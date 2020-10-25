What makes your business a good place to work?

The employees that work at Woods Accounting make the office fun. We always have a smile and are helping each other out, whether on a project or work duties. Everyone chips in and helps one another no matter the project.

What do you love most about having your business in this community?

The community is a big but small community. The clients that we have are like family. We have gotten to know them so much that it makes it easy to work with them and help them out the most we can. We have also surrounded ourselves with various other business professionals and when we need help with a question or when we need a referral for a client, we know that there are great people in the community that can help out the clients and will treat them like family like we do.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

An at-home atmosphere that makes you feel at ease and not stressed out. We try to know everyone by name that comes in especially any of our returning clients. We greet everyone with a smile and are happy to help them.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?