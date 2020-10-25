Automotive Services
Vallie Automotive Center, 19 years in business
2071 Rosebud Dr
(406) 248-4023
Car repairs can be stressful. Finding trustworthy, capable mechanics that will not nickel-and-dime vulnerable clients can be hard to come by. Yet, Billings drivers agree that Vallie Automotive Center is the best place for automotive services. Dependable, honest and experienced – those are just some of the qualities that bring customers back, time and again.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Vallie Auto Center offers online estimates with in-house financing while servicing most all makes and models.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our customers appreciate us always making sure they are our priority by providing lower prices on repairs, no-cost courtesy inspections, and a customer friendly experience whether you call or walk in the door.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We offer free online estimates and in-house financing through our Napa Care and Synchrony Financial.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We are a family owned and operated local business. The work environment is one of family and friends.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
To be able to give back to the community you grew up in and be able to help those locally is an amazing part of running a small local business in Billings.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
understanding and patience coupled with both lower prices and exceptional customer service.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Making sure to take the time to hear out their concerns in full, then provide them an estimate before any repairs are done. We try to always make sure our customers are our priority.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
In the 19 years we have been in business, we have given 20 vehicles away to local families in need. We currently donate repairs of customer’s vehicles based on need.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Be honest, fair, and compassionate with every customer. Empathize with your customers on a one-on-one level.
Auto Body Repair
American Auto Body, 35 years in business
650 South 20th Street West
(406) 655-0300
For 35 years, American Auto Body has been a family owned and operated business. They take immense pride in everything they do – so much so that American Auto Body offers a written lifetime warranty on their work for as long as you own the car. Most importantly, the team at American Auto Body cares about the safety of every client that trusts them for car repair.
The team at American Auto Body is made of qualified and highly trained technicians with OEM certifications.
American Auto Body is a certified repair facility for Subaru, Honda, Chrysler, Nissan, Kia, Ford, Infiniti and Hyundai – they are also Assured Performance and I-Car Gold certified. American Auto Body has been I-CAR certified since 1994.
The custom-built repair center was designed specifically for auto body repair and is one of the largest in Montana. This allows staff to begin collision repairs immediately. American Auto Body creates faster service by design, therefore promising superior quality through the best training and the most advanced state of the art equipment.
What brings customers back to your business?
We take pride in putting our customers first, and we understand that your vehicle is one of the largest investments that you can make. We understand that being involved in an accident can be incredibly stressful. That is why all of our team members take pride in everything we do to help repair your vehicle. From the moment you walk through the front door we do everything within our power to help guide you through the repair process. One of the greatest honors we can receive is a happy customers referral. That is why we say that we are the body shop where our customers send their friends. Our team members work diligently to eliminate stress in any way possible. We work tirelessly with the insurance company to help get you and your family back on the road in a safe and timely manner. One of the greatest honors we can ever receive is a referral. We know that vehicle accidents can be incredibly stressful. We are always so honored when our customers refer their friends and family to us for repairs.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
American Auto Body is one of the founding members of the Montana Collision Repair Association (MCRA) which strives to better our industry as a whole for our customers, and all collision repair facilities in the state. American Auto Body is also on the city college advisory board to further support the education of our future repair technicians.
What makes your business a good place to work?
As a family owned and operated business, we feel that one of the biggest assets in our business is all of our team members. Todd is a firm believer that every single member of the American Auto Body team brings something important to the table. Without the support and hard work of our employees we would not be able to provide the excellent customer service that we do. We strongly believe in promoting our team members from within. The American Auto Body team is like family. Our team has enjoyed opportunities to get together and celebrate. Prior to COVID, our team members enjoyed regular employee appreciation lunches, birthday parties, BBQ rib cook offs, chili cook offs, Christmas parties, and many more fun experiences.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We love being a part of Billings and the surrounding community. Over the years we have had the pleasure of getting to know so many wonderful members of the community. We have always enjoyed getting to know our customers throughout the repair process. We have enjoyed building relationships with all the Billings community members and businesses. As a family owned business in this wonderful city it has been great to receive so much support and love from everyone in the area. We are proud to be a part of the Billings community since 1985. We love Montana, and the Billings community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Our customers can always expect a warm greeting, excellent customer service and a clean and professional atmosphere. Our customers can expect our estimating experts to walk them through the collision repair process. They can also expect to receive updates as the vehicle is being repaired. After receiving topnotch customer service, you can expect a clean vehicle upon pick up. All of the work that we perform on your vehicle is warrantied, therefore upon the completion of your repairs you can expect to have the American Auto Body team’s support for as long as you own your vehicle.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
There is no higher honor than to be selected Best of the Best by the community that we serve. Each and every one of our team members is incredibly grateful for this honor.
What are you most proud of?
The team at American Auto Body is most proud of our growth of our business in the community, and the role we have played in strengthening our industry through our state repair association (MCRA) and community involvement.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our customers are our number one priority. They are the reason we are in business. If we remember that, it is our hope that we will continue to grow and serve the Billings community for years to come. Our goal at American Auto Body is to provide our customers with the best automotive repair experience possible. Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will assist our customers through the entire repair process.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
American Auto Body loves partnering with local charities, events, and community involvement. We are avid supporters of ZooMontana, Toys for Tots, Special K Ranch, Billings Food Bank, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, Montana Highway Patrol, The Elks Foundation, Montana State University – Billings, Chase Hawks Memorial Rodeo, the Flakesgiving Fund, PSC Partners Seeking a Cure, to name a few. We also love supporting the school districts here in Billings including local sporting events and providing education for the Driver’s Ed program.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We strive to be open and honest with our customers. Our customers will leave American Auto Body feeling that they have been treated honestly and fairly. Keeping an open line of communication with; insurance companies, suppliers, subcontractors (i.e. car rental companies), and customers ensures that the customer’s vehicle is repaired to the highest standards possible, in the timeliest manner possible.
What makes your business popular with families?
The fact that we make your family’s safety our number one priority. Being family owned and operated we are more than happy to serve your family to the best of our ability. Our staff is trained and certified in collision repair for several major manufactures. We feel that families respond to our desire to properly and safely repair their vehicles.
Bank
Stockman Bank, 25 years in business
Various locations
(406) 655-2700
Stockman Bank is truly a full-service community bank – meaning Stockman supports the business community, non-profits, and Billings citizens. The 200 employees live in Billings, and it is important to Stockman Bank to help Billings be the best it can be.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our employees for sure. Our employees sincerely care about our customers and being Montana owned and operated allows them to fully take care of each and every customer.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our customers know that they are our priority and will be treated well.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Stockman Bank has a great reputation across the state in every community that we serve. Our employees have a voice, opportunity for career growth and the ability to make decisions.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A smile, someone that knows their name, and great personal service.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s awesome – especially for our employees. They are the reason Stockman Bank was voted the Best of the Best.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud of the fact that Stockman Bank is a true, Montana community bank. We live and breathe Billings and we truly support and promote our neighbors.
What's your secret to good customer service?
It’s our culture. Customer service is not a cliché at Stockman Bank. It’s the real deal. Every customer is important.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We consistently provide significant financial support to our non-profit/service organizations that serve our community. In addition to financial support, our employees volunteer thousands of hours serving on community boards, working with our schools, coaching kids’ sports, etc.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Every customer is important, and they quickly find out that our talented bankers are knowledgeable, responsive, and consistently work hard to exceed expectations.
What makes your business popular with families?
We are a third generation, Montana family-owned bank. We offer one-stop banking for every member of your family, from savings accounts for kids, home loans for first-time home buyers, small business loans, to insurance and wealth management services.
Car Wash
Don's Car Wash, 52 years in business
1125 Grand Ave
1433 Main Street
2344 Central Ave
(406) 248-2558
Since 1968, the family-owned business has remained steadfast in serving Billings with competitive prices and locations throughout the Magic City. That devotion to their clientele shows and now comes back full circle as Don's Car Wash takes the win for best car wash.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Don's is a fast-paced company, but we make it fun and enjoyable to come to work every day.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The Billings and surrounding areas are very supportive. We have customers come from all over the state stop in when they come to town.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect a smile and the same good customer service and satisfaction every time.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means everything. We are constantly changing things to ensure we have the best services and customer service, so it is nice to be recognized for all of our hard work.
What are you most proud of?
Our staff. They work very hard each and every day. They are what keep Don's Car Wash running.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We like to treat each customer how we would like to be treated. Don's policy is that if the customer is not happy, we are not happy.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We donate to various organizations around town each year. Don's donates to many sporting events and other not-for-profit organizations. We are a local business, so we like to support other local organizations around the community.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
By producing the same quality car each and every time.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
With the ever-changing seasons, you will always need your car washed.
What makes your business popular with families?
Whether it is candy in one of our stores, or the bright, colorful soap in the car wash, we have something for everyone.
Carpet Cleaner
Brice's Masterclean, 16 years in business
1045 Horn Street
(406) 245-5509
Experience goes a long way. With 16 years as Brice's Masterclean and 30 years in the industry, Brice Cady says knowledge and the latest technology in cleaning textiles coupled with truly caring about customer service is what brings clients back – and why Brice's Masterclean has won best carpet cleaner in Billings.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Great people, great families. It is amazing how many people are linked to other people, which makes our referral business very successful. Do a good job and they tell their friends and family.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When we come to your door, you can expect a uniformed, trustworthy, experienced, professional cleaning technician, ready to do a good quality job every time.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We appreciate that our team's hard work in offering the highest-level service possible is recognized. We do not solicit for votes, so this is a true win voted on by our clients for us each year.
What are you most proud of?
As a team, we have been able to build a top-quality business. We have an amazing team of people that take pride in their work and get to help our clients with their cleaning needs every day.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Integrity – we truly care about the quality of service we provide as well as the people we provide it to.
What makes your business popular with families?
Kids, pets, and most husbands are job security for us.
Computer Repair Shop
Billings Tech Guys, 5 years in business
2341 Broadwater Avenue
(406) 534-9565
“We believe customers keep returning because of our knowledge and customer service. Customers know that whatever problem they have, we can fix it and fix it for a fair price. We never talk down to our customers or talk with too much technical jargon. Customers leave with an understanding of the problem and how it was fixed. Many customers are pleasantly surprised about how smooth and fast the repair process is with us, with iPhone repairs done within an hour and computer repairs returned within 24 hours,” said Dylan Solberg of Billings Tech Guys.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We stand out from the competition in many ways. We are 100% local. We started over five years ago focusing on providing superior technical services to the Billings community. We know the community and love working with everyone.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Customers may not know of all the services we offer. We specialize in Business IT Managed Services and Computer Repair, but we have a portfolio of services, web design and social media marketing, home theater and tv wall mounting, smart home, iPhone repair and drone and 3D tours. Many customers are pleasantly surprised when they walk in the store to see the wide selection of products we carry, both new and used.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have built a great team over the years. Everyone is very knowledgeable and enjoys working with both customers and technology. There is a fun and exciting environment where we are always learning new technology while making many jokes daily and keeping a light atmosphere.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We treat all our customers as family. When someone comes in with any problem, they are greeted with a smiling face and a technician ready to solve their problem. We pride ourselves on our client relations and building a long-term relationship.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means the world to our team. We strive to be the best in all the services we offer, and our team works hard to achieve it. Being voted Billings Best validates all the hard work our team has put in and are thankful to be part of such a great community.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We love working with the community and try to give back as much as we can. Every January, we partner with Tumbleweed to recycle old or broken technology. We donate $1 for every device that is recycled at our location throughout the month of January. We are also partnering with Family Service to provide a Fresh Start Computer Program. The program provides students with a computer and teaches those in need the basic computer skills.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Trust is built overtime with our customers. It helps having a big community presence and many new customers are coming to us because of a referral. Once you have received a service with us, you realize that we are very knowledgeable and easy to work with. We know how important technology is for you and fix the problem as quickly as possible and make sure it is good to run in the future.
Credit Union
Valley Credit Union, 71 years in business
1541 Custer Ave
3025 King Ave W - 2955 Grand Ave
207 N Broadway
1445 Main St
(406) 656-9100
Building trust with each client to assist with financial needs – whether it be savings, checking, loans and more – the knowledgeable staff at Valley Credit Union is there to help.
The Valley mantra, “People Helping People,” truly embodies the ideology behind every customer interaction – that is only one of many reasons why they were voted best credit union for Reader’s Choice.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Valley has competitive fees and deposit rates like with our Rewards Checking account. Also, we understand that our members appreciate efficient member service, competitive loan rates, and fast loan decisions.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Credit Unions are not-for-profit institutions that are owned by the people they serve, not a few shareholders. Also, we have a group of volunteers, called the Board of Directors that are elected by the members. They oversee the Credit Union and assist in helping the credit union grow.
What makes your business a good place to work?
At Valley everyone is treated like family. That would explain why we have so many employees that have worked here for many years.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
If you visit a branch frequently you will more than likely be greeted by your name and a smile. You can also expect your transaction to be handled quickly and efficiently.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
"We are very honored and humbled to be named Best Credit Union by the communities we serve. Thank you to everyone who voted, and we look forward to continuing to serve our members and welcome everyone else to check us out. We truly believe in ‘People Helping People,’” said Darla J Card, CEO.
What are you most proud of?
We are proud to have been voted best Credit Union of 2020, by our amazing members. Thank you, Valley members.
What's your secret to good customer service?
If you are a member of Valley you will be treated like a person, not a number or just another customer.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Valley loves to support local businesses within the communities we serve. One way we do that is with "Paying It Forward" events. These events consist of stopping by a local business during their busy time and paying for everyone's food, meal, coffee, etc. We also have sponsorships with The Babcock Theatre, Alberta Bair Theater, ZooMontana, and the Explorers Academy - A Head Start Program. We also do a bit of sponsorships with the Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA).
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
At Valley, we are able to help just about anyone with good, poor or no credit. We know that life happens, so regardless of your credit you will not be treated differently.
What makes your business popular with families?
Valley can help any family member is what makes us so popular with families. We offer those under 18 a special promotion in the month of April to help them get their accounts started. Our Rewards Checking is very popular across all age ranges; however, the younger generation gets the most use out of it. Lastly, we offer a Classic 55 Checking to those that are 55 and older who are interested in free check orders and many other perks with the credit union.
Custom Framing Store
The Frame Hut & Gallery, 53 years in business
1430 Grand Ave.
(406) 245-9728
For 11 years, The Frame Hut & Gallery has received the Reader’s Choice win for best custom framing store in the Magic City. When it comes to photography, oil paintings, drawings, or any kind of art – the right frame makes all the difference in how it is displayed.
The Frame Hut & Gallery also sells a variety of regional artwork like pottery, glass work, jewelry, paintings, photography and so much more. The store even sells a beautiful variety of home décor, lamps, and candles.
What brings customers back to your business?
There could be many reasons, really. The reasons we hear is that it’s a relaxing atmosphere with a large variety of styles of art, diverse gifts, and most importantly the friendly and prompt service they received.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are much more than just a custom framing business. The Gallery offers a variety of home décor, lamps, candles, artisan jewelry, regional artwork, and much more.
What makes your business a good place to work?
It gives a person the ability to use their artistic and creative design abilities as you just never know what project you’ll be working on next. From sports memorabilia, sentimental findings, to museum artifacts, there is an endless variety of what one can frame. We also enjoy what we do and together craft a great supportive team.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We have such a wonderful community and so it makes having this business even more rewarding. One of the most rewarding facets is showcasing talented artist’s work from the community and seeing how much it is appreciated.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When a client comes through our doors, they can expect exceptional Montana and regional artwork, friendly service, and a peaceful atmosphere. The Frame Hut & Gallery is a place not only to receive quality custom framing, but a place one can also relax and unwind. Art truly is food for the soul.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is an amazing accomplishment as we work hard to be the Best of the Best. This award is a great encouragement to our team as we see how crucial it is to take pride in and put the best into each project whether large or small. Every piece receives expertise work with a finishing touch. As this is the 11th year in a row to have received the Reader’s Choice Award for Best Custom Framer, it is an absolute honor to have been chosen. Our passion is to create a quality frame design that will stand the test of time and it is with deep gratitude and thankfulness to have the opportunity to serve the region in that regard.
What are you most proud of?
Through creativity, we are most proud our enduring designs. Whether it’s to create a heartfelt project of a child’s special drawing for a loved one, or a certificate of accomplishments achieved by a customer or someone close to them, we are framing treasures. It is an honor to frame these pieces that will bring smiles and capture those memories for years to come.
We craft beauty on a daily basis for others through guiding their custom framing designs and home accent choices. Our job is more like play at times in this regard. We do our best through listening, encouraging, caring, and offering expertise and kindness each step of the way.
What's your secret to good customer service?
The ability to listen to a customer’s desire for their piece brought in or purchased is key. We believe a firm foundation of quality customer service and is of the utmost importance. We not only want to meet expectations but exceed them and is what we truly take pride in.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
The local community is a great supporter of the arts. We showcase more than 70 artists at The Frame Hut & Gallery, and we feel it’s very important to show support for local causes. Ronald McDonald House is close to our heart as being a caring non-profit organization that provides housing and special needs for families during crucial medical treatment for loved ones fighting life-threatening illnesses. This facility releases some pressure so the parents can concentrate on their children’s wellbeing as well as the family as a whole and by encouraging each other. We have supported the Billings Clinic Classic, the RMC art department, Saints, Huntley Project FFA, and other fundraising causes as well.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We listen to our customers and do our best to meet their needs and provide a quality product they will be proud to display. We try to give sound advice and follow through in a timely manner to produce the Best of The Best.
What makes your business popular with families?
It’s from the years of being here in Billings that you get to know parents along with their children. It’s not unusual to have three generations shopping together with us at one time. Sometimes our customers tell us of past memories of shopping here with family members. The gallery is a family bonding place, like that certain baked cookie fragrance connected to good memories with a family.
Custom Upholstery and Repair
Harold's Upholstery, 64 years in business
2808 Grand Avenue
(406) 652-2080
Sometimes being best of the best comes from being a reliable, longstanding business in the community – that why Harold’s Upholstery has, once again, won the Reader’s Choice award for best custom upholstery and repair.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Quality of workmanship and friendly staff.
What brings customers back to your business?
Mostly our reputation and the satisfaction of previous work.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Second generation owner and soon to be a third generation.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Employees work as a team and get along wonderfully.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I was born here, grew up here, and love the people here.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Clean showroom, large selection of in-stock fabrics, and the largest selection of sample books in the northwest.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
I have always tried to uphold the values taught to me by my father, Harold and know he would be proud to see how far we have come.
What are you most proud of?
The longevity of my employees and of course our quality.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Scheduling so we do not have to keep furniture or vehicles too long and letting our customers know when addition charges are needed.
Dry Cleaners
Wetzel’s Quality Cleaners, 105 years in business
117 N. 30th St
(406) 245-3760
Wetzel’s Quality Cleaners has a long history of providing dry cleaning and laundry service in Billings. The business began in 1915 as the Billings Dye House. In the early days of dry cleaning, the dyes were not as stable, so re-dyeing was a part of the cleaning process. With this history comes a wealth of experience that has enabled the Wetzel family and staff to become experts in garment and textile care.
“We really try to produce an excellent product. Our goal is always to send customer's clothes back as perfectly as they can be restored each and every time,” said Scott Wetzel.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have a great team of folks. Part of what makes it fun to work at Wetzel’s is that it is very satisfying to produce excellent work. It makes our customers happy and it makes us happy.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
It is fun to see how Billings has changed over the years. Not only has the city changed, but the dry-cleaning community has changed a lot too. But the most fun is to work with customers for years and years and sometimes with multiple generations of the same family. The friendships are rewarding and the continuity it brings to business is very satisfying.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Our goal is to welcome people to the Wetzel’s family. We try to be friendly and look for the ways that our service can be truly tailored to their personal needs and wants.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are very pleased to be recognized. The award is like an exclamation point that says we are serving our customers well. It is also an inspiration to keep working to learn new things to do even better.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud that God has given us the ability to faithfully serve here in Billings for over a century and that we have been able to do it as a family.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We don't really have a secret. We just try to care about people and their clothes like we would care for each other and our own clothes.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We love being a part of the community. Over the years we have been involved doing cleaning for coat drives and other businesses that are trying to get clothing in the hands of people who are in need. We have also served on various boards like the Parking Advisory Board for the City of Billings as well as the board of the Billings Symphony and the Yellowstone County Christian Homeschool Athletic League.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We try to build trust by delivering what we have promised. When things go wrong, it is important to admit problems and then try to deal with them in a caring and understanding way.
Electrical Contractor
4-Ohm-6 Electric, 3 years in business
114 Ardmore Dr
(406) 697-4693
“The relationship that we build with our customers brings back those same customers or the referrals from those customers. We pay attention to detail and try to give the customer exactly what they are wanting,” said Brandt Myers, owner and master electrician.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Being a smaller business, you get the same face time after time showing up to do the work. We like to build a relationship with our customer base. When you call us, you talk directly to the owner of the company.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Some of our customers might not know about all the electrical services that we offer. We range in the smallest of service calls such as changing a fixture or outlet to remodels, new residential, shops, lighting retrofits, new or remodel commercial and light industrial.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Seeing the same customers and/or their referrals time and time again. Being able to go around the community and recognizing customers that want to say hello and catch up. Driving through the community and seeing different projects or buildings and businesses that we helped grow or build inside our community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
With our business it is not so much walking through our doors as much as it is us walking through the customer’s doors. Whether it’s a place of business or residence, we will always be in logoed gear, clean dressed with a smile and greeting, ready to work.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
A bit unbelievable at first. Being so new of a business and being voted Best of Billings in just over three years is amazing. It takes a lot of work and time away from family to start and then try to grow that business. It means a lot to see that hard work pay off. It makes us want to strive to stay on top and keep bettering ourselves and our service to our customers and the community.
What are you most proud of?
I’m most proud of my family, my wife Danielle and our two young kids. They have backed me and the business every step of the way. They understand the long days and weekends and try to help every way they can. I also take pride when I drive by a business, house, etc. and say, “Hey look, I wired that.”
What's your secret to good customer service?
We do our best to make the customer feel like they are getting exactly what they want and help explain the process to them. We stay personable throughout the whole process and try to communicate with the customer as best as we can.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We build trust by showing up on time and giving the customer what they want. We try to return calls, emails, etc. as soon as we can to help communicate with our customers and keep them up to date throughout the whole project.
Heating & Cooling Provider
Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning, 37 years in business
9934 S. Frontage Road
(406) 656-5157
For 37 years and two generations of family leading the team, Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning proves that what creates a successful business is caring for the customer. No matter the weather, staff is there to listen, understand and resolve the client’s needs without causing more undue stress. Heat during the winter and cooling during the summer isn’t solely about comfort, it’s about protecting your family from outdoor elements – why settle for anything but the best?
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We feel that what makes us stand out from our competition is our team. Our managers, office staff and technicians are the lifeblood of the company. They are not only proficient at what they do, they truly care about our customers and each and every job.
What brings customers back to your business?
The whole experience brings people back; from the great products we install, to the repairs and maintenance we perform. The pride that our people have in their work shows in the results. People like the results we provide and the relationships that they form with our team.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The people. We love all the people we deal with on a daily basis. From our customers to the employees and vendors it is just a great circle of people. Billings is our home and we love it.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted the Best of the Best means so much. It means that people took time out of their day to cast a vote for us and that means so very much. We work so hard at doing the best job for everyone and it is nice to be recognized.
What are you most proud of?
Being a second generation (working on third generation) family owned business for 37 years in this great town is what we are most proud of. This is only made possible by the great men and women that make up our team. We are most proud of our team.
What's your secret to good customer service?
The secret to good customer service is to smile and listen. You cannot do the best job without a smile and listening to people is critical to ensure you are giving exactly what they want or need from you. Sometimes things go wrong and the way you handle those issues speak volumes. We do our best to ensure unhappy customers become happy.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We try to sponsor as many community events that we can. We donate to many organizations that help people in our community.
What makes your business popular with families?
We are in the business of comfort. Comfort and health of families is our passion. That passion comes through in everything we do.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
At Central Heating and Air Conditioning, we pride ourselves in the quality of our work and our customer satisfaction. We hold our team to a high standard and strive to perform in a professional manner at all times. It is our responsibility to ensure our customers understand what HVAC systems are available and what they are equipped with, so they can make the best decision for their families.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Since 1945, Central Heating and Air Conditioning has been a staple HVAC supplier and business in the Billings community. Our commitment to working hard, doing what is right, and holding ourselves to a high standard of professional excellence, are the same core values that Central Heating and Air Conditioning was founded on 75 years ago. We have recently joined Lennox in their "Feel the Love" program. This program was designed to give back to unsung heroes who make a difference in their community by always offering a helping hand but may never take one themselves. If you know someone you would like to nominate for the 2021 Feel the Love program please submit votes between May 1, 2021 – Aug. 31, 2021.
Home Center/Building Center
Lowe's Home Improvement
2717 King Ave W
(406) 655-9317
Insurance Company
State Farm Insurance, 98 years in business
P.O. Box 81197
(406) 697-9025
State Farm agents offer a local Good Neighbor to assist their policyholders with all of their insurance and financial service needs. Agents are active members of their communities, so they know what is important to their friends and neighbors. Not only are they looking out for the best interests of their customers, but you might also see your local agent at the grocery store, cheering in the stands next to you at sporting events, or dining at the table near you in the restaurant.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
There is no better place to do business than the community where you live.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Our agents offer personalized service, tailored to meet the needs of the individual. We are always available for you to walk into our office, as well as call, text, click, or email. No matter how our customers choose to be served, we value our relationships with them.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This is truly an honor, since it means we have the trust of those customers we serve every day. Our brand would mean nothing on its own, without the strength of our relationships with our customers. Thank you for your confidence.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our goal is to keep the customer's needs first in all we do. Whether it involves assisting our customers with their savings plan, making sure their family has the optimal insurance protection package in place, or delivering top-notch claim service, it is about the customer.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
State Farm agents are not just citizens in their town, they also partner with their favorite charities, support local school programs, and volunteer to serve alongside their neighbors at various events and gatherings.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Insurance is a promise to be there for the policyholder and their family if a future setback happens, so it is critical that our customers have confidence and trust that their State Farm agent will be there to follow through on that promise. It helps to have the financial strength of the State Farm brand behind the promise, but the local agent makes the bond stronger because of their presence and relationship with the community.
What makes your business popular with families?
Because our agents see their customers through various stages of life, such as the purchase of a car or home, switching jobs, a marriage or divorce, the birth of a child, or the death of a loved one, the agent is often one of the first people our customers call to share the news, and to ask us how these changes might affect their family's plan.
Limousine Service
A-Limo Limousine Company, 25+ years in business
405 North 12th Street
(406) 252-2536
A-Limo Limousine Company has been in business for over 25 years. The staff at A-Limo Limousine treats customers as if they are family.
It is all about experience – and having a memorable one in a limo. Whether for a wedding celebration, bachelorette party, dinner date, birthday, girl’s night on the town, anniversary, or a proposal – the team at A-Limo makes sure the ride measures up to the celebration.
What brings customers back to your business?
We are courteous, dependable, friendly, and reliable. For example, if you ask us to pick you up at 4 a.m. to get to the airport, you can get a good night’s sleep and not worry if the car will be there at scheduled time. Our cars are always spotlessly clean, and our drivers are dressed professionally.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our drivers are happy to help with requests such as helping to pull off a surprise for someone. The look on their faces is priceless.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We take our jobs seriously, but we also have fun while we are at it.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I love all of my regular customers, but also enjoy meeting new customers. It's kind of that small town feeling in the biggest city in Montana.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When we arrive at our destination, our drivers give a friendly greeting to our clients, open the door for them, show them how all the buttons work, and make them feel comfortable.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are so grateful to the readers for voting us the best limo service. We appreciate it so much.
What are you most proud of?
We are proud that after going through the difficult times with the COVID-19 shutdown that we are still in business. It has not been easy, as a lot of other businesses will agree.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treat the customers as you would like to be treated. Never be rude and act like you don't have time for them. Listen to what they want and do your best to make their ride special.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We have donated rides to multiple charities to help boost the package they were putting together.
We have done many Make-A-Wish rides. Just seeing the excitement from some of the kids is amazing.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
If you answer your phone, be friendly, courteous, and always reliable, they will use the service over and over again.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
We like to help make people feel special. Taking a night out on the town and being treated like royalty makes such a special memory for them.
What makes your business popular with families?
We do a ride taking families to dinner, to go see the Christmas lights, rides to and from lots of popular events, etc. It makes for a fun time when there's enough room for the whole family to go together and have fun along the way.
Oil Change
MasterLube, 39 years in business
Various locations
(406) 248-8871
There are many things that sets MasterLube apart from the competition, but the owners and staff believe it is their business model – which is essentially based on being different from what customers have historically come to expect from a lube center or automotive service business. In the end though, it is the way they engage with their clients and the trust they have built in the community that has kept them a popular automotive care shop – and voted the best place to get an oil change.
What brings customers back to your business?
Most customers say that they come back because of the energy and smiles that our teams serve with and the trustworthy behaviors they exhibit, it helps to have free ice cream sandwiches though.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
It often surprises us how many people think we are part of a national chain when in fact we were founded on 24th Street West on Feb. 16, 1981 – right here in Billings and are still locally owned and operated.
What makes your business a good place to work?
I think that is a question best asked to any of our colleagues the next time you stop in for an oil change. We would hope to hear that colleagues feel and know how important they each are individually and that MasterLube is a company that truly cares, but again, our people who serve our community in the stores are the only ones whose answer to this question really counts.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings is a community filled with individuals and businesses who like to give back philanthropically, their time and/or money to serve others in the community. You see it when you go to any of the number of fundraisers for academia, athletics, or nonprofit organizations around the area.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Typically, they will drive through our doors, and they can expect to be greeted by a team of young people working together, smiling, and moving with purpose to accomplish several tasks at once. They can expect fresh coffee and free ice cream, and to be headed back on their way in about 10 minutes knowing more about their vehicle and the condition of the fluids, filters, and belts than they did when they arrived.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is an honor to be voted Readers’ Choice Best Oil Change again this year. We don't ask for votes, campaign for votes, or anything else of the sort so it always means a whole lot to win. It lets us know that we are doing a pretty good job making life better for people.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Our biggest day of the year every year is our Grad Day at MasterLube Saturday. This day we partner with the local high schools and senior parents to provide oil changes and car washes all day, of which every dime earned goes right to the high schools as funding for their all night, drug and alcohol free grad parties. Nothing earned is kept for goods or labor, it is all directly donated and many other businesses in the area step up in a big way on that day with donations to the Grad Parties as well, it's a day that our teams look forward to every year.
Pet Boarding Facility
Big Sky Pet Resort, 5 years in business
2922 Millennium Circle
1749 Grand Ave Suite A
(406) 656-5100
When it comes to pets, owners only want the best. Big Sky Pet Resort provides just that – the best care for your furry loved one(s) in a relaxing, clean, and safe environment. Pets, and pet owners can have time apart without the added anxiety. At Big Sky Pet Resort, pets get to have their own little vacation. The staff, with a combined 20 years of experience, provides the utmost care for each animal.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our customer service. We pride ourselves on providing outstanding customer service and excellent care for our pet guests.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
This is a family owned and operated business and the owners have been in the pet care industry for over 20 years.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We love to give back to the community and are involved in many charitable events. We are a proud supporter of the Festival of Trees event for the Family Tree Center supporting Child Abuse Prevention Center.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
We offer two convenient locations. Our Millennium location has one of the largest indoor/outdoor play areas in Billings and has a large indoor dog park for our guests.
Pet Groomer
Dee-O-Gee, 2 years in business
27 Shiloh Rd., Ste 1
(406) 534-4245
Only two years in business, the Dee-O-Gee has made a lasting impression with Billings pet lovers winning two Reader’s Choice categories best pet store and best pet groomer.
Dee-O-Gee is the only business in Billings that offers such a large selection of holistic food and treats, professional dog grooming and dog daycare. They truly care about the well-being of every pet that comes through their door and will attend to that pet as if it is one of their own.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
In addition to professional dog grooming, we have two DIY dog wash stations – save your bathroom at home and come use our new, clean facilities to give your dog a bath.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
It takes a lot of trust when your beloved pets are involved. We know that we are pet people, too. The fact that we are so heavy on product knowledge for our staff and so invested in the manufacturing partners – we can confidently recommend any/all of the foods and treats we carry to our customers. In turn, they trust us because they know we stand behind everything we sell, 100%. We have the best interest of our customer's pets at heart, every day. That is who we are.
What makes your business popular with families?
Caring for your dog or cat is often a family affair. We love when kids come in with their parents to pick up their dog from grooming or dog daycare. It is healthy for the animals to be around kids and it is valuable for the kids to learn how to properly care for a pet. We love that we can be part of that.
What brings customers back to your business?
At Dee-O-Gee, we truly care about the health and well-being of each animal that we serve. When your dog or cat is being fed the right food, they are healthier and happier. We love finding the right food or supplements for your furry family members.
Plumbing Service
4H Plumbing Heating and Cooling, Inc., 1 year 8 months in business
455 Moor Lane #3
(406) 839-2010
4H Plumbing feels it is their excellent customer service skills and response time that makes them stand out above the rest, acquiring the win for best plumbing services in Billings. The team takes time to hear customers concerns, listen to their wants, and fulfill their needs. They schedule home services as soon as possible with the information the clients provide, which helps them determine the severity of each situation.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
4H Plumbing is family owned and operated. Our family has been located in Billings for over 50+ years. We have a combined 20+ years of plumbing, heating, cooling, and boiler knowledge.
What makes your business a good place to work?
4H Plumbing makes all employees feel as if they are part of the family. We strive on teaching and educating new plumbers as well as veterans on every opportunity that arises.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
4H Plumbing feels this community has shown how tight nit and loyal they can be. Which in turn has strengthened 4H Plumbing as a whole. The community makes everyone at 4H Plumbing feel that they are supporting us more than we are supporting them. We will continue to do the best we can.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
4H Plumbing feels we provide true transparency. We provide the knowledge of fixing the problem as well as providing a clear explanation of the cost. They can also expect the best customer service possible. We want you to feel as if you are not just a number but a value to our company.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
4H Plumbing feels that being voted Best of The Best means the customer service we provide, the quality of work and the compassion we show towards every customer set a bar for our company for now and into the future. This bar shows what customers will expect and we will continue to meet those expectations or go above and beyond.
What are you most proud of?
4H Plumbing is most proud that we are so synonymous is the Billings community even in being so new to the community. We are also proud that our customers pass their praises and our name so willingly and eagerly to their family and friends.
What makes your business popular with families?
4H Plumbing is very family oriented and understand the challenges of these current economic times. That we try to find a way where we can find a solution to our customers problem where they can still provide and support their families.
Real Estate Brokerage
Century 21 Hometown Brokers, 20 years in business
Various locations
(406) 294-2121
“One of the most important services to our clients is that we, as a group, tour all of our new listings each week, so that we know the inventory. Most offices won't do that; it takes a lot of time and effort, but it's more than worth it to us,” said ownership partner, Mark Dawson.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We started in 2001, with just me as the broker and one agent, Todd Harp, who was 23 years old. We were so fortunate to have him as our first agent, because he set the tone for the type of people who like to work here: nice, fun-loving, people. We bought and moved into the building on Shiloh Road exactly three years after we started. Todd is still with us, a key person who has mentored agents who have become mentors to others.
What makes your business a good place to work?
It is not necessarily a good place to work for every person out there. We're not as traditionally "professional" as some would like. We don't believe professionalism and fun are mutually exclusive. We think that positivity and laughing help with productivity and that true professionalism starts with being competent and caring.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We are all connected in Billings and in Montana. One of my favorite things I experience when meeting new people is the question "what do you do for a living?" When I say I work at C21, it is cool how often people mention somebody they know and really like at our company. I’m proud that we have nice people who are involved in the community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
I think almost every time they'll see a smiling face or three around the front desk, they'll get offered something to drink, and if they hang around long, they'll hear quite a bit of talking and laughing. Often, they will meet a nice dog or even a baby.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Angie Dawson got us started over 15 years ago with the notion that everyone at our company should be involved with at least one volunteer endeavor. The type of person who objects to that is the type of person who tends not to fit with C21, and most of our agents embrace it very much.
Our agents are involved in dozens of worthwhile organizations, from Dress for Success to Family Promise, to volunteering to coach youth sports.
Todd Harp has been extremely instrumental in the incredible expansion and financial health of Billings Christian Schools.
Julie Seedhouse, who seems to emcee every non-profit event in town, is co-founder of 100 Strong. It is a group of local ladies (open to any) that funds capital improvement projects for other non-profits. In a short time, they have given away over $85,000 to nonprofits, entities like YWCA, Family Service, and Rose Park PTA, Every Child Plays Project.
We also founded Comedy beCAUSE to raise funds to help local children and families in crisis. Our annual comedy event at the Alberta Bair theater has raised well over $200,000. And it is fun. Our clients and friends love being invited.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
I think in general, we can tell when someone cares about us and when they don’t. We do our best to hire folks who genuinely care about the well-being of their clients, and we take training, both initial and ongoing, very seriously.
Tax Prep Service
Woods Accounting, 12 years in business
1030 S. 24th St W
(406) 969-5394
When it comes to financial business and well-being, everything from taxes to payroll accounts can be stressful and overwhelming. Having a knowledgeable, trustworthy, capable accountant is imperative.
“We really care about the clients. We get to know the clients and what is happening in their lives. We are available to answer questions and help them not only during tax time but throughout the year. When they own businesses and have questions, they can ask those questions and get answers. Taxes, bookkeeping, and payroll are not things that anyone can do, we are there to help take the stress off their plates and let them get back to living,” said owner, Lisa Woods.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
I started my business in my home in 2008 and have since grown to have multiple employees and an office front. I really enjoy the problem solving and helping people grow. It is fun to see business grow from a startup company to a successful company. I also really enjoy watching families and getting to know the clients and their stories.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The employees that work at Woods Accounting make the office fun. We always have a smile and are helping each other out, whether on a project or work duties. Everyone chips in and helps one another no matter the project.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The community is a big but small community. The clients that we have are like family. We have gotten to know them so much that it makes it easy to work with them and help them out the most we can. We have also surrounded ourselves with various other business professionals and when we need help with a question or when we need a referral for a client, we know that there are great people in the community that can help out the clients and will treat them like family like we do.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
An at-home atmosphere that makes you feel at ease and not stressed out. We try to know everyone by name that comes in especially any of our returning clients. We greet everyone with a smile and are happy to help them.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This is my 6th year in a row winning Best of Billings. We have won in both Best Tax Prep and Best Accountant. It makes me really appreciate the clients, family and friends even more. Woods Accounting would not be around if we did not have the supporting group around us that we do. I owe all my success to my clients, family and friends, we couldn't do it without them. We love them all.
