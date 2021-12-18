Spectacular Screech-Owls

Is there a Screech-Owl in your neighborhood? Generally, we have Eastern Screech-Owls, but have reports of Western Screech-Owls in Western Montana. Eastern Screech-Owls are small, from 6 to 10 inches in length with a wind span of 19 to 24 inches. As with many owls, females are generally larger than males.

Although the Eastern Screech-Owl looks similar to its cousin, they have different calls. Eastern Screech-Owls have a descending whinny that sounds like that of a horse, as well as, a long, whistled trill of one pitch. Western Screech-Owls give an accelerating series of short whistle, like a ball bouncing as it comes to rest. Neither species screeches, but both bark and chuckle.

Eastern Screech-Owls are sometimes the most abundant and important small predator in urban and suburban forested areas. Screech-owls have excellent hearing as can often capture prey hidden under leaves. Their diet includes insects, invertebrates, amphibians and reptiles. They eat many kinds of mammals, including mice, squirrels, moles and rabbits. Small birds are also taken as prey, such as finches and swallows.

Here are some other fun facts: