Antique Store
Liberty & Vine Country Store, 2 years in business
2019 Montana Ave.
(406) 534-8667
Liberty & Vine is a true country store. Whether it be raw or refurbished antiques, toys (both classic and new), clothing, novelty gifts, specialty foods, and everything in between, there is something for everyone.
In addition, Liberty and Vine supports Montana-made vendors and items that cannot be found on Amazon. And inventory frequently changes – so finding unique and special gifts has never been easier. The store even features its very own Christmas shop. Gift giving is supposed to be a personal experience – a totem of thoughtfulness, make it count.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The heart of any community lays in its downtown. The character, the cleanliness, the shops and restaurants, the charm – or lack of it – it's the downtown of any city that carries that responsibility. We wanted to share a part of that responsibility here in Billings. We are Montana born and raised. We remember Montana Avenue decades past and have witnessed its growth and renewal. We are proud to be a part of this community and want to do what we can to help continue its growth.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We love picking up trash. The first Sunday of every month we pick up trash downtown and call on other volunteers and businesses to help us. If the crowd is large enough, we move to other areas of Billings that need litter duty. It's a lot of fun and you never know what you'll find.
Bike Shop
The Spoke Shop, 46 years in business
1910 Broadwater Ave.
(406) 656-8342
Quantity, quality and knowledge are just some of the reasons The Spoke Shop has once again won this year’s Reader’s Choice award for Best Bike Shop.
The Spoke Shop has Montana's largest bike inventory and three of the top brands in the business: Trek, Specialized and Santa Cruz. The Spoke Shop is the only Trek Certified Service Center in Montana, with five full-time technicians. In addition, the shop has 15 employees who are all passionate about cycling.
What brings customers back to your business?
Quality products and excellent customer service. We connect with our customers through group rides, community events and sponsorships.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We can special order numerous other brands of bikes and do custom builds.
What makes your business a good place to work?
All of our employees are passionate about cycling and having access to pro deals on the latest and greatest products and equipment. We are able to pay above industry standard wages and often send our employees to specialty training available through our vendors. We offer a good benefit package. Plus, it's fun to ride and sell bikes.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings and Montana in general is an awesome place to live. Having grown up here, I really feel connected to the community and it's awesome to see the growth in cycling, expansion of trail systems, like the Acton Recreation Area and all the work the Billings Trailnet has done in expanding the trail network.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Whether you are a family shopping for bikes, a beginner mountain biker, an elite cyclist or just needing a flat fixed, you will be warmly greeted, and we will take care of your needs.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are very humbled and thankful for our awesome customers. I am very proud of my employees and the work that they do.
What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of the work that we do in the community with trail building and advocacy.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Just being friendly, helpful and listening to the customer's needs.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Every year, until this year, we were able to host Relay for Life BBQ with our local TV channel, KULR 8 and we raised over $50,000 to go towards curing cancer. We are a corporate sponsor of Billings TrailNet. Every year, we give 10 bikes away to various organizations and causes. We are a sponsor of the local NICA chapter. And our team puts on the Big Sky State Games cycling events at Acton Recreation Area. We are active in local trailing building and maintenance.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We listen to our customer's needs, find the bike that meets their needs, and offer all the accessories that will make their cycling experience awesome. We invite them to group rides and events. And we stand behind our products and services.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
Fun atmosphere and fun people.
What makes your business popular with families?
We have bikes for everyone in the family starting with balance bikes for toddlers, an awesome selection of kids bikes and all kinds of great choices for moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas.
Boat Dealer
Bretz RV & Marine, 53 years in business
Various locations
(406) 248-7481
What brings customers back to your business?
Consistency and customer service. We are very dedicated to what we do and are proud when we have customers return. We have a vast knowledge of our boat lines and everything Yamaha with over 35 years combined experience.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are family owned and operated. We started out as just a boat service shop with just me and my wife. We have grown it into not only a successful service shop, but a dealership.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Always a smile on our face. Whether you are there to buy a boat, get a repair, or just ask some questions, we are always happy to share our knowledge. We truly love what we do.
Bridal Store
Step'n Out, 33 years in business
1816 Grand Ave.
(406) 652-1380
Finding the right wedding dress isn’t simply a shopping trip – it is an event. With bridesmaids, in-laws, parents and extended family, the bride-to-be will find the perfect dress – it is all about a great selection, a beautiful store, and informative, attentive consultants. It is a moment a bride will never forget. Step'n Out makes bridal dreams come true.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We are the only full-service formal wear and wedding shop in the area offering prom, bridal, wedding accessories, gifts, bridesmaid dresses, evening wear, mothers dresses, tuxedos and suits for rent or purchase. Being able to offer a one-stop shop for our customers looking for a seamless experience is our goal.
What brings customers back to your business?
It is so much fun to watch a prom girl become a bride or a flower girl find the perfect prom dress years later. In the past, Step'n Out's slogan was "Our quality and service set us apart." Though 30 years have passed, this sentiment still rings true. Our incredible consultants and the customer service they provide, coupled with the industry leading designers creates an experience that brings customers back again and again.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are proud to say Step'n Out is a third-generation family business. It has been a joy to have our daughter help us run the day-to-day, revamp the store and inventory, and be a part of making a memorable experience for our brides.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Montana has the best brides and grooms. Getting to work with not only the best couples, but also such an awesome network of local vendors in the industry is absolutely amazing.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A happy face and a warm smile – though lately covered by our masks.
What are you most proud of?
We are proud to have been in business for over 30 years and are looking forward to our new remodel to launch us into the next 30 years.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our bridal consultants. Shopping for a wedding dress can be overwhelming and stressful. We like to take the stress away and help brides navigate the different, fits, styles, colors and designers.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Each year, we donate tuxedos and dresses to local high school music departments, local theaters, groups who assist students in need with a prom dress or tuxedo, and our annual Prom Giveaway in conjunction with other local businesses. We love giving back to the community who supports us.
Car Dealer - New
Denny Menholt Chevrolet, 33 years in business
3000 King Ave. W.
3710 Zoo Drive
680 South 20th St. W.
Billings, MT 59102
(406) 896-3000
“We believe in doing everything we can do to create a positive work environment for our employees – it’s hard to have happy customers without happy employees and we have had that philosophy for 33 years since I came to Billings, Montana,” Denny Menholt.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our great employees.
What brings customers back to your business?
Long-term, stable employees that do a great job.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
That were also located in South Dakota and Wyoming and we also handle Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Nissan, Ford and Toyota Brands also.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings has been a great business community and regional trade hub and has been very good to us and we have seen it grow and have enjoyed giving back to the community. We are so glad to be in Billings – the people that live here are great.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They will know we are glad they came to our business to give us an opportunity to serve them.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is definitely an honor because the people we serve are voting, which means a lot.
What are you most proud of?
Our employees.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our employees.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Special Olympics, Billings Education Association, American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Club, YWCA and many other projects.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Take care of their needs and deliver on what we promise.
What makes your business popular with families?
We have a great variety of vehicles so there is something for every family member.
Car Dealer - Pre-owned
Hertz Car Sales, 17 years in business
2851 King Ave. W.
(406) 656-0605
Keith McNally believes there are three essential core values that sets Hertz above the competition. Staff must understand that honesty, integrity and of course, the Golden Rule: treat others how you want to be treated, is fundamental in managing a successful business.
“This leads to treating customers with kindness and care – as people, and not just as a number in a sale,” said McNally.
What brings customers back to your business?
They see our commitment to them in service.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We (Overland West Inc.) are the largest individually owned Hertz licensee in the nation with 31 rental locations, and four sales locations in the Western U.S.
What makes your business a good place to work?
People are treated with respect, and every employee is valuable, no matter their position.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The opportunity to be different in a business that hasn't had a very good reputation over the years.
Also, providing a friendly and fun atmosphere where people can actually be excited to get their next vehicle.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Someone to greet them with a smile – and treated with respect and kindness.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means people notice the values we have and appreciate the way we do business.
What are you most proud of?
The reputation we have gained over the years of being here in Billings.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Good employees with good hearts that are thinking the best of others, and not of themselves first.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We have donated almost $200,000 over the years to the Billings Food Bank, as well as being a big supporter of Family Service, Relay for Life, Ronald McDonald House, Special K Ranch, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and various other groups.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Through the three core values mentioned earlier.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
People appreciate friendly service.
What makes your business popular with families?
We serve all ages, and provide a lounge, as well as a play area for children while conducting business.
Children's Boutique
*TIED*
Liberty & Vine Country Store, 2 years in business
Clothing Store - Men's
Scheels
1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
(406) 656-9220
Clothing Store – Women's
The Banyan Tree, 6 years in business
529 24th St. W.
(406) 534-8533
Female empowerment comes in many forms. Sometimes feeling good on the outside can help anyone feel good on the inside. At The Banyan Tree, shopping is not only fun, but a relaxing and encouraging way to spend time with friends, family or just yourself – no matter what size, shape or age. It is all about self-love at The Banyan Tree.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
The Banyan Tree is a thoughtfully curated lifestyle brand for the hardworking women who seek good value without compromising on quality. With timelessly stylish collections to compliment gifts, home and wardrobe, our customers feel at home and accepted as they are. We place value on quality. We live intentionally. We hold value and we value others.
What brings customers back to your business?
The Banyan Tree was created to not only bring its customers thoughtfully curated style, but a place to feel supported and at home. This comes through in the intention we place on our service, both in-store and online, always ensuring that our customers have a seamless shopping experience.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
My husband and I went on our 19th anniversary trip to Hawaii. It was the first time we had ever gone somewhere for our anniversary, but we fell in love with it. We had just closed our previous store and were looking for a name for this new store. We visited Banyan Tree Park down in Maui and we saw all these families just hanging out under these massive trees and enjoying each other’s company. When I saw this, I immediately thought this is how I want my customers to feel when they walk into my store. The Banyan Tree was a perfect fit for the store and what I was looking to create.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The same intention we put on ensuring our customers have a good experience, we put into our employees. It is a fun, relaxing, uplifting place to work. Everyone is family here.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I grew up in this community, so I have a strong attachment to it. I love Montana and I love what the city and the surrounding cities has to offer for my family.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
I like knowing that I'm serving the women of this community well. When it comes to product selection, I'm on the right track to meet their needs and help these women feel good about themselves.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treating people how I would like to be treated, it's as simple as that. I put myself in my customers shoes. It's more about creating a friendship and building a relationship, than selling something for me.
What makes your business popular with families?
We have something for everyone, whether you are young or young at heart. It's a place where everyone can come together and find something they love that makes them feel like their best self.
Consignment/Used Clothing Store
Savvy Seconds, 8 years in business
1739 Grand Ave.
(406) 702-1945
Sometimes the fundamentals of having a successful business are rooted in the fundamentals of being a decent human being. The owners and staff at Savvy Seconds pride themselves on treating their clients well – and remaining a positive influence in Billings. After all, what goes around comes around. From giving back to supporting their consignment community, the team at Savvy Seconds operates with thoughtfulness on the salesfloor and in the Magic City.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We don't feel like we are competitors with other consignment shops. We are all in this together to succeed at what we love to do.