What are you most proud of?
I am most proud that it was just a dream back in 2008, when I started the company. I am so proud that I have such a supportive family that help me achieve this dream. I am also so proud of my staff; without their hard work we wouldn't be where we are today.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Greeting everyone with a smile and knowing them by name. Our clients are not numbers to us, they are family and we try to make sure they know that when they come to see us. Whether it is once a year or every month.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We try to donate to various organizations in town. Whether it is through time that we can help with these nonprofits or through funds donated, we try to give back to them. We support a lot of kid’s activities and various service organizations.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We are open year-round which makes it to where if the clients have questions in the off season for taxes, they can call and get answers. We are also available for business owners to ask questions. With times like these, there are so many things that business owners are dealing with that they need help to tread the waters. We make sure the business owners know about grants and loans that they are eligible for. Making sure they are investing in their business. We always let tax clients know about the ever-changing tax laws that will affect them. We stay up on all the laws and changes and convey that to the clients, so they know what to expect throughout the year.
Towing & Recovery
City Towing, 30 years in business
1207 South 32nd St. West
(406) 259-2121
The excellent staff at City Towing ensures that every customer feels comfortable and secure that their automobiles will be taken care of properly. The friendly and reliable drivers do their best to ensure that all work is done to satisfaction – and since City Towing is affiliated with Billings Collision Repair, it is easy for clients involved in auto accidents to have everything taken care of at one location.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our fleet of trucks allow us to specialize in damage-free towing. We provide service with flatbeds, wheel lifts, and service trucks. We can assist you with all your towing needs from motorcycles to motor homes. We not only tow locally, but also long distance. City towing can also help with jump starts, lock outs, fuel delivery services, and tire services.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
City Towing is extremely grateful to have a community that supports us as a small family owned and operated business. We have many returning customers from Billings and the surrounding area and that is what makes us so successful and proud to be members of this community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When customers walk through the door, they are greeted with a smile and willingness to help with whatever the situation may be.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
City Towing is very honored and proud to have nominated and awarded the Billings Gazette's Best of the Best. We work extremely hard to do our best and make our customer's happy. This show's that hard work pays off and we are very thankful to the Billings community and its voters.
What's your secret to good customer service?
City Towing does its best in providing dependable, fast 24-hour towing services. The drivers show up with a smile and are eager to help in any way they can.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
City Towing is very active in donations to Silver Run Ski Foundation, Road Dogs Toy Run, Yellowstone Soccer Association, Billings West High School and Eagle Mount. City Towing also transports Monster Trucks to Billings locations for the Make-A-Wish foundation for children that have chosen to have a Monster Truck experience.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
City Towing has had multiple accounts within the Billings Area for many years which shows us that they trust and support our reliable services.
Veterinary Service
Best Friends Animal Hospital, 18 years in business
1530 Popelka Dr.
(406) 255-0500
Furry family members are more than just pets, they are part of our lives. Best Friends Animal Hospital offers advanced medical and surgical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. With state-of-the-art equipment like 16 slice helical computed tomography (CT) machine, underwater treadmill for rehabilitation, heated/oxygenated ICU ward, in-house laboratory, two surgery suites, digital radiography, and an ultrasound, the compassionate and attentive staff will make sure your fur baby will receive the best possible care.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our broad range of services and our talented and caring team.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Your pet is never alone at our hospital. We have doctors and technicians at the hospital 24/7 to take care of hospitalized and critical patients.
Our CT machine quickly captures detailed images which are submitted electronically to a board-certified veterinary radiologist for quick and accurate diagnosis.
Our doctors often work collaboratively on cases. Challenging cases usually get attention and input from two or more doctors.
We are an AAHA (American Animal Hospital Association) accredited hospital. Only 12-15 % of animal hospitals in the U.S. and Canada share this distinction.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our amazing team, patients, and clients that all genuinely care about pets and their health.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We love the Billings community because they have supported our mission to provide the best 24/7 veterinary care in the city. From a startup business in 2002, we have grown to be one of the largest veterinary facilities in Montana with 10 veterinarians on staff. The community has been very supportive of our mission and growth, which shows they value what we strive to provide.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are thankful for being chosen as the Best of the Best for the third year in a row. Our entire team gives 100% effort to provide the best medical and surgical care. It is nice to see that many people in Billings share our passion for pets and ensuring they have happy, healthy, long lives.
What's your secret to good customer service?
The first secret to customer service is genuine care and compassion for each patient and client. Second is having a skilled team and modern equipment to allow us to provide the best care. The third is effective communication and being available for our clients when they need us.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We build trust with our patients by always giving 100% effort with every patient. We invest in continuing education and keeping up with technological advances so we can offer the best diagnostics and treatment protocols. We are constantly changing, evolving, and improving to better meet our patient and client needs.
What makes your business popular with families?
We understand and celebrate the human-animal bond and believe that pets are important members of the family. We strive to treat each patient as if he or she was our very own.
