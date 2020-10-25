Sports & Entertainment

Bowling Alley
Sunset Bowl, 61 years in business
1625 Central Ave.
(406) 656-6211
Finalists
• Fireside Lanes, 1431 Industrial Ave.
•Town & Country Lanes, Lounge and Café, 6126 U.S. Highway 312
Cats or Griz?
Montana State University Bobcats, 127 years in business
#1 Bobcat Circle, Bozeman
406-994-CATS
Finalists
• Montana Grizzlies football, 32 Campus Dr., Missoula
Casino
The Vig Alehouse & Casino, 11 years in business
501 Hilltop
(406) 281-8484
Finalists
• Bugz's Casino, 1341 Main St.
• Rendezvous Casino & Burger, 2300 King Ave. W.
Golf Course
Pryor Creek Golf Club, 39 years
1292 Pryor Creek Road
(406) 348-3900
Pryor Creek Golf Club will be celebrating 40 years in business in 2021. With two 18-hole courses, each course has its unique, challenging characteristics that are ideal for outings with family and friends or for a little alone time. Affordable prices and friendly staff add to the many reasons Pryor Creek Golf Club shot a hole in one for Best Golf Course in Billings.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Pryor Creek Golf Club is family. We all work toward one goal of treating our guests as part of our family and making the golf course the best of the best.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A "Hello." We pride ourselves in having the best staff.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are honored to be chosen as the Best of the Best. A big thank you to everyone who voted.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We take care of you. From the moment you enter the clubhouse we want you to feel like this is where you belong today.
What makes your event (or attraction) popular?
Golf gets you outside with your friends enjoying views, fresh air and friendly competition.
Finalists
• Yellowstone Country Club, 3200 Paul Allen Way
• Peter Yegen Golf Course, 1390 Zimmerman Trail
Karaoke
The Red Door Lounge, 45 years in business
3875 Grand Ave.
(406) 259-6419
Finalists
• The Crystal Lounge & Bar, 101 N. 28th St.
• Play Inn, 1432 Main St.
Live Entertainment
Pub Station, 6 years in business
2502 1st Ave. N.
(406) 894-2020
Finalists
• Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. N.
• Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave.
Martial Arts School
SK Martial Arts / Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Billings, 6 years in business
15th St. W. Suite D
“Along with 35 years of martial arts experience, I also bring 18 years of law enforcement, and six years of military experience to the table. We are teaching real world self-defense that has proven itself in the field. We are Montana's only Gracie Certified Training Center,” said owner Shane Weinreis.
Gracie Combatives ® is a beginner program for adults. In this program students learn the 36 core techniques of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu (also known as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu or BJJ) in a fun, safe and cooperative environment. Each one-hour lesson addresses one standing and one ground self-defense technique, which are further broken down into simplified drills or "slices" to facilitate the learning process. Students can start the program at any time and participate in any class without previous experience and, since safety is our number one concern, there is no competitive sparring in this program.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our customers feel comfortable in the environment we provide and confident in what we are teaching. Our staff is top-notch; their goal is to help our students succeed. Even more important is the friendly atmosphere provided by all our incredible students. Everyone is extremely cooperative and always helping one another out. We keep our facility extremely clean including our lounge, locker rooms and showers.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Although Gracie Jiu-Jitsu ® consists of more than 600 techniques, studies of real fights conducted by members of the Gracie Family have shown that 36 techniques have been used more often and with greater success than all the other techniques combined. Originally developed for the U.S. Army, Gracie Combatives is the only course that is entirely dedicated to the mastery of these 36 essential techniques. You need absolutely no experience to start this program. Our instructors conduct all classes in a cooperative training environment and are committed to ensuring that every new student has an informative, enjoyable experience regardless of age, gender or athletic ability.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted Best of the Best is a direct reflection on our amazing students and instructors. I could not ask for better students or better instructors. God has blessed us. Our students are the core of our school. We have some of the Best of the Best students, and we are so proud of them. Without our students and their support we would not have a business. Our students took the time to vote for their school, and we are very appreciative of that. During COVID-19 we were forced to shut down. We continued to offer classes in other ways such as Zoom. The students that were able to continue to support us did so, even through the rough months. Words cannot express our gratitude. It is because of them we are still open today.
What are you most proud of?
One reason I started this school is because I realize firsthand the tough and sometimes violent world we live in. I did not want to be worried when it was time to send my little boy off to school, and I was not going to be there to protect him. In the last five years we have seen countless lives changed. Everything from little kids being bullied in kindergarten, to teenagers be harassed in high school, and adults that have always had low self-esteem. It is always heart breaking to hear stories of people being bullied, picked on, or even beat up. I have heard of parents pulling their kids out of school and moving somewhere else because it is so bad.
Usually within six months of training we see students start to carry themselves differently. They start to walk with confidence, they talk louder, and they look you in the eye. This new confidence carries over into all aspects of their life. It brings us so much joy when we hear stories of how a kid stood up to a bully to defend himself / herself or someone else. We are constantly hearing the success stories from kids and adults of how they are now able to stand up with confidence to defend themselves in a nonviolent way. This joy gives us the motivation to keep on helping others learn self-defense.
What makes your business popular with families?
Families are always concerned with being in a safe environment; safety is our number one priority. We have an extraordinarily strong family atmosphere. The families we have here are top-notch. So many of our students have made new lifelong friends with other students they have met at our school.
We have programs for everyone in the family: Little Champs for 5-7 year old, Jr Combatives for 8-14 year old, Combatives for beginner adults, Women Empowered for women only, and Master Cycle for our advanced students. We have several families where the kids and parents are taking classes and enjoying being able to be involved with something they can do together.
Finalists
• Martial Arts Academy of Billings, 528 Lake Elmo Dr.
• The Grindhouse, 1617 1st Ave. N.
Ski Mountain/Resort
Red Lodge Mountain, 60 years in business
305 Ski Run Road
(406) 446-2610
Finalists
• Big Sky Resort, 50 Big Sky Resort Rd., Big Sky Meadow Village
• Bridger Bowl Ski Area, 15795 Bridger Canyon Rd., Bozeman
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!