What brings customers back to your business?
The constantly changing inventory and the great selection of sizes and styles to choose from, at a fraction of retail cost.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The friendship among employees and the laughs. It's relationships that go beyond our daily hours at Savvy Seconds.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Our Billings community gladly supports many small businesses. We are fortunate to be able to continue to empower women to look and feel their best about their fashion choices.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect to be greeted with a smile and sometimes a "meow" from the visiting neighbor kitty (Dak) who has become a daily visitor. When they walk through our door, the first thing they see is an appealing sales floor of organized, displayed clothing and accessories as well as large, clean fitting rooms and easy-to-shop racks.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are honored by the love and support of Billings and the surrounding communities in voting Savvy Seconds the Best Consignment/Used Clothing Store. It means the quality work that we do is genuinely appreciated by our new and returning customers.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud of the personal relationships we have established with both our consigners and customers. Savvy Seconds continues to be a fun place to browse, shop with friends, or stop by for a chat.
What's your secret to good customer service?
No secret. Treating our customers as we would like to be treated.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We are fortunate to have a wonderful cosigner base that allows us to facilitate donations of unsold items within our great city. These charitable organizations include: Family Services; Dress for Success; West Park Village Annual Scarf, Purse and Jewelry Sale; The Free Store located at Evangelical United Methodist Church; and Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Community Walk.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Trust with our consigners and customers is based on an open honest relationship.
Cowboy/Cowgirl Boots
Western Ranch Supply, 66 years in business
7305 Entry Way Drive
Billings, MT 59101
303 N. 13th St.
4000 River Drive N., Great Falls
(406) 670-9618
Fabric Store
Joann Fabrics and Crafts
2833 King Ave. W.
(406) 656-4933
Farm Ranch Shop
Shipton's Big R, 71 years in business
216 N. 14th Street
2600 Gabel Road
1908 Main St.
301 N. 14th St.
825 N.E. Main St., Lewistown
2049 Sugarland Drive, Sheridan, Wyo.
(406) 252-5707
Raising a family in Big Sky Country involves farmland life – even in the big city. For many, they have grown up with Shipton’s Big R as a staple to find everything from animal care to clothing, footwear, firearms and so much more. Since 1949, the store has long encapsulated the feel of living in Montana and the region, providing ranchers, farmers, and hunters with quality items at a fair price. Seventy-one years later, Shipton’s Big R still meets the needs of the surrounding community, proving customer devotion comes full circle.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Diversity of products and departments, quality brands, locally owned, customer service, six locations, service center, e-commerce, everyday low prices.
What brings customers back to your business?
Quality products, everyday low prices, we stand behind what we sell, good customer service, convenient locations and hours (most stores) are from 730 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We service power equipment.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Company culture; good management; good wages; consistency of hours (very few layoffs); benefits including insurance, employee discounts, PTO and 401K.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
We are relevant and serve a purpose.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Clean stores, well lit, great merchandising, great customer service and top-name brands.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are very thankful and appreciative of this. Never take it for granted. Thank you.
What are you most proud of?
That we are still relevant and current after being in business for over 71 years.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Mostly the way that customers are treated. Customers are first and that is the reason we are in business.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We support many organizations in the community and surrounding area. Due to our customer base, we try to do everything possible for organizations such as 4-H.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Best customer service possible.
What makes your business popular with families?
Almost everything we are associated with is family friendly. Every year, we are a sponsor at the Corn Maize.
Flooring Store
Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design, 96 years in business
2950 King Ave W.
(406) 652-4666
Voted Best of the Best in not one but three categories this year, Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design takes the wins for Best Flooring Store, Best Kitchen Cabinet Store and Best Rug Store in Billings. The success of the business is also measured by the length of time Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design has served the Billings market – an impressive 96 years. The longevity and victory for the company is no fluke.
“To be voted the Best of the Best in the three categories that our business operates means that we are living and breathing our mission statement and the customers feel that after doing business with us. For us, it's about serving our clients and we hope others will choose Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design because they know that they will get treated right and we can make their house the home they have dreamed of,” said Amy Schulte, Marketing Coordinator at Pierce Flooring Stores.
What brings customers back to your business?
We take great care of our customers from start to finish and make them feel like family all along the way. We work hard to make sure everything is perfect for them and solicit feedback from them throughout the process to make sure they are getting everything they need. Communication is something that is often lacking in the home improvement industry and it's one thing we take pride in doing better than the others. We utilize web chat, texting, phone, email and use them frequently to communicate with customers, installers and vendors.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
For Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design, this community is the sole reason we are in business 96 years after inception. Our customers come to us because they are in need of expertise at a fair value for their money. We hire experienced designers, world-class installers recruited from all across the country, we take pride in making sure the products we have available for purchase are backed by the Pierce Promise and we work hard to make sure that the job is done right.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect the best. The best flooring, the best cabinets, the best area rugs, the best service, the best support staff, the best installation teams, the best experience and the best home after project completion. We are here to meet and exceed expectations day in and day out.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We've been family owned and operated for 50 years. We take pride in providing quality products with exceptional customer service. Taking good care of our customers is truly important to us.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The people in this community are a pleasure to work with. They're the key that makes Billings a great town to live in and run our business.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We enjoy being flooring experts and using that knowledge to help our customers, so they don't have to be an expert to get a floor they love.
