What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It certainly is an honor to be recognized as the Best of the Best. It is a huge boost to our morale and is a confidence builder. We are motivated to work harder to maintain the status. Such an award also encourages customers to choose and stay loyal to our company.

What are you most proud of?

Because of the support of Billings and our surrounding communities, we are one of the top five single store Riccar vacuum dealers nationwide.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We try to apply the Golden Rule in our business practices, but it goes beyond “Treat others like you want to be treated.” We believe that if you treat your customers right, they will be happier, more likely to come back, and more inclined to recommend you to friends and family. Treat your staff fairly, and they will be motivated to provide excellent service, which leads to satisfied and committed customers. It’s a “full circle” concept and one that we try to apply to each person walking through the door.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?