The Audubon Christmas Bird Count reports from 527 to 1625 American Robins each year in our area.

Robins live on average about one-and a half years, but can live up to five years. They typically nest April through May and can have two to three broods in a season. The female does most of the nest building. It typically takes about five to six days to build the nest. Put out a small pan of mud and nesting materials (short strings, yarn, dry grasses) and watch the robins collect materials to make their nests. Robins lay about four eggs and the female incubates the eggs for 12-14 days. Both parents guard the nest from danger. The babies are fully feathered in about 10 days and leave the nest in 14-16 days.

Robins are attracted to open lawns and gardens with mature shrubbery and trees. While they eat a variety of insects and berries, it has been noted that robins can eat up to 14 feet of earthworms in a day!

Robins can be attracted to a feeding station by offering mealworms, fruit and a birdbath. It’s especially fun to offer mealworms during nesting season when the robins can stop and pick up a mouthful of tasty worms to take back to their babies. In more recent years, robins have been observed eating sunflower chips and suet. Happy Birdfeeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings and at www.mywbu.com/billings.