Florist
Gainan's Midtown Flowers, 69 years in business
1603 Grand Avenue, #140
(406) 245-6434
Flowers can make anyone’s day brighter – no matter the circumstance. From an anniversary, birthday or celebrating that special woman in your life, to get-well wishes, graduation cheers or condolences, subpar flowers just do not send the right message. A beautiful floral arrangement needs to match the sentiment – and smell amazing. Gainan’s Flowers never disappoints, and the Billings community agrees as, once again, Gainan’s wins the Reader’s Choice category for best florist.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Gainan's is committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements and gifts backed by service that is friendly and prompt.
What brings customers back to your business?
All of our customers are important, and our professional staff is dedicated to making their experience a pleasant one. We always go the extra mile to make their gift perfect.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Fresh flowers and plant selections, a wide range of unique gift items and professional dedicated staff.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Gainan's is committed to the Billings community and we believe it is important to give back. Each year we donate products to organizations, groups and individuals in our community. We have a fundraiser card program and partner with organizations such as clubs, schools and teams who sell the cards.
Our website also offers a Helping Hands program that is designed to give back. With each order, a customer can choose to have Gainan's donate to one of our participating organizations.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Our business is to turn feelings into flowers and partner with our customers in all the seasons of their lives. We understand fully the importance of this business and are eternally grateful for the trust and loyalty that our customers have put in us for 69 years.
Garden Center/Nursery
Garden Avenue Greenhouse & Garden Center, 59 years in business
219 Garden Ave.
(406) 259-6266
Montana-grown annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, yard décor, furniture, fruits and vegetables – Garden Avenue Greenhouse truly has everything for and from the garden. Quality and prices go the distance with the products, as well as the knowledgeable and helpful staff at Garden Avenue Greenhouse. Their devotion to gardening and their clientele takes the win for Best Garden Center in Billings.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We have a very open and easy-to-navigate shopping experience.
What brings customers back to your business?
There are new things to see all the time. Every year we try to bring in new products. We are also careful to bring in live products that are meant for our zone and area.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
That we grow from cuttings, seeds or starts 90% of the live product we sell.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings is a diverse and inviting community. It provides opportunity for growth and fulfillment.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A pleasant and inviting place to spend some time and find some unique and fun things for their living space.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means that we are a positive and inviting part of the community that we are in.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud of the fact that we have a place people can come and get a little rejuvenation for the senses, and then take some of that same beauty home.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Listening to the customer and responding with honesty and integrity.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We stand behind our product. Our staff listens to the customers’ needs and wants and we try to find products that will meet those needs.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
We combine product and environment that is stimulating and inviting.
What makes your business popular with families?
There is something for everyone to see. We have plants and product that people of all ages can see and enjoy.
Gift Shop
Liberty & Vine Country Store, two years in business
2019 Montana Ave.
(406) 534-8667
Liberty & Vine is a true country store. Whether it be raw or refurbished antiques, toys (both classic and new), clothing, novelty gifts, specialty foods, and everything in between, there is something for everyone.
In addition, Liberty & Vine supports Montana-made vendors and items that cannot be found on Amazon. And inventory frequently changes – so finding unique and special gifts has never been easier. The store even features its very own Christmas shop. Gift giving is supposed to be a personal experience – a totem of thoughtfulness, make it count.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The heart of any community lays in its downtown. The character, the cleanliness, the shops and restaurants, the charm – or lack of it – it's the downtown of any city that carries that responsibility. We wanted to share a part of that responsibility here in Billings. We are Montana born and raised. We remember Montana Avenue decades past and have witnessed its growth and renewal. We are proud to be a part of this community and want to do what we can to help continue its growth.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect to find something out of the ordinary; clean and wonderful-smelling bathrooms; fun displays; always changing booths in the antique warehouse; mixing old and new; engaging and courteous employees; old school products that they thought weren't being made any longer; and always things they didn't expect to find. It's always changing. That's the fun in it.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are true shopkeepers. We live right upstairs above the store.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Hire respectful, good-humored people who enjoy helping others. We are very fortunate.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We love picking up trash. The first Sunday of every month we pick up trash downtown and call on other volunteers and businesses to help us. If the crowd is large enough, we move to other areas of Billings that need litter duty. It's a lot of fun and you never know what you'll find.
Grocery Store
Albertsons
Various locations
(406) 555-1234
Hardware Store
Various locations
Ace Hardware
(406) 656-1446
With seven locations, there isn't a neighborhood in Billings, the Heights, Lockwood, and Laurel that is not close to an Ace location – and that availability is what makes them the Reader’s Choice winner for Best Hardware Store. And since Ace Hardware is a co-op, the combined advantages of being locally owned and operated makes Ace a true neighborhood hardware store.
What brings customers back to your business?
We are constantly telling people that, "Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks," and we work our tails off to be sure that we are helpful, knowledgeable and friendly. We talk the talk, and we work very hard to walk the walk behind the Ace jingle.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
People may not know that in addition to new employee orientation and on-the-job training, we take a week every winter to gather employees at an offsite location and participate in "spring training" which is a weeklong training program that includes training from vendor and manufacturer reps, Ace Corporate training staff, and our own most experienced associates. We cover everything from outdoor power equipment to BBQ grilling, paint, customer service skills, and new product introductions.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Because we have seven locations, we have a lot of friendly rivalry. Every Ace team wants to be the best, but we work together to put the needs of our customers first. If we do not have the item you need, or the answer to your question at the store you are in, there is a good chance we have it at one of our locations, and we will bend over backwards to get you taken care of.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The opportunity to give back to those who serve our youth and our most at-risk populations. We are proud to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, Friendship House, Children's Miracle Network, Tumbleweed, Optimist youth programs, Rotary, 4-H, FFA and many more community organizations.
Home Furnishing Store
Time Square Furniture & Mattress, 10 years in business
856 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
(406) 294-5266
Billings residents love to support locally owned and operated businesses – and Time Square Furniture & Mattress can feel the love. Voted best home furnishing store in Billings, the locally owned store employees do not work on commission, so their only motivation is to actually help clients.
Unlike nationwide companies, Time Square Furniture & Mattress is not bound by corporate restraint and can find customers any piece of furniture they want. The store offers both in-stock and special-order options. There is also in-home design assistance with a professional designer. The store also carries an array of quality rugs, wall art and pottery.
What brings customers back to your business?
We are committed to offering exceptional customer service in a no-pressure environment. Without question it is our sales and warehouse staff that have facilitated a warm and comfortable experience for our shoppers. Many of our customers will return simply because they appreciated and enjoyed the friendly, one-on-one assistance from our employees.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Many furniture stores only have a "what you see is what you get" option which means are limited to purchasing only items in the showroom. Our store is different because we can research dozens of vendors and special order the items that work best for you. In addition, we are fortunate to have a store designer with 20 years of experience in the design industry. She can come to your home and help you create the perfect room by mixing your existing furniture and accessories with contemporary new pieces from our expansive collection.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We provide our team with a competitive wage with good benefits, but more importantly we provide a comfortable work environment where their input is valued. We do not stay open late because it is important to us that our employees have time to spend with their families. We encourage open and honest communication between management and employees.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Everyone on our ownership team was raised in this community. This gives all of us a strong desire to improve our hometown and region. We are committed to participating in local events and financially assisting youth programs and non-profit organizations as much as we can. One of our owners has spent much of his time and resources doing mission work both within Montana and around the world. Our local customers have helped us become successful and in return we have been blessed with opportunities to give back to our city and surrounding areas.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect both a clean and safe shopping experience in a no-pressure environment. If you'd like our assistance and expertise, we are more than happy to help you make your selections. If you would rather shop on your own with little or no interaction, we are happy to accommodate that option as well. After you make your purchase, our warehouse and delivery staff will handle your items with care and will deliver them to your home in a timely and professional manner.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This is an award that all of our staff (in-store, warehouse and delivery) has earned. It certainly shows that they have committed to and extraordinary level of customer service that has clearly been acknowledged to our customers by both their votes and repeat visits. They should be proud of their diligent work over the last eight years. We would certainly not be the "Best of the Best" without them.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our primary goal in terms of offering the best customer service has always been to assemble the best team of employees possible. We believe that across the board we have the best team in the area. Our priority is to continually teach our teams to listen to our customers and provide the level of service that they expect (and that we expect). Each customer is unique and so are their needs. Our goal is to understand those needs and to meet and exceed them.
Hot Tub/Spa Center
Montana Hotspring Spas, 43 years in business
2217 Grand Ave.
(406) 652-7727
Having a place to soak the day’s tensions away can create a dramatic change in the quality of life. Montana Hotspring Spas believes saunas and hot tubs are more than a luxury home improvement, but a key to wellness. And why not ease a stressed body and mind with a little hydrotherapy?
What makes your business popular with families?
Families desire time to be together to unplug and unwind. Our wellness products of hot tubs and saunas provide a place to do just that. We have the perfect product for the times we are living in. We call our hot tubs the best for all seasons and all reasons. The benefits are not just physical, but are helpful mentally and emotionally, and especially, socially with family time and providing an opportunity for being together out in the Montana outdoors.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our expertise, years of experience, and local reputation combined with over 43 years in Billings selling and servicing the #1 rated hot tub in the world - Hot Spring.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our family-like culture combined with friendliness, dedication and commitment to our customers.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We sell a wellness product, rather than a luxury product.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We compensate our employees at the top of industry standards, plus we offer full benefits including health, dental and vision insurance along with a retirement plan. The owners are active in the business and work to set a fun culture in which to be a part.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Even though Billings is the largest city in Montana, we earn our customers' respect and trust through intimacy of service and follow-up. We were born and raised in the community and enjoy being able to support Billings through youth sponsorships, charities and other organizations.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A friendly greeting and a respectable approach to helping fulfill the needs of our customers whether it be for a new hot tub, sauna, or water care products.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We feel very humbled, yet proud of our team as we strive to serve our customers in the best ways possible.
What are you most proud of?
The ability to provide jobs for our staff members and the ability to give back to the Billings community as a retail and service business that provides a wellness product designed to make every day better for our customers.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Selling the best-built products in the industry and having a great, well-trained team that is experienced in sales, delivery and service.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We give to all the Billings high schools in a variety of ways – sports, dance teams, cheerleading, music programs, etc. We also support Legion Baseball and Little League. We also contribute to various Christian organizations.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
Taking the time to really listen to what the customer needs and wants and working to find products and solutions that will serve them best. Many of our customers are more like clients and almost become like family to us.
Jewelry Store
Greenleaf's Jewelry, 88 years in business
312 Eighth St. W.
(406) 245-7424
The owners of Greenleaf's Jewelry believe integrity will get you a long way – and after 88 years thriving in the Billings community, they must be doing something right. And readers agree, as Greenleaf's Jewelry once again takes the win for best jewelry store. Their legacy of quality, reliability and customer trust brings clients back time and again.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our reputation for being trustworthy brings customers back into the store. Since Hal Sr. and Jean Henrickson re-opened Greenleaf's as a fine jewelry store in 1979, we have had the pleasure of working with multiple generations of families.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We have one of the largest estate collections in the area with items added daily. We employ two goldsmiths with over 45 years combined experience offering expert in-house jewelry repairs.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The fact that Greenleaf's is family owned and operated makes it a great place to work. With my parents, Hal Jr. and Tera, we strive to continually run Greenleaf's with the same vision left behind by my grandparents, Hal Sr. and Jean. Greenleaf's Jewelry is a landmark in midtown Billings.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect to be greeted with no judgement as well as given honest and ethical recommendations and opinions on fine jewelry items and repairs.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
To us, it means that our hard work and integrity is appreciated and valued by our community. We are so grateful.
What are you most proud of?
We are most proud of the legacy we have created in the Billings community. Leaving your jewelry with someone can be scary, so we are grateful to the community for trusting us with some of their most valuable and treasured items.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
Our estate collection contributes a large percentage of our overall sales. We have over 500 pre-owned pieces ranging from true vintage, one-of-a-kind pieces to modern designer trends. New items are added daily, and it's first come, first serve.
Kitchen Cabinet Store
Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design, 96 years in business
2950 King Ave. W.
(406) 652-4666
Voted Best of the Best in not one but three categories this year, Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design takes the wins for Best Flooring Store, Best Kitchen Cabinet Store and Best Rug Store in Billings. The success of the business is also measured by the length of time Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design has served the Billings market – an impressive 96 years. The longevity and victory for the company is no fluke.
“To be voted the Best of the Best in the three categories that our business operates means that we are living and breathing our mission statement and the customers feel that after doing business with us. For us, it's about serving our clients and we hope others will choose Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design because they know that they will get treated right and we can make their house the home they have dreamed of,” said Amy Schulte, Marketing Coordinator at Pierce Flooring Stores.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We do all the little things right. It's communication, honesty, trust, that other experience that get passed along to others based on word-of-mouth or reviews.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Our Pierce Cares program launched in February 2020. Although COVID hit shortly after launch we have employees volunteering more, we give large donations to nonprofit organizations around town throughout the year. We have done RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) t-shirt Friday in honor of our military, and Pierce Goes Pink last October for cancer awareness. We have a handful of employees involved in law enforcement support this summer. We will be partnering with Care Camps starting this October to help raise money and awareness for kids with childhood cancer. In addition, Pierce participates in Shaw Floors St. Jude program where certain carpet and carpet cushion products donate to kids with cancer. Through that program and all Pierce locations across the state we have contributed over $100,000 since inception.
What makes your business popular with families?
A huge part of selling flooring, cabinets and area rugs is to make sure that our products serve everyone in the home. If you have pets, children or someone in the home with allergies, we have products designed with everyone in mind. Kitchen design is even more detailed in the customization. We ask who does the majority of the cooking and if they are right- or left-handed, so the flow of the kitchen is both functional and ergonomically correct. Almost every family comes in with needs of their flooring or cabinets and we can always recommend or design a solution for them.
Kitchen Supply Store
Bed Bath & Beyond
2821 King Ave. W.
(406) 656-2590
Lighting Center
One Source Lighting and Home Décor, 17 years in business
100 24th St. W.
(406) 655-7949
Shanna and Lauri of One Source Lighting and Home Décor provides every single client with the utmost in customer service, knowledge and oftentimes, friendship. When clients are working on a project, they aim to get to know them on a personal level. This helps Shanna and Lauri understand how they are going to use a client’s home space and provides them with the knowledge of how to best light it for their needs. They spend as much time possible with their clients so they can to understand their needs, wants and how to enhance their homelife.
What brings customers back to your business?
The personal connection. Over the 17 years in business we have developed strong relationships with our clients. This connection builds their trust in us to always treat them right, give them the best service and the best product. We are thankful that through these relationships, they often refer their family and friends to us.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
There are only two of us here: Shanna and Lauri. From delivery, to warehouse, to data entry, to client meetings, to the retail floor, us two do it all. Oh, and we both hate broccoli.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
I am born and raised in Billings and Shanna has spent most of her life here. We love our community and love being a part of it. Our clients become friends and we are often given the opportunity to volunteer for local organizations and events that help our community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A fun and upbeat atmosphere that has recently gone through a minor renovation. New flooring, new displays and new products. We try to think outside of the box and show product that you will not see in person anywhere else.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This is our 12th win, and I purposely did not advocate for votes. I wanted to win because it was earned. I am incredibly proud and humbled to have owned this title for so long.
What are you most proud of?
Our perseverance. My little business has been through a lot. We have grown and we have downsized. We have had ups and we have had downs. This roller coaster of a venture is one of the scariest I have ever been on, but I would not change it for the world.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Listening.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
I have been a volunteer with the Billings Clinic Classic for 14 years. I also assist with Pack the Place in Pink and last year lit up Skypoint with pink lighting.
Lingerie Store
TLC Lingerie of Montana, LLC, 29 years in business
1400 Broadwater Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
(406) 655-9400
Mattress Store
Mattress King, 34 years in business
1702 Grand Ave.
795 King Park Drive
311 N. Seventh Ave., Bozeman
(406) 256-5464
Quality sleep affects overall health and function – and that has a lot to do with the mattress. And like a pair of shoes, the right mattress needs to perfectly fit the individual for optimal performance.
At Mattress King, the staff understands the pressures of finding the right mattress for the right price. They do not want customers feeling overwhelmed or confused – they are there to guide clients every step of the way. The Bed Match Sleep Scan narrows it down to only the mattresses that will help the buyer find the rest they need – the scan is free and takes under three minutes. The end result is a significant life change – happy and well-rested – now, that’s a dream come true.
What brings customers back to your business?
Treat people the way they want to be treated. We do not operate on commission so we can have a pressure-free environment for our guests. People appreciate that, and I think that is one reason we have been voted best mattress store 21 years in a row.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Montana is the best place to live. We consider it such a privilege to serve what I think are the best people in this country.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Provide better service than found anywhere else. That's why with our massive in-stock inventory, our sleep scan, and same-day delivery options we can get our guests the right mattress selected and delivered super-fast. Many of our guests have told us how easy and fun it was selecting their mattress with us. That totally charges our battery and makes our day.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
People may not realize just how many people in our community don't have a bed to sleep on. It's more than you think. We partner with many local charities to get those in need not just any mattress, but the right one that will help provide the rest they need.
Optical Store
Bauer & Clausen Optometry, 12 years in business
100 Brookshire Blvd., Suite 2
(406) 656-8886
The team at Bauer & Clausen Optometry says excellent patient care does not happen by accident, it happens by appointment. Their commitment to high-quality care and products has earned Bauer & Clausen Optometry two Readers’ Choice wins this year for best eye clinic and best optical store.
The team at Bauer & Clausen Optometry carefully listens to each client and ensures all questions are answered to help patients feel confident in their eyecare health and future.
With four doctors on staff, it's easy to get in for anything from a red eye visit to a comprehensive eye exam or anything in between. Patient care, comfort and satisfaction is the top priority, and it shows.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
The Bauer & Clausen eye care experience is designed, start to finish, with the patient in mind. Our doctors ensure that patients of all ages receive customized care in a comfortable environment using the latest in vision technology. Our trained opticians work one-on-one with every patient to ensure that each pair of glasses fits and functions properly. Our eyewear gallery is stocked with over 1,000 high quality frames, hand-picked to fit virtually any face, purpose or style. From the Patient Care Coordinators in the front to the Technicians in the back, we work as a team to provide high quality vision care for the whole family.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are so proud to be voted Best of the Best in Billings. We know that vision care is a very personal choice. We are proud that our patients not only choose us but recommend us to their friends and other community members this way.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our secret to good customer service is a coordinated team approach and training, training, training. We believe in staff development and invest time and energy in creating a culture of excellence.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Bauer & Clausen is proud to work with Tumbleweed to provide vision care to homeless and at-risk youth who might otherwise not have access to glasses and eye health care. We invest in these students' vision with hope that they can get the education they need to succeed in life in spite of their current circumstances.
In addition, this year we introduced an annual scholarship in the amount of $2,020 to be awarded to one graduating senior from a Yellowstone County high school who plans to pursue education in health care. We are strong supporters of education and welcome the opportunity to support community youth with an interest in caring for the health of others.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We treat our patients like family, ensuring that the highest quality vision care is just a phone call away. Our doctors and staff are attentive and focused on providing customized care for each patient, answering questions, and providing education and information for all things vision.
Paint Store
Sherwin Williams, 154 years in business
929 Grand Ave.
2019 Grand Ave.
2051 Rosebud Drive
(406) 245-7155
Pet Store
Dee-O-Gee, 2 years in business
27 Shiloh Road, Suite 1
(406) 534-4245
Only two years in business, Dee-O-Gee has made a lasting impression with Billings pet lovers winning two Reader’s Choice categories: Best Pet Store and Best Pet Groomer.
Dee-O-Gee is the only business in Billings that offers such a large selection of holistic food and treats, professional dog grooming and dog daycare. They truly care about the well-being of every pet that comes through their door and will attend to that pet as if it is one of their own.
What keeps customers coming back?
Our customer service and in-store shopping experience is second to none. Also, we offer convenient online ordering for local delivery or in-store pickup.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Who wouldn't love to work with dogs? In addition to being part of a progressive, locally owned business (and, working with dogs) our employees receive free pet food, company matching retirement plan and annual PTO leave.
Because of the growth in our now award-winning grooming salon, we are currently hiring groomers to keep up with the demand.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
The people of the greater Billings area have been so supportive and receptive to Dee-O-Gee in Billings. The folks here really care about their pets and desire to do right by them, including finding appropriate food, fun treats and high-quality toys.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A smiling face, a clean well-lit shopping experience for your pet's food and supply needs that does not smell like a feed store or a wet dog.
You'll find dog and cat products that are unique at not available at mass produced outlets. It is truly a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for your pet.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We have only been open in Billings for less than two years, so to have gained the trust of so many locals in such a short amount of time has been humbling. There are lots of other pet supply and pet care options in the Yellowstone Valley, so we really appreciate all the friendly faces (human and furry) that we see come through our doors.
Power Equipment Store
Seven locations in Billings
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware
(406) 656-1446
With seven locations, there isn't a neighborhood in Billings, the Heights, Lockwood, and Laurel that is not close to an Ace location – and that availability is what makes them the Reader’s Choice winner for Best Hardware Store. And since Ace Hardware is a co-op, the combined advantages of being locally owned and operated makes Ace a true neighborhood hardware store.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect outstanding service in a clean and healthy environment provided by their friends and neighbors. This year especially they know that we have been there to take care of their essential needs, and that they can continue to count on us to be the "helpful place" for many years to come.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Best of the Best means that you have worked for a long time to develop a positive reputation in the community. It means that our customers trust us and are loyal to us, and that they count on us to be helpful and friendly.
What are you most proud of?
This year we are most proud of the efforts of every single person on our teams who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to keep our doors open, our shelves stocked, our premises clean and safe, and who have shown their care for our communities.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We strive to treat people the way that we would like to be treated, and to exceed expectations.
What makes your business popular with families?
We are kid friendly, pet friendly, senior citizen friendly (our parking is close to our stores) and we truly enjoy taking care of people.
Rug Store
Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design, 96 years in business
2950 King Ave W.
(406) 652-4666
Voted Best of the Best in not one but three categories this year, Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design takes the wins for Best Flooring Store, Best Kitchen Cabinet Store and Best Rug Store in Billings. The success of the business is also measured by the length of time Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design has served the Billings market – an impressive 96 years. The longevity and victory for the company is no fluke.
“To be voted the Best of the Best in the three categories that our business operates means that we are living and breathing our mission statement and the customers feel that after doing business with us. For us, it's about serving our clients and we hope others will choose Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design because they know that they will get treated right and we can make their house the home they have dreamed of,” said Amy Schulte, Marketing Coordinator at Pierce Flooring Stores.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Communication with all those involved in each project is imperative. Our sales team talks to our installation team to make sure everything is on point. In addition to that, we invest a ton into our sales staff and our installation crews to know the latest products, service, installation requirements and manufacturer education. We truly believe that service comes from knowing the facts, looking up the details, and making sure everything will work together prior to the sale.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We take pride in doing the right thing. Carpet and pad that are removed from homes are recycled. It costs our company extra to ship literal tons to be recycled rather than going into the landfills all across the state. For us, it's about doing the right thing rather than taking the cheap and easy way out.
Pierce Companies has been in business for 96 years and customer service has been at the center of our operations the entire time.
What makes your business a good place to work?
One of the benefits of working for a family-owned business is that you are treated like family from the moment you walk through the door. Whether it's to shop or come to work, we make everyone feel welcome. Many of our employees have been with us for 5, 10, 20 or 30+ years. We recently implemented a Pierce Cares program (which focuses on four branches of recycling, community, sponsorships and donations, and volunteering) and our employee involvement in the community has increased tremendously.
RV Dealer
Bretz RV & Marine, 53 years in business
Various locations
(406) 248-7481
Self-Storage Facility
Homestead Self Storage, 29 years in business
3300 Central Ave.
450 S. 20th St. W.
19 West Wicks Lane
(406) 652-9500
Shoe Store
Scheels
1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
(406) 656-9220
Sporting Goods
Scheels
1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
(406) 656-9220
Tire Store
Tire-Rama, 43 years in business
Various locations
(406) 245-3161
Vacuum Store
Stuart's House of Vacuums, 50 years in business
3127 Central Ave., Suite 3
(406) 656-8681
Stuart’s House of Vacuums has been serving the cleaning needs of the Billings community for 50 years. The staff is knowledgeable and can help find solutions for all your cleaning needs. They can offer advice and information not available from any other outlet – a benefit of 80 years combined experience and product knowledge on a large variety of vacuum cleaner brands and models.
What brings customers back to your business?
The quality of our products, knowledge of our products, excellent customer service, friendly environment, and our dogs. We often bring our dogs to the store with us.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
This is the 21st consecutive year we have received this recognition.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We are a family owned and operated company and honestly enjoy working together. The only person who isn't "family" should be, because he's worked with us for 15 years.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A clean, well-organize and welcoming environment, a friendly greeting from our team members, and a range of products from odor neutralizers to bare-floor mops, to a variety of floor care products, including, of course vacuums.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It certainly is an honor to be recognized as the Best of the Best. It is a huge boost to our morale and is a confidence builder. We are motivated to work harder to maintain the status. Such an award also encourages customers to choose and stay loyal to our company.
What are you most proud of?
Because of the support of Billings and our surrounding communities, we are one of the top five single store Riccar vacuum dealers nationwide.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We try to apply the Golden Rule in our business practices, but it goes beyond “Treat others like you want to be treated.” We believe that if you treat your customers right, they will be happier, more likely to come back, and more inclined to recommend you to friends and family. Treat your staff fairly, and they will be motivated to provide excellent service, which leads to satisfied and committed customers. It’s a “full circle” concept and one that we try to apply to each person walking through the door.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We try to be active on social media and engage as much as possible with our followers. In doing that, we believe customers gain a better understanding of who we are – not just the business part of Stuart's, but also personally. And through social media, we are available outside of business hours to address any questions a customer may have. We love what we do and hope that our business practices reflect that passion. We want our brand to be as "human" as possible.
Wine Store
City Vineyard, 20 years in business
1335 Golden Valley Circle, Suite 2
(406) 867-1491
Window & Door Store
Win-Dor Industries Inc., 34 years in business
1305 Fourth Ave. N.
(406) 248-2051
“I believe having knowledge in the products that you sell leads into good customer service by conveying the peace of mind to the customer that the job will be finished correctly,” said Toby Kline of Win-Dor Industries Inc.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We feel the service that we provide on all the products that we sell sets us apart from other companies.
What brings customers back to your business?
The knowledge and experience that Win-Dor industries brings to our sales plays a big part in our customers coming back with repeat business
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
It has been a family-owned business for over three decades
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Billings is not a small town, but it does have the small-town feel, we often hear that a family member, co-worker, friend, etc., has recommended they call us to bid their project.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We have a very nice showroom full of the products that we sell and a staff that is eager and willing to help answer any questions our customers might have.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is a great honor to have won this award three years in a row, especially with the stiff competition in our community.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We have partnered with Habitat for Humanity over the years and we have also worked with St. Jude Children's Hospital and Homes for Hope, which we feel have made a difference in our community.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
I believe a person’s word is everything, so if we tell a customer we will provide them with a great product and professional service they can rest assured that Win-Dor will follow through on that.
